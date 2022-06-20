Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS   US8004221078

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.

(JBSS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
68.50 USD   -0.15%
04:11pJohn B. Sanfilippo & Son to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22nd
BU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/27JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON : WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27, 2022 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John B. Sanfilippo & Son to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22nd

06/20/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a global leader in nut processing today announced management will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22, 2022. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 22nd and a webcast will be accessible through the conference site: www.IDEASconferences.com.

Investors interested in registering for the webcast or scheduling a meeting with management should contact Three Part Advisors.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, and Westwood Holdings Group.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, and Southern Style Nuts® brand names.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 858 M - -
Net income 2021 59,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 790 M 790 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.
Technical analysis trends JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 68,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo General Manager-West Coast Operations
Michael Jay Valentine Co-President, Secretary & Director
Jasper Brian Sanfilippo Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank S. Pellegrino CFO, Treasurer, EVP-Finance & Administration
James A. Valentine Senior Vice President- Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.-24.02%790
LINDT-22.09%22 974
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-5.51%11 819
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.31.76%1 671
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.5.05%1 437
GUAN CHONG BERHAD-12.14%602