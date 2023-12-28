REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA
(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN
CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
- Every line item and indicator must be completed.
- Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and
"No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
- An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
- Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
1
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
JOHN HOLT PLC
ii.
Date of Incorporation
1961
iii.
RC Number
2662
iv.
License Number
NO
v.
Company Physical Address
11B, ILABERE AVENUE, IKOYI,
LAGOS
vi.
Company Website Address
WWW.JHPLC.COM
vii.
Financial Year End
30 SEPTEMBER
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
Yes/No
YES
If yes, please state the
name of the Group/Holding
JOHN HOLT PLC
Company
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
ADA NKWOCHA
30 OLUFEMI PETERS, IRE AKARI
ESTATE, ISOLO - LAGOS
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
BDO PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
15 CIPM AVENUE, CBD, ALAUSA,
IKEJA - LAGOS
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
GREENWICH REGISTRARS AND
DATA SOLUTIONS 274 MURTALA
MOHAMMED WAY, ALAGOMEJI,
YABA - LAGOS
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person
ADA NKWOCHA
(E-mail and Phone No.)
ANKWOCHA@JHPLC.COM,
08035100888
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
NO
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
NO
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation
Gender
Date First Appointed/
Remark
(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,
Elected
ED)
1
Chief Christopher Ezeh
Chairman
M
2001
2
Dr. Christopher Ezeh
GMD
M
2013 (ED
OPERATIONS)
3
Mr. Adeche Okeje
ED (Finance Director)
M
2016
4
Mr. Adim Jibunoh
NED
M
2020
2
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board
No. of
Membership
Designation
Number of Committee
Number of
Meetings
Board
of Board
(Member or
Meetings Held in the
Committee
Held in the
Meetings
Committees
Chairman)
Reporting Year
Meetings
Reporting
Attended
Attended in
Year
in the
the
Reporting
Reporting
Year
Year
1
Chief Christopher Ezeh
4
4
-
-
-
-
2
Dr. Christopher Ezeh
4
4
-
-
-
-
3
Mr. Adeche Okeje
4
4
-
-
-
4
4
Mr. Adim Jibunoh
4
4
1
Member
4
4
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1.
Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1
Dr. Christopher Ezeh
Group Managing Director
M
2
Mr. Adeche Okeje
Finance Director
M
3
Mrs. Ada Nkwocha
Company Secretary
F
4
Mr. Kris Nwachukwu
Senior Executive
M
5
Mr. Julius Ayodele
Divisional Chief Accountant
Abayomi
M
6
Mr. Clifford Obanor
Service Co-ordinator
M
7
Mr. Abolade Oladejo
Internal Audit Manager
M
3
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section E - Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle 1: Role of the Board
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter
YES.
"A
successful
Company is
which sets out its responsibilities and terms of
THE BOARD HAS AN APPROVED CHARTER
reference? Yes/No
headed
by
an
effective
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
WHICH SETS OUT THE RESPONSIBILITIES OF
Board which is responsible for
providing
entrepreneurial
THE BOARD AND CONTAINS THE
and
strategic
leadership as
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE POLICIES AND
well
as
promoting ethical
PRACTICES.
culture
and
responsible
corporate
citizenship.
As a
link
between
stakeholders
and the Company, the
Board is to exercise oversight
and control to ensure that
management
acts
in
the
THE COMPANY'S BOARD CHARTER IS
best
interest
of
the
REVIEWED PERIODICALLY BASED ON
shareholders
and
other
CIRCUMSTANCES AND CHANGES THAT
stakeholders while sustaining
the
prosperity
of
the
MAY NECESSITATE THE REVIEW.
Company"
Principle
2: Board
Structure
i) What are the qualifications and experiences
THE DIRECTORS ARE APPOINTED TO ENSURE
and Composition
of the directors?
AN APPROPRIATE BALANCE OF SKILLS,
"The
effective
discharge of
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCES.
the
responsibilities
of
the
THEIR PROFILES ARE DETAILED IN THE
Board and its committees is
APPENDIX 1 - DIRECTORS' PROFILE IS
assured by an
appropriate
ATTACHED FOR YOUR REFERENCE.
balance of skills and diversity
(including
experience
and
ii) Does the company have a Board-approved
gender)
without
diversity policy? Yes/No
compromising
competence,
NO
independence
and
integrity
If yes, to what extent have
the diversity
"
targets been achieved?
iii) Are there directors holding
concurrent
YES. THREE (3) OF THE DIRECTORS HOLD
directorships? Yes/No
CONCURRENT DIRECTORSHIPS IN OTHER
If yes, state names of the directors and the
ORGANISATIONS WHICH HAVE BEEN
companies?
