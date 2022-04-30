JOHN HOLT : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER TWO OCTOBER 2021 TO MARCH 2022

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Revenue Cost of sales Gross profit Other operating income Exchange (loss)/gain Distribution expenses Administrative expenses Profit/(loss) from operating activities Finance costs Profit/(Loss) before taxation Taxation charge Profit/(Loss) after taxation Total comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings Earnings/(Loss) per share (kobo) CUMULATIVE 31ST MAR. Notes 2022 N'm 2,168 455 -1,744 -342 424 113 18 1 -175 -345 -100 -103 -185 -192 -17 -525 -82 -51 -99 -576 -11 -4 -111 -580 -111 -580 -28.4 -148.9 1

CUMULATIVE QTR 2 QTR 2 31ST MAR. 31ST MAR. 31ST MAR. 2021 % 2022 2021 % N'm CHANGE N'm N'm CHANGE 376 1,346 241 458 (410) -1,042 -179 (482) 276 304 62 391 1,157 8 -1 1,439 49 -13 -88 86 3 -54 -54 1 3 -100 -101 1 97 146 -182 180 (62) -51 -28 (85) 83 95 -210 145 (182) -9 -3 (197) 81 86 -213 141 81 86 -213 141 81 22.13 -54.6 141

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31ST MAR.

30TH SEPT

Non current assets Property, plant and equipment Investment properties

Assets under finance lease Investment in subsidiaries Available for sale financial assets

Current assets Inventories

Trade and other receivables Prepayments

Due from related parties Cash and cash equivalents

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Due to related parties Loans and borrowings Taxation payable Employee's benefit

Net current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Deferred taxation Loans and borrowings Due to related parties

Net assetsCapital and reserves Share capital

Property revaluation reserve Available for sale reserve Revenue reserve Shareholders' funds

Dr. C. Ezeh FRC/2017/IODN/00000016475

Mr. Adeche Okeje FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005141

Notes 2022 2021 % N'm N'm CHANGE 7 1,879 1,859 1 8 3,295 3,295 0 9 9 9 (4) 199 199 - 37 37 - - 5,419 5,399 0 2 467 416 12 3 1,454 1,414 3 374 89 320 3,088 3,386 (9) 5 405 224 81 5,788 5,529 5 4 2,721 2,271 (20) 24 24 - 1,016 753 (35) 655 644 (2) 36 39 7 4,452 3,731 (19) 1,336 1,798 26 241 241 - 24 24 - 4,591 4,923 7 1,899 2,009 (6) 195 195 - 624 624 - 0 0 - 1,080 1,190 (9) 1,899 2,009 (6)

This account was approved on 29th of April, 2022

Group Managing DirectorChief Finance Officer

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Issued share

capitalAvailable for sale reserveRevaluation reserveReserve on acturial valuation of defined benefit planRevenue reserve

Total equity

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

At 1 October 2021

Profit/(Loss)

Other comprehensive income Deficit on revaluation of property

Depreciation written back on revaluation of property

195

-

624

-

1,190 (111)

2,009 (111)

- - -

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

-

-

-

-

(111)

(111)

Contributions by and distributions to owners: Dividends paid

-Total contributions by and distributions to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

At 31 March 2022

195

-

624

-

1,080 1,899

At 1 October 2020

Profit/(Loss)

Other comprehensive income Surplus on revaluation of property

Fair value loss on available for sale financial assets Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

195

-

571

-

1,698 2,464

(580) (580)

--

-

-

-

(580)

(580)

Contributions by and distributions to owners: Dividends paid

Reserves on actuarial valuation transferred to revenue

Total contributions by and distribution to owners

- -- -- -- -- -- - -

At 31 March 2021

195

-

571

-

1,118

1,884

GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

31ST MAR. 31ST MAR.