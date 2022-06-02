Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
  News
  Summary
    HPI   US41013W1080

JOHN HANCOCK PREFERRED INCOME FUND

(HPI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 01:29:04 pm EDT
18.79 USD   -0.27%
01:22pJOHN HANCOCK PREFERRED INCOME FUND : Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data
PU
05/11JOHN HANCOCK PREFERRED INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/29JOHN HANCOCK PREFERRED INCOME FUND : Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Notice To Shareholders – Sources Of Distribution Under Section 19(A)
PU
Summary 
Summary

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

06/02/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
John Hancock Investment Management LLC

200 Berkeley Street

Boston, Massachusetts 02216

Media Contact:

Gordon Haight

NEWS

(617) 572-0034

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Investor Contact:

(800) 843-0090

JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE EARNINGS DATA

BOSTON, MA (June 1, 2022) - The John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended April 30, 2022. The same data for the comparable three month period ended April 30, 2021 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 4/30/2022

Current

Net

Per

Fiscal

Investment

Common

Total Managed

Ticker

Fund Name

Year End

Income

Share

NAV

Assets

Total Net Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$

9,301,948

$

0.353

$18.07

$

732,968,021

*

$

475,868,021

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$

7,539,663

$

0.352

$17.91

$

590,285,684

*

$

383,585,684

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$10,114,730

$

0.318

$16.01

$

783,073,830

*

$

508,773,830

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$

2,091,602

$

0.180

$13.14

$

244,298,726

*

$

152,998,726

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$

3,121,447

$

0.357

$15.65

$

223,755,819

*

$

136,855,819

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$10,609,685

$

0.217

$14.35

$1,074,803,905

*

$

701,103,905

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$11,885,861

$

0.336

$25.25

$1,313,182,721

*

$

894,282,721

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$

881,889

$

0.081

$ 6.09

$

66,547,115

$

66,547,115

Three Months Ended 4/30/2021

Current

Net

Per

Fiscal

Investment

Common

Total Managed

Ticker

Fund Name

Year End

Income

Share

NAV

Assets

Total Net Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$9,384,000

$

0.358

$20.42

$

786,026,935

*

$535,526,935

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$7,645,560

$

0.358

$20.14

$

634,525,875

*

$430,525,875

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$10,199,792

$

0.322

$17.99

$

836,391,555

*

$570,391,555

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$2,402,990

$

0.206

$15.97

$

277,278,400

*

$185,978,400

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$3,134,280

$

0.360

$18.75

$

250,150,282

*

$163,250,282

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$11,168,533

$

0.229

$14.79

$1,094,573,426

*

$720,873,426

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$12,295,347

$

0.347

$24.99

$1,303,634,542

*

$884,734,542

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$1,027,013

$

0.094

$6.72

$

73,332,978

$73,332,978

*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.comby clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time- tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Disclaimer

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
