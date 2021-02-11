Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  John Bean Technologies Corporation    JBT

JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(JBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JBT Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

02/11/2021 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Please register in advance if you plan to participate in the conference call:
http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8477590

Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.

The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2948409/2FF6ED5BCF27FC5CD43928CCBD83ED09

The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.

This information is also available on our website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with a focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media:

Megan Rattigan

(312) 861-6048
megan.rattigan@jbtc.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301227230.html

SOURCE JBT Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
10:16aJBT CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ..
PR
01/19INSIDER TRENDS : John Bean Technologies Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/07JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Fin..
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Continues Selling Trend at John Bean Technologies
MT
2020JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
2020JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES : JBT Permanently Appoints Matthew Meister as Chief Finan..
MT
2020JBT CORPORATION : Appoints Matthew Meister Executive Vice President and Chief Fi..
PR
2020JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES : JBT Makes Interim CEO Brian Deck Permanent
MT
2020JBT CORPORATION : Appoints Brian Deck President and Chief Executive Officer
PR
2020JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