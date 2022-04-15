Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Jochu Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3543   TW0003543005

JOCHU TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3543)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
23.00 TWD   -1.08%
07:01aJOCHU TECHNOLOGY : The Board of Directors resolved today the private placement proposals to be submitted to the coming shareholders meeting for decision
PU
03/30JOCHU TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary SUZHOU JOCHU PRECISION METAL CO., LTD. fined by Suzhou Ecological Environment Bureau.
PU
02/25Jochu Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Jochu Technology : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (To revise the meeting items)

04/15/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JOCHU TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 18:44:14
Subject 
 JOCHU Board of Directors approved the
convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
(To revise the meeting items)
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27
3.Shareholders meeting location:
NO.42, KUANGFU RD., HUKOU TOWNSHIP,HSINCHU COUNTY 30351,
TAIWAN (R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 business report
(2)Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final
accounting books @and statements
(3)Report on 2021 emplyees' and directors' remuneration
(4)The status of the Company's 2021 private placement
of common shares or dometic/overseas convertible
corporate bonds for capital increase.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements
(2)Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earniings Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Discussion of amendments to the corporate charter
(2)Discussion of amendments to the Company's
"Procedures for Asset  Acquistion & Disposal"
(3)Discussion of the privae placement proposals(new)
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:N/A
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:N/A
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:N/A
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Jochu Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
