Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. John Keells Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JKH.N0000   LK0092N00003

JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC

(JKH.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Keells : NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

01/21/2022 | 12:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

Date: 21st January 2022

JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") - PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES - PHASE 1

Name of the party to whom shares wereNo. of shares allotted & listed allotted

Asian Development Bank

65,042,006

Consideration per share (Rs.)

Rs. 154.50/-

Date listed

21st January 2022

Phase 02 of the captioned Private Placement of Shares would be carried out by the Company in the manner set out under the market announcement made by the company dated 19th January 2022, hosted on the CSE website on 20th January 2022.

Yours faithfully,

Vinduni Dullewe (Mrs.)

Head of Listing

Disclaimer

John Keells Holdings plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC
2021JOHN KEELLS : Corporate disclosure
PU
2021JOHN KEELLS : Extraordinary general meeting
PU
2021John Keells Holdings PLC announced that it expects to receive $80 million in funding fr..
CI
2021JOHN KEELLS : Dealings by directors
PU
2021JOHN KEELLS : Dealings by directors
PU
2021JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021John Keells Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2021Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials boost
RE
2021John Keells Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 187 B 922 M 922 M
Net income 2022 12 329 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 214 B 1 055 M 1 053 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 13 889
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
John Keells Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 162,00 LKR
Average target price 204,75 LKR
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krishan Niraj Jayasekara Balendra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nadija Tambiah President, Executive VP, Head-Legal & Secretarial
Joseph Gihan Adisha Cooray Deputy Chairman & Group Finance Director
Ramesh Shanmuganathan Group Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mohamed Ashroff Omar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC8.00%1 059
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.5.05%703 773
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.20%145 071
SIEMENS AG-3.79%131 360
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY4.00%110 447
3M COMPANY-2.29%102 850