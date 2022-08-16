Biden signs $430B bill for climate, caps drug prices

Log in
    JOE   MYL7096OO000

JOE HOLDING

(JOE)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-15
0.0200 MYR   +33.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financials
Sales 2022 18,8 M 4,21 M 4,21 M
Net income 2022 -32,9 M -7,36 M -7,36 M
Net cash 2022 133 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,2 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Duration : Period :
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Wee Lee Chief Financial Officer
Dzulkifli bin Ahmad Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mohtar bin Abdullah Independent Non-Executive Director
Boon Koon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Peng Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOE HOLDING-42.86%10
DENSO CORPORATION-17.97%44 843
CUMMINS INC.5.78%32 533
APTIV PLC-34.05%29 475
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY13.04%22 414
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.72%18 636