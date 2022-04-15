Jochu Technology : Board resolved the discontinuance of the private placement approved by 2021 annual general shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution for the change:2022/04/15 2.Effective registration date of the original plan:NA 3.Resolution date of additional issuance of the original plan:NA 4.Reason for the change: The authority granted by 2021 annual general shareholders meeting for the private placement. Considering the Private Placement will be expired , the Board has resolved to discontinue the private placement offering. 5.Content of each and every successive previously changed plan for raising of funds before and after change:NA 6.Projected timetable for execution:NA 7.Projected completion date:NA 8.Projected possible benefits:NA 9.Difference from original projected benefits:NA 10.Effect of the current change on shareholder equity:NA 11.Abstract of the original lead underwriter's appraisal opinion:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None