APPROPRIATELY DISCLOSED TO THE
BOARD. THEIR CONCURRENT
DIRECTORSHIPS HAVE BEEN CONSIDERED
AND WOULD NOT AFFECT THEIR
RESPONSIBILITIES AND EFFECTIVENESS ON
THE COMPANY'S BOARD.
THE DIRECTORS INVOLVED ARE:
CHIEF CHRISTOPHER IKECHI EZEH
-
ESUT BUSINESS COUNCIL
-
CHRISTOPHER UNIVERSITY
-
LENNARDS NIG. LTD.
- IGBO-UKWU MICROFINANCE BANK
LTD.
4
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
- JOHN HOLT AND COMPANY
LIVERPOOL LIMITED UK
- CRITTAL-HOPE NIG. LTD.
DR. CHRISTOPHER EZEH
- JOHN HOLT AND COMPANY
LIVERPOOL LIMITED, UK
-
CHRISTOPHER UNIVERSITY
MR. ADIM JIBUNOR
-
AVON HMO
-
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
-
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a
NO. FOR INDEPENDENCE, THE BOARD
chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No
CHARTER PROHIBITS THE MD/CEO AND EDs
If yes, provide the names of the
FROM BEING CHAIR OF ANY OF THE
Committees.
BOARD COMMITTEE.
Principle 3: Chairman
i)
Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of
"The Chairman is responsible
the Board Committees? Yes/no
NO
for
providing
overall
If yes, list them.
leadership of the Company
ii)
At which
Committee meeting(s)
was the
and the Board, and eliciting
Chairman in attendance during the period
NONE
the constructive participation
under review?
of all Directors to facilitate
effective
direction of
the
Board"
iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?
NED
iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of
YES
the Company? Yes/No
1997/1998
If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?
v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman?
2001
vi) Are the
roles
and responsibilities of the
YES, IN THE BOARD CHARTER.
Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No If yes,
specify which document
Principle
4:
Managing
i)
Does the MD/CEO have a contract of
Director/
Chief
Executive
employment
which sets out his
authority
YES
Officer
and relationship with the Board? Yes/No
"The
Managing
If no, in which documents is it specified?
Director/Chief
Executive
ii) Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of
Officer
is the
head
of
interest
on
appointment,
annually,
management delegated by
YES
thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
the Board to run the affairs of
the Company to achieve its
iii) Which of the Board Committee meetings
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING /RISK
strategic
objectives
for
did the MD/CEO attend during the period
MANAGEMENT
sustainable
corporate
under review?
5
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
performance"
iv)
Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other
YES
company? Yes/no.
JOHN HOLT LIVERPOOL LIMITED
If yes, please state the company (ies)?
v) Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these
YES
companies in line with the Board-approved
policies? Yes/No
Principle
5:
Executive
i)
Do the EDs have contracts of
YES
Directors
employment? Yes/no
Executive
Directors
support
ii)
If yes, do the contracts of employment set
the Managing Director/Chief
out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs?
YES
Executive
Officer
in
the
Yes/No
operations
and
If no, in which document are the roles and
management
of
the
responsibilities specified?
Company
iii) Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest
on appointment, annually, thereafter and
YES
as they occur? Yes/No
iv)
Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other
NO
company? Yes/No
If yes, please list
v) Are their memberships in these companies
in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No
Principle
6: Non-Executive
i)
Are the roles and responsibilities of the
Directors
NEDs clearly defined and documented?
YES
Yes/No
Non-Executive Directors bring
BOARD TERMS OF REFERENCE
to bear
their
knowledge,
If yes, where are these documented?
expertise
and
independent
ii)
Do the NEDs have letters of appointment
judgment
on
issues
of
specifying their duties, liabilities and terms
strategy and
performance
YES
of engagement? Yes/No
on the Board
iii)
Do the NEDs declare any conflict of
interest on appointment, annually,
YES
thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
iv)
Are NEDs provided with information
YES
relating to the management of the
MONTHLY & QUARTERLY
company and on all Board matters?
Yes/No
If yes, when is the information provided to
the NEDs
v)
What is the process of ensuring
BY CONDUCTING A BACKGROUND CHECK
completeness and adequacy of the
information provided?
vi)
Do NEDs have unfettered access to the
YES
EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal
Auditor? Yes/No
Principle
7:
Independent
i)
Do the INEDs meet the independence
YES
Non-Executive Directors
criteria prescribed under Section 7.2 of the
Independent Non-Executive
Code? Yes/No
Directors bring a high degree
ii)
Are there any exceptions?
