JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced that on May 10, 2024, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2024.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for a broad range of end markets, generating roughly one-half of its annual revenue from recurring parts, service, rebuilds, and leasing operations. JBT Corporation employs approximately 5,100 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

