JOHN HOLT : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
JOHN HOLT PLC
UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS
QUARTER ONE OCTOBER 2021 TO DECEMBER 2021
GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
QTR 1
QTR 1
31ST DEC.
31ST DEC.
31ST DEC.
31ST DEC.
Notes
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
N'm
N'm
CHANGE
N'm
N'm
CHANGE
Revenue
1
822
214
284
822
214
284
Cost of sales
-702
-163
(331)
-702
-163
(331)
Gross profit
120
51
136
120
51
136
Other operating income
10
2
420
10
2
420
Exchange (loss)/gain
-162
-257
(37)
-162
-257
(37)
Distribution expenses
-46
-49
5
-46
-49
5
Administrative expenses
-85
-90
5
-85
-90
5
Profit/(loss) from operating activities
-163
-343
52
-163
-343
52
Finance costs
-31
-23
(35)
-31
-23
(35)
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
-194
-366
47
-194
-366
47
Taxation charge
-2
-1
(140)
-2
-1
(140)
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
-197
-367
46
-197
-367
46
Total comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings
-197
-367
46
-197
-367
46
Earnings/(Loss) per share (kobo)
-50.5
-94.3
46
-50.52
-94.3
46
JOHN HOLT PLC
UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS
QUARTER ONE OCTOBER 2021 TO DECEMBER 2021
GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31ST DEC.
30TH SEPT
Notes
2021
2021
%
N'm
N'm
CHANGE
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
1,871
1,859
1
Investment properties
8
3,295
3,295
0
Assets under finance lease
9
9
9
2
Investment in subsidiaries
199
199
-
Available for sale financial assets
37
37
-
|
5,411
5,399
0
Current assets
Inventories
2
380
416
(9)
Trade and other receivables
3
1,480
1,414
5
Prepayments
108
89
21
Due from related parties
3,270
3,386
(3)
Cash and cash equivalents
5
77
224
(65)
5,315
5,529
(4)
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
4
2,230
2,271
2
Due to related parties
24
24
-
Loans and borrowings
985
753
(31)
Taxation payable
646
644
(0)
Employee's benefit
36
39
7
|
3,921
3,731
5
Net current liabilities
1,394
1,798
(22)
Non-current liabilities
Deferred taxation
241
241
-
Loans and borrowings
27
24
(13)
Due to related parties
4,725
4,923
4
Net assets
1,812
2,009
(10)
Capital and reserves
Share capital
195
195
-
Property revaluation reserve
624
624
-
Available for sale reserve
0
0
-
Revenue reserve
993
1,190
(17)
Shareholders' funds
1,812
2,009
(10)
Dr. C. Ezeh
Group Managing Director
FRC/2017/IODN/00000016475
Mr. Adeche Okeje
Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005141
This account was approved on 29th January 2022
JOHN HOLT PLC
UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS
QUARTER ONE OCTOBER 2021 TO DECEMBER 2021
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Issued share
Available for
Revaluation
Reserve on acturial
Revenue Total equity
capital
sale reserve
reserve
valuation of defined
reserve
benefit plan
N'm
N'm
N'm
N'm
N'm
N'm
At 1 October 2021
195
-
624
-
1,190
2,009
Profit/(Loss)
(197)
(197)
Other comprehensive income
-
Deficit on revaluation of property
-
Depreciation written back on revaluation of property
-
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
-
-
-
-
(197)
(197)
Contributions by and distributions to owners:
|
Dividends paid
-
Total contributions by and distributions to owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 31 December 2021
195
-
624
-
993
1,812
At 1 October 2020
195
-
571
-
1,698
2,464
Profit/(Loss)
(367)
(367)
Other comprehensive income
Surplus on revaluation of property
-
Fair value loss on available for sale financial assets
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
-
-
-
-
(367)
(367)
Contributions by and distributions to owners:
Dividends paid
-
Reserves on actuarial valuation transferred to revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total contributions by and distribution to owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 31 December 2020
195
-
571
-
1,331
2,097
JOHN HOLT PLC
UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS
QUARTER ONE OCTOBER 2021 TO DECEMBER 2021
GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
31ST DEC.
31ST DEC.
Notes
2021
2020
%
N'm
N'm
CHANGE
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash received from customers
753
499
51
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
-1,087
-621
-75
Input VAT
14
6
-133
Output VAT
-15
-7
-114
Income tax paid
0
0
Net cash provided by operating activities
6
-335
-123
172
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of fixed assets
-14
0
0
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from/(Repayment) of loans and borrowings
232
-70
-431
Finance cost
-31
-23
-35
Net cash provided by financing activities
201
-93
-316
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
-147
-216
32
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October
224
487
-54
Closing cash and cash equivalents
5
77
271
-72
Disclaimer
John Holt plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 17:30:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
