John Hancock Income Securities Trust : Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

John Hancock Investment Management LLC

200 Berkeley Street

Boston, Massachusetts 02216

Media Contact: Gordon Haight NEWS (617) 572-0034 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Investor Contact: (800) 843-0090

JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE EARNINGS DATA

BOSTON, MA (June 1, 2022) - The John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended April 30, 2022. The same data for the comparable three month period ended April 30, 2021 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 4/30/2022

Current Net Per Fiscal Investment Common Total Managed Ticker Fund Name Year End Income Share NAV Assets Total Net Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $ 9,301,948 $ 0.353 $18.07 $ 732,968,021 * $ 475,868,021 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $ 7,539,663 $ 0.352 $17.91 $ 590,285,684 * $ 383,585,684 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $10,114,730 $ 0.318 $16.01 $ 783,073,830 * $ 508,773,830 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $ 2,091,602 $ 0.180 $13.14 $ 244,298,726 * $ 152,998,726 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $ 3,121,447 $ 0.357 $15.65 $ 223,755,819 * $ 136,855,819 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $10,609,685 $ 0.217 $14.35 $1,074,803,905 * $ 701,103,905 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $11,885,861 $ 0.336 $25.25 $1,313,182,721 * $ 894,282,721 HTY Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield 10/31 $ 881,889 $ 0.081 $ 6.09 $ 66,547,115 $ 66,547,115 Three Months Ended 4/30/2021 Current Net Per Fiscal Investment Common Total Managed Ticker Fund Name Year End Income Share NAV Assets Total Net Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $9,384,000 $ 0.358 $20.42 $ 786,026,935 * $535,526,935 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $7,645,560 $ 0.358 $20.14 $ 634,525,875 * $430,525,875 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $10,199,792 $ 0.322 $17.99 $ 836,391,555 * $570,391,555 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $2,402,990 $ 0.206 $15.97 $ 277,278,400 * $185,978,400 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $3,134,280 $ 0.360 $18.75 $ 250,150,282 * $163,250,282 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $11,168,533 $ 0.229 $14.79 $1,094,573,426 * $720,873,426 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $12,295,347 $ 0.347 $24.99 $1,303,634,542 * $884,734,542 HTY Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield 10/31 $1,027,013 $ 0.094 $6.72 $ 73,332,978 $73,332,978

*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.comby clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Investment Management