NO
of objectivity to the Board for
iii)
What is the process of selecting INEDs?
RECOMMENDATION AND REPUTATION
sustaining
stakeholder
trust
and confidence"
iv)
Do the INEDs have letters of appointment
specifying their duties, liabilities and terms
6
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
of engagement? Yes/No
YES
v)
Do
the
INEDs
declare
any
conflict
of
interest
on
appointment,
annually,
YES
thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
vi) Does the Board ascertain and confirm the
YES
independence of the INEDs? Yes/No
ANNUALLY
If yes, how often?
What is the process?
vii)
Is
the INED a Shareholder of the
YES
Company? Yes/No
If yes, what is the percentage
shareholding?
0.091%
viii)
Does the INED have another relationship
with the Company apart from directorship
NO
and/or shareholding? Yes/No
If yes, provide details.
ix)
What are the components of INEDs
DIRECTOR'S FEE AND SITTING ALLOWANCE
remuneration?
Principle
8:
Company
i)
Is the Company Secretary in-house or
IN-HOUSE
Secretary
outsourced?
"The Company
Secretary
ii)
What is the qualification and experience of
LL.B; BL. LLM AND CHARTERED SECRETARY,
support
the
effectiveness of
the Company Secretary?
20 YRS
the Board by assisting the
Board and management to
iii) Where the Company Secretary is an
develop
good
corporate
employee of the Company, is the person a
governance
practices
and
member of senior management?
YES
culture within the Company"
iv) Who does the Company Secretary report
GMD/CEO/CHAIRMAN
to?
v)
What is the appointment and removal
CAMA AND COMPANY MANUAL
process of the Company Secretary?
vi) Who
undertakes
and
approves
the
GMD AND BOARD
performance appraisal of the Company
Secretary?
Principle
9:
Access
to
i)
Does the company have a Board-approved
Independent Advice
policy that allows directors access to
NO
"Directors
are
sometimes
independent professional
advice in
the
discharge of their duties? Yes/No
required to make decisions of
a technical
and
complex
If yes, where is it documented?
nature
that
may
require
ii) Who
bears
the
cost
for the independent
independent
external
professional advice?
expertise"
THE COMPANY
iii) During the period under review, did the
Directors
obtain
any
independent
NO
professional advice? Yes/No
If yes, provide details.
Principle 10: Meetings of the
i) What
is the process for reviewing and
FROM THE COMPANY SECRETARY TO THE
Board
approving minutes of Board meetings?
MEMBERS OF THE BOARD FOR REVIEW
"Meetings
are
the
principal
BEFORE APPROVAL AT THE NEXT MEETING
vehicle
for
conducting
the
ii) What
are the timelines for sending the
3 DAYS AFTER EACH MEETING
business of the Board and
successfully
fulfilling
the
minutes to Directors?
7
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
strategic objectives
of
the
iii) What are the implications for Directors who
REQUEST TO APPOINT ALTERNATE
Company"
do not meet the Company policy on
DIRECTOR TO REPRESENT AT THE MEETING
meeting attendance?
Principle
11:
Board
i)
Do the Board Committees have Board-
Committees
approved Charters which set out their
YES
"To ensure
efficiency
and
responsibilities and terms of reference?
Yes/No
effectiveness,
the
Board
delegates
some
of
its
ii) What
is the process for reviewing and
FROM COMPANY SECRETARY TO MEMBERS
functions,
duties
and
approving minutes of Board Committee of
FOR REVIEW BEFORE APPROVAL AT THE
responsibilities
to
well-
meetings?
NEXT MEETING
structured
committees,
without
abdicating
its
iii) What are the timelines for sending the
3 DAYS
responsibilities"
minutes to the directors?
iv) Who
acts as Secretary to board
THE COMPANY SECRETARY
committees?
v) What Board Committees are responsible for
the following matters?
c) AUDIT COMMITTEE
a)
Nomination and Governance
b)
Remuneration
c)
Audit
d)
Risk Management
vi) What is the process of appointing the chair
THE COMMITTEE MEMBERS ELECT THEIR
of each committee ?
CHAIRMAN
Committee responsible for
Nomination and Governance
vii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on
the Committee responsible for Nomination
and Governance?
viii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or
INED ?
ix)
Does the Company have a succession plan
policy? Yes/No
If yes, how often is it reviewed?
x)
How often are Board and Committee
charters as well as other governance policies
reviewed?
xi)
How does the committee report on its
activities to the Board?
