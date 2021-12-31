Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. John Keells Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JKH.N0000   LK0092N00003

JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC

(JKH.N0000)
  Report
John Keells : CORPORATE DISCLOSURE

12/31/2021 | 06:37am EST
John Keells Holdings PLC

117 Sir Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha, Colombo 2, Sri Lanka

Tel +94 (11) 230 6000 jkh@keells.com www.keells.com

31 December 2021

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhana

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

World Trade Centre

Echelon Square

Colombo 1

Dear Sir,

THE JOHN KEELLS GROUP'S SHARE HOLDING IN NATIONS TRUST BANK PLC

The John Keells Group (JKH) currently holds 29.48 per cent of voting shares in Nations Trust Bank PLC (NTB).

By letter dated 21 December 2020, the Director of Bank Supervision of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has directed the Group to reduce its voting shareholding in NTB to 20 per cent on or before 31 December 2021 and to 15 per cent by 31 December 2022.

We wish to inform you that we have written to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka requesting an extension of the deadline and a formal response is awaited. When we do receive a response, a further announcement will be made.

Yours Faithfully

JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC

Gihan Cooray

DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

Company No. PQ 14

Disclaimer

John Keells Holdings plc published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 11:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
