Jochu Technology : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (To revise the meeting items)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/15 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27 3.Shareholders meeting location: NO.42, KUANGFU RD., HUKOU TOWNSHIP,HSINCHU COUNTY 30351, TAIWAN (R.O.C.) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1)2021 business report (2)Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books @and statements (3)Report on 2021 emplyees' and directors' remuneration (4)The status of the Company's 2021 private placement of common shares or dometic/overseas convertible corporate bonds for capital increase. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements (2)Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earniings Distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1)Discussion of amendments to the corporate charter (2)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquistion & Disposal" (3)Discussion of the privae placement proposals(new) 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:N/A 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:N/A 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:N/A 11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None