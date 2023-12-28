REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and

"No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

JOHN HOLT PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

1961

iii.

RC Number

2662

iv.

License Number

NO

v.

Company Physical Address

11B, ILABERE AVENUE, IKOYI,

LAGOS

vi.

Company Website Address

WWW.JHPLC.COM

vii.

Financial Year End

30 SEPTEMBER

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

Yes/No

YES

If yes, please state the

name of the Group/Holding

JOHN HOLT PLC

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

ADA NKWOCHA

30 OLUFEMI PETERS, IRE AKARI

ESTATE, ISOLO - LAGOS

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

BDO PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

15 CIPM AVENUE, CBD, ALAUSA,

IKEJA - LAGOS

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

GREENWICH REGISTRARS AND

DATA SOLUTIONS 274 MURTALA

MOHAMMED WAY, ALAGOMEJI,

YABA - LAGOS

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

ADA NKWOCHA

(E-mail and Phone No.)

ANKWOCHA@JHPLC.COM,

08035100888

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

NO

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

NO

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First Appointed/

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,

Elected

ED)

1

Chief Christopher Ezeh

Chairman

M

2001

2

Dr. Christopher Ezeh

GMD

M

2013 (ED

OPERATIONS)

3

Mr. Adeche Okeje

ED (Finance Director)

M

2016

4

Mr. Adim Jibunoh

NED

M

2020

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of Board

No. of

Membership

Designation

Number of Committee

Number of

Meetings

Board

of Board

(Member or

Meetings Held in the

Committee

Held in the

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Reporting Year

Meetings

Reporting

Attended

Attended in

Year

in the

the

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

1

Chief Christopher Ezeh

4

4

-

-

-

-

2

Dr. Christopher Ezeh

4

4

-

-

-

-

3

Mr. Adeche Okeje

4

4

-

-

-

4

4

Mr. Adim Jibunoh

4

4

1

Member

4

4

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1.

Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1

Dr. Christopher Ezeh

Group Managing Director

M

2

Mr. Adeche Okeje

Finance Director

M

3

Mrs. Ada Nkwocha

Company Secretary

F

4

Mr. Kris Nwachukwu

Senior Executive

M

5

Mr. Julius Ayodele

Divisional Chief Accountant

Abayomi

M

6

Mr. Clifford Obanor

Service Co-ordinator

M

7

Mr. Abolade Oladejo

Internal Audit Manager

M

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section E - Application

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the Board

i) Does the Board have an approved Charter

YES.

"A

successful

Company is

which sets out its responsibilities and terms of

THE BOARD HAS AN APPROVED CHARTER

reference? Yes/No

headed

by

an

effective

If yes, when was it last reviewed?

WHICH SETS OUT THE RESPONSIBILITIES OF

Board which is responsible for

providing

entrepreneurial

THE BOARD AND CONTAINS THE

and

strategic

leadership as

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE POLICIES AND

well

as

promoting ethical

PRACTICES.

culture

and

responsible

corporate

citizenship.

As a

link

between

stakeholders

and the Company, the

Board is to exercise oversight

and control to ensure that

management

acts

in

the

THE COMPANY'S BOARD CHARTER IS

best

interest

of

the

REVIEWED PERIODICALLY BASED ON

shareholders

and

other

CIRCUMSTANCES AND CHANGES THAT

stakeholders while sustaining

the

prosperity

of

the

MAY NECESSITATE THE REVIEW.

Company"

Principle

2: Board

Structure

i) What are the qualifications and experiences

THE DIRECTORS ARE APPOINTED TO ENSURE

and Composition

of the directors?

AN APPROPRIATE BALANCE OF SKILLS,

"The

effective

discharge of

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCES.

the

responsibilities

of

the

THEIR PROFILES ARE DETAILED IN THE

Board and its committees is

APPENDIX 1 - DIRECTORS' PROFILE IS

assured by an

appropriate

ATTACHED FOR YOUR REFERENCE.

balance of skills and diversity

(including

experience

and

ii) Does the company have a Board-approved

gender)

without

diversity policy? Yes/No

compromising

competence,

NO

independence

and

integrity

If yes, to what extent have

the diversity

"

targets been achieved?

iii) Are there directors holding

concurrent

YES. THREE (3) OF THE DIRECTORS HOLD

directorships? Yes/No

CONCURRENT DIRECTORSHIPS IN OTHER

If yes, state names of the directors and the

ORGANISATIONS WHICH HAVE BEEN

companies?

