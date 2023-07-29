JOHN HOLT PLC
UNAUDITED 2022/2023 RESULTS
QUARTER THREE OCTOBER 2022 TO JUNE 2023
GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
QTR 3
QTR 3
30TH JUN.
30TH JUN.
30TH JUN.
30TH JUN.
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
%
N'm
N'm
CHANGE
N'm
N'm
CHANGE
Revenue
795
2,919
-73
276
751
(63)
Cost of sales
-549
-2,360
77
-156
-616
75
Gross profit
246
559
-56
120
135
(11)
Other operating income
95
23
313
8
5
(66)
Exchange (loss)/gain
-1,294
-74
1,649
-1,035
101
1,125
Distribution expenses
-162
-158
-2
-63
-58
(8)
Administrative expenses
-300
-294
-2
-118
-109
(8)
Profit/(loss) from operating activities
-1,415
56
2,628
-1,087
73
1,579
Finance costs
-149
-122
-22
-53
-40
(32)
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
-1,564
-66
-2,270
-1,140
33
3,503
Taxation charge
-4
-7
43
-1
4
135
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
-1,568
-73
-2,048
-1,141
37
3,144
Total comprehensive income transferred to retained earnings
-1,568
-73
-2,048
-1,141
37
3,144
Earnings/(Loss) per share (kobo)
-403.0
-18.8
-2,048
-293
9.6
3,144
GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30TH JUN.
30TH SEPT
Notes
2023
2022
%
N'm
N'm
CHANGE
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
1,917
1,928
-1
Investment properties
8
2,904
3,010
-4
Assets under finance lease
9
5
6
-11
Investment in subsidiaries
199
199
0
Available for sale financial assets
59
58
2
Deferred tax asset
0
0
0
0
5,085
5,201
-2
Current assets
Inventories
2
491
218
125
Trade and other receivables
3
1,360
1,540
-12
Prepayments
43
141
-70
Due from related parties
5,780
3,080
88
Cash and cash equivalents
5
170
377
-55
7,844
5,356
46
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
4
2,136
2,247
5
Due to related parties
24
24
0
Bank overdraft
0
0
0
Loans and borrowings
844
814
-4
Taxation payable
168
175
4
Employee's benefit
55
45
-22
Dividend payable
0
0
3,227
3,305
-2
Net current liabilities
4,617
2,051
125
Non-current liabilities
Employee's benefit
0
0
0
Deferred taxation
298
298
0
Loans and borrowings
0
0
Loans and borrowings
8
18
56
Due to related parties
8,362
4,334
-93
Net assets
1,034
2,602
-60
Capital and reserves
Share capital
Property revaluation reserve Available for sale reserve Actuarial valuation reserve Revenue reserve
Shareholders' funds
Dr. C. Ezeh FRC/2017/IODN/00000016475
Mr. Adeche Okeje FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005141
195
195
0
676
676
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
163
1,731
-91
1,034
2,602
-60
Group Managing Director
Chief Finance Officer
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Issued share
Available for
Revaluation
Reserve on acturial
Revenue
Total
capital
sale reserve
reserve
valuation of defined
reserve
equity
benefit plan
N'm
N'm
N'm
N'm
N'm
N'm
At 1 October 2022
195
-
676
-
1,731
2,602
Profit/(Loss)
(1,568)
(1,568)
Other comprehensive income
-
Deficit on revaluation of property
-
Depreciation written back on revaluation of property
-
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
-
-
-
-
(1,568)
(1,568)
Contributions by and distributions to owners:
Dividends paid
-
Total contributions by and distributions to owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2023
195
-
676
-
163
1,034
At 1 October 2021
195
-
624
-
1,190
2,009
Profit/(Loss)
(73)
(73)
Other comprehensive income
-
Deficit on revaluation of property
-
Depreciation written back on revaluation of property
-
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
-
-
-
-
(73)
(73)
Contributions by and distributions to owners:
Dividends paid
-
Total contributions by and distributions to owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2022
195
-
624
-
1,117
1,936
GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
30TH JUN.
30TH JUN.
Notes
2023
2022
%
N'm
N'm
CHANGE
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash received from customers
938
2,899
-68
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
-1,124
-2,993
62
Input VAT
13
31
57
Output VAT
-12
-33
63
Income tax paid
-7
0
Net cash provided by operating activities
6
-193
-96
101
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of fixed assets
-15
-34
0
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
130
-
Net cash provided by investing activities
114
-34
0
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from/(Repayment) of loans and borrowings
20
35
-43
Finance cost
-149
-122
-22
Net cash provided by financing activities
-129
-87
48
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
-207
-217
5
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October
377
224
68
Closing cash and cash equivalents
5
170
7
2,327
