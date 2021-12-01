Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. John Bean Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBT   US4778391049

JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(JBT)
  Report
JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Share Repurchase Program

12/01/2021 | 05:48pm EST
CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced that on December 1, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2021.

The Board of Directors also authorized a new share repurchase plan of up to $30 million of the Company's common stock, effective January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024.  The timing, price, and volume of the repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws, and other factors. The Company's existing plan will expire on December 31, 2021 in accordance with its terms, with all remaining share repurchase capacity under the existing plan expiring unutilized at such time.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media:      Kedric Meredith      (312) 861-6034

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-and-announces-share-repurchase-program-301435707.html

SOURCE JBT Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
