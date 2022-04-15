Jochu Technology : Board resolved the discontinuance of the private placement approved by 2021 annual general shareholders' meeting
04/15/2022 | 12:01pm BST
Provided by: JOCHU TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
18:44:39
Subject
JOCHU Board resolved the
discontinuance of the private placement approved
by 2021 annual general shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 16
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution for the change:2022/04/15
2.Effective registration date of the original plan:NA
3.Resolution date of additional issuance of the original plan:NA
4.Reason for the change:
The authority granted by 2021 annual general shareholders meeting
for the private placement. Considering the Private Placement will
be expired , the Board has resolved to discontinue
the private placement offering.
5.Content of each and every successive previously changed plan for raising
of funds before and after change:NA
6.Projected timetable for execution:NA
7.Projected completion date:NA
8.Projected possible benefits:NA
9.Difference from original projected benefits:NA
10.Effect of the current change on shareholder equity:NA
11.Abstract of the original lead underwriter's appraisal opinion:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