APPROPRIATELY DISCLOSED TO THE

BOARD. THEIR CONCURRENT

DIRECTORSHIPS HAVE BEEN CONSIDERED

AND WOULD NOT AFFECT THEIR

RESPONSIBILITIES AND EFFECTIVENESS ON

THE COMPANY'S BOARD.

THE DIRECTORS INVOLVED ARE:

CHIEF CHRISTOPHER IKECHI EZEH

-

ESUT BUSINESS COUNCIL

-

CHRISTOPHER UNIVERSITY

-

LENNARDS NIG. LTD.

- IGBO-UKWU MICROFINANCE BANK

LTD.

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

- JOHN HOLT AND COMPANY

LIVERPOOL LIMITED UK

- CRITTAL-HOPE NIG. LTD.

DR. CHRISTOPHER EZEH

- JOHN HOLT AND COMPANY

LIVERPOOL LIMITED, UK

-

CHRISTOPHER UNIVERSITY

MR. ADIM JIBUNOR

-

AVON HMO

-

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

-

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a

NO. FOR INDEPENDENCE, THE BOARD

chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No

CHARTER PROHIBITS THE MD/CEO AND EDs

If yes, provide the names of the

FROM BEING CHAIR OF ANY OF THE

Committees.

BOARD COMMITTEE.

Principle 3: Chairman

i)

Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of

"The Chairman is responsible

the Board Committees? Yes/no

NO

for

providing

overall

If yes, list them.

leadership of the Company

ii)

At which

Committee meeting(s)

was the

and the Board, and eliciting

Chairman in attendance during the period

NONE

the constructive participation

under review?

of all Directors to facilitate

effective

direction of

the

Board"

iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?

NED

iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of

YES

the Company? Yes/No

1997/1998

If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?

v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman?

2001

vi) Are the

roles

and responsibilities of the

YES, IN THE BOARD CHARTER.

Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No If yes,

specify which document

Principle

4:

Managing

i)

Does the MD/CEO have a contract of

Director/

Chief

Executive

employment

which sets out his

authority

YES

Officer

and relationship with the Board? Yes/No

"The

Managing

If no, in which documents is it specified?

Director/Chief

Executive

ii) Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of

Officer

is the

head

of

interest

on

appointment,

annually,

management delegated by

YES

thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No

the Board to run the affairs of

the Company to achieve its

iii) Which of the Board Committee meetings

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING /RISK

strategic

objectives

for

did the MD/CEO attend during the period

MANAGEMENT

sustainable

corporate

under review?

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

performance"

iv)

Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other

YES

company? Yes/no.

JOHN HOLT LIVERPOOL LIMITED

If yes, please state the company (ies)?

v) Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these

YES

companies in line with the Board-approved

policies? Yes/No

Principle

5:

Executive

i)

Do the EDs have contracts of

YES

Directors

employment? Yes/no

Executive

Directors

support

ii)

If yes, do the contracts of employment set

the Managing Director/Chief

out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs?

YES

Executive

Officer

in

the

Yes/No

operations

and

If no, in which document are the roles and

management

of

the

responsibilities specified?

Company

iii) Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest

on appointment, annually, thereafter and

YES

as they occur? Yes/No

iv)

Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other

NO

company? Yes/No

If yes, please list

v) Are their memberships in these companies

in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No

Principle

6: Non-Executive

i)

Are the roles and responsibilities of the

Directors

NEDs clearly defined and documented?

YES

Yes/No

Non-Executive Directors bring

BOARD TERMS OF REFERENCE

to bear

their

knowledge,

If yes, where are these documented?

expertise

and

independent

ii)

Do the NEDs have letters of appointment

judgment

on

issues

of

specifying their duties, liabilities and terms

strategy and

performance

YES

of engagement? Yes/No

on the Board

iii)

Do the NEDs declare any conflict of

interest on appointment, annually,

YES

thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No

iv)

Are NEDs provided with information

YES

relating to the management of the

MONTHLY & QUARTERLY

company and on all Board matters?

Yes/No

If yes, when is the information provided to

the NEDs

v)

What is the process of ensuring

BY CONDUCTING A BACKGROUND CHECK

completeness and adequacy of the

information provided?

vi)

Do NEDs have unfettered access to the

YES

EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal

Auditor? Yes/No

Principle

7:

Independent

i)

Do the INEDs meet the independence

YES

Non-Executive Directors

criteria prescribed under Section 7.2 of the

Independent Non-Executive

Code? Yes/No

Directors bring a high degree

ii)

Are there any exceptions?

NO

of objectivity to the Board for

iii)

What is the process of selecting INEDs?

