  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. John Bean Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBT   US4778391049

JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(JBT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
104.25 USD   -0.57%
04:16pJBT Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
PR
07/01John Bean Technologies Acquires German Food Processing Solutions Provider for Undisclosed Sum
MT
07/01JBT Corporation Acquires Alco-food-machines
PR
JBT Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Please register in advance if you plan to participate in the conference call: Conference Call Registration

Upon registering for the conference call, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.

The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website: Webcast Registration. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.

This information is also available on our website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,900 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media:   

Kedric Meredith   

(312) 861-6034



kedric.meredith@jbtc.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301587073.html

SOURCE JBT Corporation


