    JOHNHOLT   NGJOHNHOLT05

JOHN HOLT PLC

(JOHNHOLT)
JOHN HOLT : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

01/30/2022 | 12:31pm EST
JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER ONE OCTOBER 2021 TO DECEMBER 2021

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER ONE OCTOBER 2021 TO DECEMBER 2021

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

QTR 1

QTR 1

31ST DEC.

31ST DEC.

31ST DEC.

31ST DEC.

Notes

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

Revenue

1

822

214

284

822

214

284

Cost of sales

-702

-163

(331)

-702

-163

(331)

Gross profit

120

51

136

120

51

136

Other operating income

10

2

420

10

2

420

Exchange (loss)/gain

-162

-257

(37)

-162

-257

(37)

Distribution expenses

-46

-49

5

-46

-49

5

Administrative expenses

-85

-90

5

-85

-90

5

Profit/(loss) from operating activities

-163

-343

52

-163

-343

52

Finance costs

-31

-23

(35)

-31

-23

(35)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

-194

-366

47

-194

-366

47

Taxation charge

-2

-1

(140)

-2

-1

(140)

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

-197

-367

46

-197

-367

46

Total comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings

-197

-367

46

-197

-367

46

Earnings/(Loss) per share (kobo)

-50.5

-94.3

46

-50.52

-94.3

46

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER ONE OCTOBER 2021 TO DECEMBER 2021

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31ST DEC.

30TH SEPT

Notes

2021

2021

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

Non current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

1,871

1,859

1

Investment properties

8

3,295

3,295

0

Assets under finance lease

9

9

9

2

Investment in subsidiaries

199

199

-

Available for sale financial assets

37

37

-

-

5,411

5,399

0

Current assets

Inventories

2

380

416

(9)

Trade and other receivables

3

1,480

1,414

5

Prepayments

108

89

21

Due from related parties

3,270

3,386

(3)

Cash and cash equivalents

5

77

224

(65)

5,315

5,529

(4)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

4

2,230

2,271

2

Due to related parties

24

24

-

Loans and borrowings

985

753

(31)

Taxation payable

646

644

(0)

Employee's benefit

36

39

7

3,921

3,731

5

Net current liabilities

1,394

1,798

(22)

Non-current liabilities

Deferred taxation

241

241

-

Loans and borrowings

27

24

(13)

Due to related parties

4,725

4,923

4

Net assets

1,812

2,009

(10)

Capital and reserves

Share capital

195

195

-

Property revaluation reserve

624

624

-

Available for sale reserve

0

0

-

Revenue reserve

993

1,190

(17)

Shareholders' funds

1,812

2,009

(10)

Dr. C. Ezeh

Group Managing Director

FRC/2017/IODN/00000016475

Mr. Adeche Okeje

Chief Finance Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005141

This account was approved on 29th January 2022

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER ONE OCTOBER 2021 TO DECEMBER 2021

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Issued share

Available for

Revaluation

Reserve on acturial

Revenue Total equity

capital

sale reserve

reserve

valuation of defined

reserve

benefit plan

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

At 1 October 2021

195

-

624

-

1,190

2,009

Profit/(Loss)

(197)

(197)

Other comprehensive income

-

Deficit on revaluation of property

-

Depreciation written back on revaluation of property

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

-

-

-

-

(197)

(197)

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

Dividends paid

-

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

At 31 December 2021

195

-

624

-

993

1,812

At 1 October 2020

195

-

571

-

1,698

2,464

Profit/(Loss)

(367)

(367)

Other comprehensive income

Surplus on revaluation of property

-

Fair value loss on available for sale financial assets

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

-

-

-

-

(367)

(367)

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

Dividends paid

-

Reserves on actuarial valuation transferred to revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total contributions by and distribution to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

At 31 December 2020

195

-

571

-

1,331

2,097

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER ONE OCTOBER 2021 TO DECEMBER 2021

GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

31ST DEC.

31ST DEC.

Notes

2021

2020

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from customers

753

499

51

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

-1,087

-621

-75

Input VAT

14

6

-133

Output VAT

-15

-7

-114

Income tax paid

0

0

Net cash provided by operating activities

6

-335

-123

172

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets

-14

0

0

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

-14

0

0

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from/(Repayment) of loans and borrowings

232

-70

-431

Finance cost

-31

-23

-35

Net cash provided by financing activities

201

-93

-316

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

-147

-216

32

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October

224

487

-54

Closing cash and cash equivalents

5

77

271

-72

Disclaimer

John Holt plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 17:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 186 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net income 2021 -508 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net Debt 2021 553 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 280 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 97,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher I. Ezeh Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Adeche Okeje Boyi Executive Director & Finance Director
Christopher Ikechi Ezeh Chairman
Sheriff Mojirola Yussuf Independent Non-Executive Director
David George Parmley Non Executive Director
