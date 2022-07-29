Log in
    JOHNHOLT   NGJOHNHOLT05

JOHN HOLT PLC

(JOHNHOLT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
0.8900 NGN    0.00%
12:54pJOHN HOLT : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
05/01John Holt Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/30JOHN HOLT : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
JOHN HOLT : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/29/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER TWO OCTOBER 2021 TO JUNE 2022

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2021 TO JUNE 2022

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

QTR 3

QTR 3

30HT JUN.

30HT JUN.

30HT JUN.

30HT JUN.

Notes

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

Revenue

1

2,919

880

232

751

425

77

Cost of sales

-2,360

-662

(256)

-616

-320

(92)

Gross profit

559

218

157

135

105

28

Other operating income

23

46

(50)

5

44

89

Exchange (loss)/gain

-74

-583

87

101

-238

142

Distribution expenses

-158

-166

5

-58

-63

8

Administrative expenses

-294

-309

5

-109

-118

8

Profit/(loss) from operating activities

56

-795

107

73

-270

127

Finance costs

-122

-85

(44)

-40

-34

(17)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

-66

-880

92

33

-304

111

Taxation charge

-7

-2

(210)

4

2

(144)

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

-73

-882

92

37

-302

112

Total comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings

-73

-882

92

37

-302

112

Earnings/(Loss) per share (kobo)

-18.8

-226.7

92

9.64

-77.72

112

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2021 TO JUNE 2022

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30HT JUN.

30TH SEPT

Notes

2022

2021

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

Non current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

1,879

1,859

1

Investment properties

8

3,295

3,295

0

Assets under finance lease

9

8

9

(11)

Investment in subsidiaries

199

199

-

Available for sale financial assets

37

37

-

-

5,418

5,399

0

Current assets

Inventories

2

508

416

22

Trade and other receivables

3

1,468

1,414

4

Prepayments

85

89

(4)

Due from related parties

3,110

3,386

(8)

Cash and cash equivalents

5

7

224

(97)

5,178

5,529

(6)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

4

2,378

2,271

(5)

Due to related parties

24

24

-

Loans and borrowings

788

753

(5)

Taxation payable

650

644

(1)

Employee's benefit

36

39

7

3,876

3,731

(4)

Net current liabilities

1,302

1,798

28

Non-current liabilities

Deferred taxation

241

241

-

Loans and borrowings

21

24

13

Due to related parties

4,522

4,923

8

Net assets

1,936

2,009

(4)

Capital and reserves

Share capital

195

195

-

Property revaluation reserve

624

624

-

Available for sale reserve

0

0

-

Revenue reserve

1,117

1,190

(6)

Shareholders' funds

1,936

2,009

(4)

Dr. C. Ezeh

Group Managing Director

FRC/2017/IODN/00000016475

Mr. Adeche Okeje

Chief Finance Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005141

This account was approved on xxxx July 2022

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2021 TO JUNE 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Issued share

Available for

Revaluation

Reserve on acturial

Revenue Total equity

capital

sale reserve

reserve

valuation of defined

reserve

benefit plan

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

At 1 October 2021

195

-

624

-

1,190

2,009

Profit/(Loss)

(73)

(73)

Other comprehensive income

-

Deficit on revaluation of property

-

Depreciation written back on revaluation of property

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

-

-

-

-

(73)

(73)

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

Dividends paid

-

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2022

195

-

624

-

1,117

1,936

At 1 October 2020

195

-

571

-

1,698

2,464

Profit/(Loss)

(882)

(882)

Other comprehensive income

Surplus on revaluation of property

-

Fair value loss on available for sale financial assets

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

-

-

-

-

(882)

(882)

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

Dividends paid

-

Reserves on actuarial valuation transferred to revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total contributions by and distribution to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2021

195

-

571

-

816

1,582

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2021/2022 RESULTS

QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2021 TO JUNE 2022

GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

30HT JUN.

30HT JUN.

Notes

2022

2021

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from customers

2,899

1,161

150

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

-2,993

-1,145

-161

Input VAT

31

14

-121

Output VAT

-33

-15

-123

Income tax paid

0

0

Net cash provided by operating activities

6

-96

15

-740

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets

-34

-17

0

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

-34

-17

0

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from/(Repayment) of loans and borrowings

35

-188

-119

Finance cost

-122

-85

-44

Net cash provided by financing activities

-87

-273

-68

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

-217

-275

21

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October

224

487

-54

Closing cash and cash equivalents

5

7

212

-97

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

John Holt plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 16:53:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
