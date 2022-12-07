Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. John Bean Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBT   US4778391049

JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(JBT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
89.21 USD   -1.49%
04:16pJBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
11/02BMO Capital Lowers Price Target on John Bean Technologies to $120 From $135, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10/31Insider Buy: John Bean Technologies
MT
JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

12/07/2022 | 04:16pm EST
CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced that on December 7, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 2, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 7,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media: Kedric Meredith, (312) 861-6034

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-301695060.html

SOURCE JBT Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
