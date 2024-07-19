JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. A conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Please register in advance to participate in the conference call: Conference Call Registration

Upon registering for the conference call, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.

The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website: Webcast Registration. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.

This information is also available on JBT’s website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces, and services sophisticated products and systems for a broad range of end markets, generating roughly one-half of its annual revenue from recurring parts, service, rebuilds, and leasing operations. JBT Corporation employs approximately 5,100 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240719802848/en/