Committee responsible for Remuneration
xii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on
THE BOARD IS YET TO APPOINT AN INED
the
Committee
responsible
for
TO REPLACE THE INED THAT RESIGNED
Remuneration?
DURING THE PERIOD UNDER REVIEW.
xiii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED
NED
or INED ?
Committee
responsible for Audit
xiv) Does the Company have a Board Audit
Committee separate
from the Statutory
YES
Audit Committee? Yes/No
8
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
xv)
Are members of the Committee
YES
responsible for Audit financially literate?
Yes/No
xvi)
What are their qualifications and
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AND AS
experience?
STATED UNDER PRINCIPLE NO. 2 AT PAGE 5
xvii) Name
the
financial
expert(s) on
the
Committee responsible for Audit
MR. ADECHE OKEJE
xviii) How
often
does
the
Committee
responsible
for
Audit review
the internal
QUARTERLY
auditor's reports?
xix)
Does the Company have a Board
approved
internal control framework in
YES
place? Yes/No
xx)
How does the Board monitor compliance
with the internal control framework?
DURING REVIEWS
xxi)
Does the Committee responsible for Audit
review the External Auditors management
YES
letter, Key Audit Matters and management
response to issues raised? Yes/No
Please explain.
xxii) Is
there a
Board-approved policy that
clearly specifies the non-audit services that
YES
the external auditor shall not provide?
Yes/No
xxiii) How many times did the Audit Committee
hold discussions with the head of internal
ONCE/ANNUALLY
audit function and external auditors
without the management during the
period under review?
Committee responsible for Risk Management
xxiv)Is the Chairman of the Risk Committee a
NED
NED or an INED?
xxv) Is
there
a
Board
approved
Risk
Management framework? Yes/No?
YES
If yes, when was it approved?
xxvi)How often does the Committee review the
adequacy
and
effectiveness
of the
Risk
QUARTERLY
Management Controls in place?
Date of last review
-
Does the Company have a Board-
approved IT Data Governance
Framework? Yes/No
YES
If yes, how often is it reviewed?
QUARTERLY
xxviii) How often does the Committee receive
and review compliance report on the IT
QUARTERLY
Data Governance Framework?
- Is the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) a member of Senior Management and does he have
relevant experience for this role? Yes/No
YES
- How many meetings of the Committee did the CRO attend during the period under
9
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
review?
3
Principle 12: Appointment to
i)
Is there a Board-approved policy for the
YES
the Board
appointment of Directors? Yes/No
"A written,
clearly defined,
ii)
What criteria are considered for their
QUALIFICATION, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
rigorous,
formal
and
appointment?
AND REPUTATION
transparent procedure serves
as a guide for the selection
iii) What is the Board process for ascertaining
BACKGROUND CHECK
of Directors to ensure the
that prospective directors are fit and proper
appointment of high-quality
persons?
individuals to the Board"
iv) Is there a defined tenure for the following:
a)
The Chairman
NO
b)
The MD/CEO
c)
INED
d)
NED
e)
EDs
v) Please state the tenure
vi) Does the Board have a process to ensure
YES
that it is refreshed periodically? Yes/No?
Principle 13: Induction
and
i)
Does the Board have a formal induction
YES
Continuing Education
programme for new directors? Yes/No
"A
formal
induction
ii) During the period under review, were new
programme
on
joining
the
Directors appointed? Yes/No
NO
Board
as
well
as regular
If yes, provide date of induction.
training
assists
Directors to
effectively
discharge
their
iii) Are
Directors
provided relevant training to
duties to the Company"
enable them
effectively discharge their
YES
duties? Yes/No
If yes, provide training details.
INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS TRAINING
iv) How
do you assess the training needs of
BY REQUEST AND IDENTIFICATION OF
Directors?
AREAS THAT NEEDS IMPROVEMENT
v) Is there a Board-approved training plan?
NONE FOR THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW
Yes/No
vi) Has it been budgeted for? Yes/No
NO
Principle 14: Board Evaluation
"Annual Board evaluation assesses how each Director, the committees of the Board
and the Board are committed to their roles, work together and continue to contribute effectively to the
achievement of the Company's objectives"
- Is there a Board-approved policy for evaluating Board performance? Yes/No
YES
ii) For the period under review, was there any
Board Evaluation
exercise
conducted?
NO
Yes/No
iii) If yes, indicate whether internal or external.
NO
Provide date of last evaluation.
iv) Has the Board
Evaluation
report been
presented to the full Board? Yes/No
If yes, indicate date of presentation.
- Did the Chairman discuss the evaluation report with the individual directors? Yes/No
10
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
