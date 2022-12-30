Advanced search
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund : Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Notice To Shareholders – Sources Of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Hancock Investment Management LLC

200 Berkeley Street

Boston, Massachusetts 02116

Media Contact:

Gordon Haight

NEWS

(617) 572-0034

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Investor Contact:

(800) 843-0090

JOHN HANCOCK TAX-ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTION UNDER SECTION

19(a)

BOSTON, MA (December 30, 2022) - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC and subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, announced today sources of its monthly distribution of $0.1380 per share paid to all shareholders of record as of December 12, 2022, pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan. This press release is issued as required by an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Notification of Sources of Distribution

This notice provides shareholders of the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD) with important information concerning the distribution declared on December 1, 2022, and payable on December 30, 2022. No action is required on your part.

Distribution Period:

December 2022

Distribution Amount Per Common Share:

$0.1380

The following table sets forth the estimated sources of the current distribution, payable December 30, 2022, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short term capital gains; net realized long term capital gains; and return of capital or other capital source. All amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

For the period 12/1/2022-12/31/2022

% Breakdown

Current

of the Current

Source

Distribution ($)

Distribution

Net Investment Income

0.0913

66%

Net Realized Short-

Term Capital Gains

0.0000

0%

Net Realized Long-

Term Capital Gains

0.0467

34%

Return of Capital or

Other Capital Source

0.0000

0%

Total per common share

0.1380

100%

For the fiscal year-to-date period

11/1/2022-12/31/20221

% Breakdown

of the Total

Total Cumulative

Cumulative

Distributions ($)

Distributions

0.2076

75%

0.0653

24%

0.0031

1%

0.0000

0%

0.2760

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ended on November 30, 2022

6.26%

1 The Fund's current fiscal year began on November 1, 2022 and will end on October 31, 2023.

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022

6.83%

7.31%

1.14%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution plan.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund has declared the December 2022 distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Fund makes fixed monthly distributions in the amount of $0.1380 per share, which will continue to be paid monthly until further notice.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact your financial professional or call the John Hancock Investment Management Closed-End Fund Information Line at 1-800-843-0090, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well- being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Disclaimer

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
