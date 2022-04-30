Log in
    JOHNHOLT   NGJOHNHOLT05

JOHN HOLT PLC

(JOHNHOLT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-28
0.7100 NGN    0.00%
0.7100 NGN    0.00%
03:57pJOHN HOLT : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/30JOHN HOLT : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/30John Holt Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
JOHN HOLT : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/30/2022 | 03:57pm EDT
JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER TWO OCTOBER 2021 TO MARCH 2022

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER TWO OCTOBER 2021 TO MARCH 2022

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other operating income

Exchange (loss)/gain

Distribution expenses

Administrative expenses

Profit/(loss) from operating activities

Finance costs

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

Taxation charge

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

Total comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings

Earnings/(Loss) per share (kobo)

CUMULATIVE

31ST MAR.

Notes

2022

N'm

2,168

455

-1,744

-342

424

113

18

1

-175

-345

-100

-103

-185

-192

-17

-525

-82

-51

-99

-576

-11

-4

-111

-580

-111

-580

-28.4

-148.9

1

CUMULATIVE

QTR 2

QTR 2

31ST MAR.

31ST MAR.

31ST MAR.

2021

%

2022

2021

%

N'm

CHANGE

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

376

1,346

241

458

(410)

-1,042

-179

(482)

276

304

62

391

1,157

8

-1

1,439

49

-13

-88

86

3

-54

-54

1

3

-100

-101

1

97

146

-182

180

(62)

-51

-28

(85)

83

95

-210

145

(182)

-9

-3

(197)

81

86

-213

141

81

86

-213

141

81

22.13

-54.6

141

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER TWO OCTOBER 2021 TO MARCH 2022

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31ST MAR.

30TH SEPT

Non current assets Property, plant and equipment Investment properties

Assets under finance lease Investment in subsidiaries Available for sale financial assets

Current assets Inventories

Trade and other receivables Prepayments

Due from related parties Cash and cash equivalents

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Due to related parties Loans and borrowings Taxation payable Employee's benefit

Net current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Deferred taxation Loans and borrowings Due to related parties

Net assetsCapital and reserves Share capital

Property revaluation reserve Available for sale reserve Revenue reserve Shareholders' funds

Dr. C. Ezeh FRC/2017/IODN/00000016475

Mr. Adeche Okeje FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005141

Notes

2022

2021

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

7

1,879

1,859

1

8

3,295

3,295

0

9

9

9

(4)

199

199

-

37

37

-

-

5,419

5,399

0

2

467

416

12

3

1,454

1,414

3

374

89

320

3,088

3,386

(9)

5

405

224

81

5,788

5,529

5

4

2,721

2,271

(20)

24

24

-

1,016

753

(35)

655

644

(2)

36

39

7

4,452

3,731

(19)

1,336

1,798

26

241

241

-

24

24

-

4,591

4,923

7

1,899

2,009

(6)

195

195

-

624

624

-

0

0

-

1,080

1,190

(9)

1,899

2,009

(6)

This account was approved on 29th of April, 2022

Group Managing DirectorChief Finance Officer

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER TWO OCTOBER 2021 TO MARCH 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Issued share

capitalAvailable for sale reserveRevaluation reserveReserve on acturial valuation of defined benefit planRevenue reserve

Total equity

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

At 1 October 2021

Profit/(Loss)

Other comprehensive income Deficit on revaluation of property

Depreciation written back on revaluation of property

195

-

624

-

1,190 (111)

2,009 (111)

- - -

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

-

-

-

-

(111)

(111)

Contributions by and distributions to owners: Dividends paid

-Total contributions by and distributions to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

At 31 March 2022

195

-

624

-

1,080 1,899

At 1 October 2020

Profit/(Loss)

Other comprehensive income Surplus on revaluation of property

Fair value loss on available for sale financial assets Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

195

-

571

-

1,698 2,464

(580) (580)

--

-

-

-

(580)

(580)

Contributions by and distributions to owners: Dividends paid

Reserves on actuarial valuation transferred to revenue

Total contributions by and distribution to owners

- -- -- -- -- -- - -

At 31 March 2021

195

-

571

-

1,118

1,884

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER TWO OCTOBER 2021 TO MARCH 2022

GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

31ST MAR. 31ST MAR.

Notes

2022

%

N'm

CHANGE

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from customers

2,166

727

198

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

-2,135

-975

-119

Input VAT

22

5

-342

Output VAT

-24

-6

-300

Income tax paid

0

0

Net cash provided by operating activities

6

30

-249

-112

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets

-30

-1

0

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

-30

-1

0

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from/(Repayment) of loans and borrowings

263

-93

-383

Finance cost

-82

-51

-62

Net cash provided by financing activities

181

-144

-226

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

181

-393

146

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October

224

487

-54

Closing cash and cash equivalents

5

405

94

332

2021 N'm

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

John Holt plc published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 19:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
