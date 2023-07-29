John Holt Plc is a diversified group organized around 3 areas of activity: - industries (72.8% of net sales): manufacturing and sale of agricultural equipment, air conditioning and climate solutions, fire protection solutions, assembly and engineering services; - real estate (26.7%): development and management of residential, commercial and industrial buildings. In addition, John Holt offers logistics services (transport, handling, warehousing, freight management and merchandise services); - shipbuilding and manufacturing of power generation equipment (0.5%): construction, repair and maintenance of ships, manufacturing and sale of generators, diesel engines, energy transformers, etc. The group also offers spare parts and after-sales services. All sales are earned in Nigeria.

Sector Recreational Products