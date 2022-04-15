Jochu Technology : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (To revise the meeting items)
04/15/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Provided by: JOCHU TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
18:44:14
Subject
JOCHU Board of Directors approved the
convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
(To revise the meeting items)
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27
3.Shareholders meeting location:
NO.42, KUANGFU RD., HUKOU TOWNSHIP,HSINCHU COUNTY 30351,
TAIWAN (R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 business report
(2)Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final
accounting books @and statements
(3)Report on 2021 emplyees' and directors' remuneration
(4)The status of the Company's 2021 private placement
of common shares or dometic/overseas convertible
corporate bonds for capital increase.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements
(2)Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earniings Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Discussion of amendments to the corporate charter
(2)Discussion of amendments to the Company's
"Procedures for Asset Acquistion & Disposal"
(3)Discussion of the privae placement proposals(new)
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:N/A
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:N/A
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:N/A
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Jochu Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:00:09 UTC.