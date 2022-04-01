Log in
    HPI   US41013W1080

JOHN HANCOCK PREFERRED INCOME FUND

(HPI)
  Report
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

04/01/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUNDS DECLARE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

BOSTON, MA (April 1, 2022) - The five John Hancock closed-end funds listed below declared their monthly distributions today as follows:

Declaration Date:

April 1, 2022

Ex Date:

April 8, 2022

Record Date:

April 11, 2022

Payment Date:

April 29, 2022

Ticker

Fund Name

Distribution Per Share

Change From

Previous Distribution

Market Price as of 03/31/2022

Annualized

Current Distribution Rate at Market

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

$0.1235

-

$19.35

7.66%

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

$0.1235

-

$19.03

7.79%

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

$0.1100

-

$17.96

7.35%

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

$0.0975

-

$16.41

7.13%

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend

Income Fund

$0.1380

-

$25.56

6.48%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Premium Dividend Fund (the "Fund") declared its monthly distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "PDT Plan"). Under the PDT Plan, the Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount equal to $0.0975 per share. This amount will be paid monthly until further notice.

Distributions under the PDT Plan may consist of net investment income, net realized long-term capital gains, net realized short-term capital gains and, to the extent necessary, return of capital. The Fund may also make additional distributions (i) for purposes of not incurring federal income tax on investment company taxable income and net capital gain of the Fund, if any, not included in such regular distributions and (ii) for purposes of not incurring federal excise tax on ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, not included in such regular monthly distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the PDT Plan or terminate the PDT Plan at any time.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (the "Fund") declared its monthly distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "HTD Plan"). Under the HTD Plan, the Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount equal to $0.1380 per share. This amount will be paid monthly until further notice.

Distributions under the HTD Plan may consist of net investment income, net realized long-term capital gains, net realized short-term capital gains and, to the extent necessary, return of capital. The Fund may also make additional distributions (i) for purposes of not incurring federal income tax on investment company taxable income and net capital gain of the Fund, if any, not included in such regular distributions and (ii) for purposes of not incurring federal excise tax on ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, not included in such regular monthly distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the HTD Plan or terminate the HTD Plan at any time.

*****

A portion of a Fund's current distribution may include sources other than net investment income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a Fund. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be sent to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of net investment income. Such notice will also be posted to the Funds' website at www.jhinvestments.com.The notice should not be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV informing them how to report distributions received during that year for federal income tax purposes.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Disclaimer

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 20:39:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
