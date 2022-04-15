Log in
    3543   TW0003543005

JOCHU TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3543)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
23.00 TWD   -1.08%
12:01pJOCHU TECHNOLOGY : The Board of Directors resolved today the private placement proposals to be submitted to the coming shareholders meeting for decision
PU
03/30JOCHU TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary SUZHOU JOCHU PRECISION METAL CO., LTD. fined by Suzhou Ecological Environment Bureau.
PU
02/25Jochu Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jochu Technology : Board resolved the discontinuance of the private placement approved by 2021 annual general shareholders' meeting

04/15/2022 | 12:01pm BST
Today's Information

Provided by: JOCHU TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 18:44:39
Subject 
 JOCHU Board resolved the
discontinuance of the private placement approved
by 2021 annual general shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 16
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution for the change:2022/04/15
2.Effective registration date of the original plan:NA
3.Resolution date of additional issuance of the original plan:NA
4.Reason for the change:
The authority granted by 2021 annual general shareholders meeting
for the   private placement. Considering the Private Placement will
be expired , the Board has resolved to discontinue
the private placement offering.
5.Content of each and every successive previously changed plan for raising
of funds before and after change:NA
6.Projected timetable for execution:NA
7.Projected completion date:NA
8.Projected possible benefits:NA
9.Difference from original projected benefits:NA
10.Effect of the current change on shareholder equity:NA
11.Abstract of the original lead underwriter's appraisal opinion:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Jochu Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
