JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2022/2023 RESULTS

QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2022 TO JUNE 2023

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2022/2023 RESULTS

QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2022 TO JUNE 2023

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

QTR 3

QTR 3

30TH JUN.

30TH JUN.

30TH JUN.

30TH JUN.

2023

2022

%

2023

2022

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

Revenue

795

2,919

-73

276

751

(63)

Cost of sales

-549

-2,360

77

-156

-616

75

Gross profit

246

559

-56

120

135

(11)

Other operating income

95

23

313

8

5

(66)

Exchange (loss)/gain

-1,294

-74

1,649

-1,035

101

1,125

Distribution expenses

-162

-158

-2

-63

-58

(8)

Administrative expenses

-300

-294

-2

-118

-109

(8)

Profit/(loss) from operating activities

-1,415

56

2,628

-1,087

73

1,579

Finance costs

-149

-122

-22

-53

-40

(32)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

-1,564

-66

-2,270

-1,140

33

3,503

Taxation charge

-4

-7

43

-1

4

135

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

-1,568

-73

-2,048

-1,141

37

3,144

Total comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings

-1,568

-73

-2,048

-1,141

37

3,144

Earnings/(Loss) per share (kobo)

-403.0

-18.8

-2,048

-293

9.6

3,144

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2022/2023 RESULTS

QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2022 TO JUNE 2023

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30TH JUN.

30TH SEPT

Notes

2023

2022

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

Non current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

1,917

1,928

-1

Investment properties

8

2,904

3,010

-4

Assets under finance lease

9

5

6

-11

Investment in subsidiaries

199

199

0

Available for sale financial assets

59

58

2

Deferred tax asset

0

0

0

0

5,085

5,201

-2

Current assets

Inventories

2

491

218

125

Trade and other receivables

3

1,360

1,540

-12

Prepayments

43

141

-70

Due from related parties

5,780

3,080

88

Cash and cash equivalents

5

170

377

-55

7,844

5,356

46

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

4

2,136

2,247

5

Due to related parties

24

24

0

Bank overdraft

0

0

0

Loans and borrowings

844

814

-4

Taxation payable

168

175

4

Employee's benefit

55

45

-22

Dividend payable

0

0

3,227

3,305

-2

Net current liabilities

4,617

2,051

125

Non-current liabilities

Employee's benefit

0

0

0

Deferred taxation

298

298

0

Loans and borrowings

0

0

Loans and borrowings

8

18

56

Due to related parties

8,362

4,334

-93

Net assets

1,034

2,602

-60

Capital and reserves

Share capital

Property revaluation reserve Available for sale reserve Actuarial valuation reserve Revenue reserve

Shareholders' funds

Dr. C. Ezeh FRC/2017/IODN/00000016475

Mr. Adeche Okeje FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005141

195

195

0

676

676

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

163

1,731

-91

1,034

2,602

-60

Group Managing Director

Chief Finance Officer

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2022/2023 RESULTS

QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2022 TO JUNE 2023

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Issued share

Available for

Revaluation

Reserve on acturial

Revenue

Total

capital

sale reserve

reserve

valuation of defined

reserve

equity

benefit plan

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

N'm

At 1 October 2022

195

-

676

-

1,731

2,602

Profit/(Loss)

(1,568)

(1,568)

Other comprehensive income

-

Deficit on revaluation of property

-

Depreciation written back on revaluation of property

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

-

-

-

-

(1,568)

(1,568)

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

Dividends paid

-

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2023

195

-

676

-

163

1,034

At 1 October 2021

195

-

624

-

1,190

2,009

Profit/(Loss)

(73)

(73)

Other comprehensive income

-

Deficit on revaluation of property

-

Depreciation written back on revaluation of property

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

-

-

-

-

(73)

(73)

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

Dividends paid

-

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2022

195

-

624

-

1,117

1,936

JOHN HOLT PLC

UNAUDITED 2022/2023 RESULTS

QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2022 TO JUNE 2023

GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

30TH JUN.

30TH JUN.

Notes

2023

2022

%

N'm

N'm

CHANGE

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from customers

938

2,899

-68

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

-1,124

-2,993

62

Input VAT

13

31

57

Output VAT

-12

-33

63

Income tax paid

-7

0

Net cash provided by operating activities

6

-193

-96

101

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets

-15

-34

0

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

130

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

114

-34

0

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from/(Repayment) of loans and borrowings

20

35

-43

Finance cost

-149

-122

-22

Net cash provided by financing activities

-129

-87

48

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

-207

-217

5

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October

377

224

68

Closing cash and cash equivalents

5

170

7

2,327

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

John Holt plc published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 15:36:10 UTC.