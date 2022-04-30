JOHN HOLT : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

JOHN HOLT PLC
UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS
QUARTER TWO OCTOBER 2021 TO MARCH 2022
GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
Revenue
|
Cost of sales
|
Gross profit
|
Other operating income
|
Exchange (loss)/gain
|
Distribution expenses
|
Administrative expenses
|
Profit/(loss) from operating activities
|
Finance costs
|
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
|
Taxation charge
|
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
|
Total comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings
|
Earnings/(Loss) per share (kobo)
|
CUMULATIVE
|
31ST MAR.
|
Notes
|
2022
|
N'm
|
2,168
|
455
|
-1,744
|
-342
|
424
|
113
|
18
|
1
|
-175
|
-345
|
-100
|
-103
|
-185
|
-192
|
-17
|
-525
|
-82
|
-51
|
-99
|
-576
|
-11
|
-4
|
-111
|
-580
|
-111
|
-580
|
-28.4
|
-148.9
1
|
CUMULATIVE
|
QTR 2
|
QTR 2
|
31ST MAR.
|
31ST MAR.
|
31ST MAR.
|
2021
|
%
|
2022
|
2021
|
%
|
N'm
|
CHANGE
|
N'm
|
N'm
|
CHANGE
|
376
|
1,346
|
241
|
458
|
(410)
|
-1,042
|
-179
|
(482)
|
276
|
304
|
62
|
391
|
1,157
|
8
|
-1
|
1,439
|
49
|
-13
|
-88
|
86
|
3
|
-54
|
-54
|
1
|
3
|
-100
|
-101
|
1
|
97
|
146
|
-182
|
180
|
(62)
|
-51
|
-28
|
(85)
|
83
|
95
|
-210
|
145
|
(182)
|
-9
|
-3
|
(197)
|
81
|
86
|
-213
|
141
|
81
|
86
|
-213
|
141
|
81
|
22.13
|
-54.6
|
141
GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31ST MAR.
30TH SEPT
Non current assets Property, plant and equipment Investment properties
Assets under finance lease Investment in subsidiaries Available for sale financial assets
Current assets Inventories
Trade and other receivables Prepayments
Due from related parties Cash and cash equivalents
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables Due to related parties Loans and borrowings Taxation payable Employee's benefit
Net current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Deferred taxation Loans and borrowings Due to related parties
Net assetsCapital and reserves Share capital
Property revaluation reserve Available for sale reserve Revenue reserve Shareholders' funds
Dr. C. Ezeh FRC/2017/IODN/00000016475
Mr. Adeche Okeje FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005141
|
Notes
|
2022
|
2021
|
%
|
N'm
|
N'm
|
CHANGE
|
7
|
1,879
|
1,859
|
1
|
8
|
3,295
|
3,295
|
0
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
(4)
|
199
|
199
|
-
|
37
|
37
|
-
|
-
|
5,419
|
5,399
|
0
|
2
|
467
|
416
|
12
|
3
|
1,454
|
1,414
|
3
|
374
|
89
|
320
|
3,088
|
3,386
|
(9)
|
5
|
405
|
224
|
81
|
5,788
|
5,529
|
5
|
4
|
2,721
|
2,271
|
(20)
|
24
|
24
|
-
|
1,016
|
753
|
(35)
|
655
|
644
|
(2)
|
36
|
39
|
7
|
4,452
|
3,731
|
(19)
|
1,336
|
1,798
|
26
|
241
|
241
|
-
|
24
|
24
|
-
|
4,591
|
4,923
|
7
|
1,899
|
2,009
|
(6)
|
195
|
195
|
-
|
624
|
624
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
1,080
|
1,190
|
(9)
|
1,899
|
2,009
|
(6)
This account was approved on 29th of April, 2022
Group Managing DirectorChief Finance Officer
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Issued share
capitalAvailable for sale reserveRevaluation reserveReserve on acturial valuation of defined benefit planRevenue reserve
Total equity
N'm
N'm
N'm
N'm
N'm
N'm
At 1 October 2021
Profit/(Loss)
Other comprehensive income Deficit on revaluation of property
Depreciation written back on revaluation of property
195
-
624
-
1,190 (111)
2,009 (111)
- - -
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
-
-
-
-
(111)
(111)
Contributions by and distributions to owners: Dividends paid
-Total contributions by and distributions to owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 31 March 2022
195
-
624
-
1,080 1,899
At 1 October 2020
Profit/(Loss)
Other comprehensive income Surplus on revaluation of property
Fair value loss on available for sale financial assets Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
195
-
571
-
1,698 2,464
(580) (580)
--
-
-
-
(580)
(580)
Contributions by and distributions to owners: Dividends paid
Reserves on actuarial valuation transferred to revenue
Total contributions by and distribution to owners
- -- -- -- -- -- - -
At 31 March 2021
195
-
571
-
1,118
1,884
GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
31ST MAR. 31ST MAR.
|
Notes
|
2022
|
%
|
N'm
|
CHANGE
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Cash received from customers
|
2,166
|
727
|
198
|
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
|
-2,135
|
-975
|
-119
|
Input VAT
|
22
|
5
|
-342
|
Output VAT
|
-24
|
-6
|
-300
|
Income tax paid
|
0
|
0
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
6
|
30
|
-249
|
-112
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
-30
|
-1
|
0
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|
-
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
-30
|
-1
|
0
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Proceeds from/(Repayment) of loans and borrowings
|
263
|
-93
|
-383
|
Finance cost
|
-82
|
-51
|
-62
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
181
|
-144
|
-226
|
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
181
|
-393
|
146
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October
|
224
|
487
|
-54
|
Closing cash and cash equivalents
|
5
|
405
|
94
|
332
2021 N'm