RECOMMENDATION AND REPUTATION

sustaining

stakeholder

trust

and confidence"

iv)

Do the INEDs have letters of appointment

specifying their duties, liabilities and terms

6

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

of engagement? Yes/No

YES

v)

Do

the

INEDs

declare

any

conflict

of

interest

on

appointment,

annually,

YES

thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No

vi) Does the Board ascertain and confirm the

YES

independence of the INEDs? Yes/No

ANNUALLY

If yes, how often?

What is the process?

vii)

Is

the INED a Shareholder of the

YES

Company? Yes/No

If yes, what is the percentage

shareholding?

0.091%

viii)

Does the INED have another relationship

with the Company apart from directorship

NO

and/or shareholding? Yes/No

If yes, provide details.

ix)

What are the components of INEDs

DIRECTOR'S FEE AND SITTING ALLOWANCE

remuneration?

Principle

8:

Company

i)

Is the Company Secretary in-house or

IN-HOUSE

Secretary

outsourced?

"The Company

Secretary

ii)

What is the qualification and experience of

LL.B; BL. LLM AND CHARTERED SECRETARY,

support

the

effectiveness of

the Company Secretary?

20 YRS

the Board by assisting the

Board and management to

iii) Where the Company Secretary is an

develop

good

corporate

employee of the Company, is the person a

governance

practices

and

member of senior management?

YES

culture within the Company"

iv) Who does the Company Secretary report

GMD/CEO/CHAIRMAN

to?

v)

What is the appointment and removal

CAMA AND COMPANY MANUAL

process of the Company Secretary?

vi) Who

undertakes

and

approves

the

GMD AND BOARD

performance appraisal of the Company

Secretary?

Principle

9:

Access

to

i)

Does the company have a Board-approved

Independent Advice

policy that allows directors access to

NO

"Directors

are

sometimes

independent professional

advice in

the

discharge of their duties? Yes/No

required to make decisions of

a technical

and

complex

If yes, where is it documented?

nature

that

may

require

ii) Who

bears

the

cost

for the independent

independent

external

professional advice?

expertise"

THE COMPANY

iii) During the period under review, did the

Directors

obtain

any

independent

NO

professional advice? Yes/No

If yes, provide details.

Principle 10: Meetings of the

i) What

is the process for reviewing and

FROM THE COMPANY SECRETARY TO THE

Board

approving minutes of Board meetings?

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD FOR REVIEW

"Meetings

are

the

principal

BEFORE APPROVAL AT THE NEXT MEETING

vehicle

for

conducting

the

ii) What

are the timelines for sending the

3 DAYS AFTER EACH MEETING

business of the Board and

successfully

fulfilling

the

minutes to Directors?

7

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

strategic objectives

of

the

iii) What are the implications for Directors who

REQUEST TO APPOINT ALTERNATE

Company"

do not meet the Company policy on

DIRECTOR TO REPRESENT AT THE MEETING

meeting attendance?

Principle

11:

Board

i)

Do the Board Committees have Board-

Committees

approved Charters which set out their

YES

"To ensure

efficiency

and

responsibilities and terms of reference?

Yes/No

effectiveness,

the

Board

delegates

some

of

its

ii) What

is the process for reviewing and

FROM COMPANY SECRETARY TO MEMBERS

functions,

duties

and

approving minutes of Board Committee of

FOR REVIEW BEFORE APPROVAL AT THE

responsibilities

to

well-

meetings?

NEXT MEETING

structured

committees,

without

abdicating

its

iii) What are the timelines for sending the

3 DAYS

responsibilities"

minutes to the directors?

iv) Who

acts as Secretary to board

THE COMPANY SECRETARY

committees?

v) What Board Committees are responsible for

the following matters?

c) AUDIT COMMITTEE

a)

Nomination and Governance

b)

Remuneration

c)

Audit

d)

Risk Management

vi) What is the process of appointing the chair

THE COMMITTEE MEMBERS ELECT THEIR

of each committee ?

CHAIRMAN

Committee responsible for

Nomination and Governance

vii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on

the Committee responsible for Nomination

and Governance?

viii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or

INED ?

ix)

Does the Company have a succession plan

policy? Yes/No

If yes, how often is it reviewed?

x)

How often are Board and Committee

charters as well as other governance policies

reviewed?

xi)

How does the committee report on its

activities to the Board?

Committee responsible for Remuneration

xii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on

THE BOARD IS YET TO APPOINT AN INED

the

Committee

responsible

for

TO REPLACE THE INED THAT RESIGNED

Remuneration?

