Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Joe Holding
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOE   MYL7096OO000

JOE HOLDING

(JOE)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-16
0.0200 MYR    0.00%
12:31pBiden Gets Temporary Permission to Reinstate Pause on Energy Leasing
MT
11:16aU.S. freight railroads say board wage recommendations will guide worker contract agreement
RE
11:01aSyria denies kidnapping or holding U.S. journalist missing for 10 years
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Missouri man charged for threatening election official in Arizona

08/17/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 2020 U.S. presidential election in Arizona

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged a Missouri man for leaving threatening voicemails for an election official in Arizona, marking the sixth federal criminal case brought so far to combat the rising tide of threats against local election officials.

Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh was charged in an indictment handed down on Tuesday with one count of communicating an interstate commerce threat and a second count of making a threatening phone call.

The indictment alleges that Hoornstra left a voicemail on a Maricopa County election official's personal cell phone saying: "You call things unhinged and insane lies when there's a forensic audit going on. You need to check yourself. You need to do your [expletive] job right because other people from other states are watching your ass. You [expletive] renege on this deal or give them any more troubles, your ass will never make it to your next little board meeting."

The indictment did not identify which official in Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous county, was the target of the threats.

Last year, the Justice Department launched an election threats task force. The increase in threats coincided with false claims by former Republican President Donald Trump that the 2020 election had been stolen due to widespread voter fraud.

In the 2020 election, Arizona was one of the key battleground states. President Joe Biden carried Maricopa County by about 45,000 votes, making it crucial to his narrow victory.

Election officials in Maricopa County later refuted a partisan audit run by Trump's allies and carried out by a private company called Cyber Ninjas which tried to cast doubt on Biden's win.

In an investigative series published last year, Reuters documented more than 850 threats and menacing messages to U.S. election workers.

Since the task force was launched, the Justice Department has reviewed more than 1,000 contacts reported as hostile or harassing by the election officials and volunteers.

Of those, about 11% have met the legal standards necessary to launch a federal criminal investigation.

The identity of Hoornstra's lawyer could not immediately be determined. If convicted on both counts, Hoornstra could face up to seven years in prison.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2022
All news about JOE HOLDING
12:31pBiden Gets Temporary Permission to Reinstate Pause on Energy Leasing
MT
11:16aU.S. freight railroads say board wage recommendations will guide worker contract agreem..
RE
11:01aSyria denies kidnapping or holding U.S. journalist missing for 10 years
RE
10:18aGiuliani arrives to testify in Georgia election probe
RE
10:10aGiuliani to testify in Georgia criminal probe into 2020 U.S. election
RE
09:49aSolar Alliance Energy Says US Inflation Reduction Act Provides "Significant" Support fo..
MT
06:45aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:39aAsian Stock Markets Track Higher in Global Equities Rally
MT
06:11aAnalysis-Biden debt relief plan disappoints Black farmers for avoiding race
RE
05:03aBoeing, Northrop to join White House-backed advanced manufacturing program
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18,8 M 4,20 M 4,20 M
Net income 2022 -32,9 M -7,35 M -7,35 M
Net cash 2022 133 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,2 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart JOE HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Joe Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Wee Lee Chief Financial Officer
Dzulkifli bin Ahmad Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mohtar bin Abdullah Independent Non-Executive Director
Boon Koon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Peng Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOE HOLDING-42.86%14
DENSO CORPORATION-18.34%44 235
CUMMINS INC.6.54%32 767
APTIV PLC-34.48%29 280
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY13.52%22 509
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.74%18 665