FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Investor Contact: (800) 225-6020

JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUND PREFERRED INCOME FUND

DECLARES EARLY MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

BOSTON, MA (December 19, 2023) - The John Hancock closed-end Preferred Income Fund declared its monthly distribution today as follows:

Declaration Date: December 19, 2023 Ex Date: December 28, 2023 Record Date: December 29, 2023 Payment Date: January 31, 2024 Distribution Change From Market Price as of Annualized Current Ticker Fund Name Distribution Rate at Per Share Previous Distribution 12/18/2023 Market HPI Preferred Income Fund $0.1235 - $15.47 9.58%

The Fund listed above has accelerated the declaration, ex-date, and record date of the regularly scheduled January 2024 distribution in order for the Fund to meet its 2023 distribution requirement for federal excise tax purposes. In February 2024, the

above Fund expects to resume its regular monthly declaration, distribution and pa yment schedule.

*****

A portion of a Fund's current distribution may include sources other than net investment income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a Fund. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be sent to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of net investment income. Such notice will also be posted to the Funds' website at www.jhinvestments.com. The notice should not be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV informing them how to report distributions received during that year for federal income tax purposes.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.