DURING THE PERIOD UNDER REVIEW.

xiii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED

NED

or INED ?

Committee

responsible for Audit

xiv) Does the Company have a Board Audit

Committee separate

from the Statutory

YES

Audit Committee? Yes/No

8

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

xv)

Are members of the Committee

YES

responsible for Audit financially literate?

Yes/No

xvi)

What are their qualifications and

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AND AS

experience?

STATED UNDER PRINCIPLE NO. 2 AT PAGE 5

xvii) Name

the

financial

expert(s) on

the

Committee responsible for Audit

MR. ADECHE OKEJE

xviii) How

often

does

the

Committee

responsible

for

Audit review

the internal

QUARTERLY

auditor's reports?

xix)

Does the Company have a Board

approved

internal control framework in

YES

place? Yes/No

xx)

How does the Board monitor compliance

with the internal control framework?

DURING REVIEWS

xxi)

Does the Committee responsible for Audit

review the External Auditors management

YES

letter, Key Audit Matters and management

response to issues raised? Yes/No

Please explain.

xxii) Is

there a

Board-approved policy that

clearly specifies the non-audit services that

YES

the external auditor shall not provide?

Yes/No

xxiii) How many times did the Audit Committee

hold discussions with the head of internal

ONCE/ANNUALLY

audit function and external auditors

without the management during the

period under review?

Committee responsible for Risk Management

xxiv)Is the Chairman of the Risk Committee a

NED

NED or an INED?

xxv) Is

there

a

Board

approved

Risk

Management framework? Yes/No?

YES

If yes, when was it approved?

xxvi)How often does the Committee review the

adequacy

and

effectiveness

of the

Risk

QUARTERLY

Management Controls in place?

Date of last review

  1. Does the Company have a Board-
    approved IT Data Governance

Framework? Yes/No

YES

If yes, how often is it reviewed?

QUARTERLY

xxviii) How often does the Committee receive

and review compliance report on the IT

QUARTERLY

Data Governance Framework?

  1. Is the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) a member of Senior Management and does he have

relevant experience for this role? Yes/No

YES

  1. How many meetings of the Committee did the CRO attend during the period under

9

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

review?

3

Principle 12: Appointment to

i)

Is there a Board-approved policy for the

YES

the Board

appointment of Directors? Yes/No

"A written,

clearly defined,

ii)

What criteria are considered for their

QUALIFICATION, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

rigorous,

formal

and

appointment?

AND REPUTATION

transparent procedure serves

as a guide for the selection

iii) What is the Board process for ascertaining

BACKGROUND CHECK

of Directors to ensure the

that prospective directors are fit and proper

appointment of high-quality

persons?

individuals to the Board"

iv) Is there a defined tenure for the following:

a)

The Chairman

NO

b)

The MD/CEO

c)

INED

d)

NED

e)

EDs

v) Please state the tenure

vi) Does the Board have a process to ensure

YES

that it is refreshed periodically? Yes/No?

Principle 13: Induction

and

i)

Does the Board have a formal induction

YES

Continuing Education

programme for new directors? Yes/No

"A

formal

induction

ii) During the period under review, were new

programme

on

joining

the

Directors appointed? Yes/No

NO

Board

as

well

as regular

If yes, provide date of induction.

training

assists

Directors to

effectively

discharge

their

iii) Are

Directors

provided relevant training to

duties to the Company"

enable them

effectively discharge their

YES

duties? Yes/No

If yes, provide training details.

INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS TRAINING

iv) How

do you assess the training needs of

BY REQUEST AND IDENTIFICATION OF

Directors?

AREAS THAT NEEDS IMPROVEMENT

v) Is there a Board-approved training plan?

NONE FOR THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

Yes/No

vi) Has it been budgeted for? Yes/No

NO

Principle 14: Board Evaluation

"Annual Board evaluation assesses how each Director, the committees of the Board

and the Board are committed to their roles, work together and continue to contribute effectively to the

achievement of the Company's objectives"

  1. Is there a Board-approved policy for evaluating Board performance? Yes/No

YES

ii) For the period under review, was there any

Board Evaluation

exercise

conducted?

NO

Yes/No

iii) If yes, indicate whether internal or external.

NO

Provide date of last evaluation.

iv) Has the Board

Evaluation

report been

presented to the full Board? Yes/No

If yes, indicate date of presentation.

  1. Did the Chairman discuss the evaluation report with the individual directors? Yes/No

10

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

John Holt plc published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 14:34:45 UTC.