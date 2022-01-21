John Keells : NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

Date: 21st January 2022

JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") - PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES - PHASE 1

Name of the party to whom shares wereNo. of shares allotted & listed allotted

Asian Development Bank 65,042,006 Consideration per share (Rs.) Rs. 154.50/- Date listed 21st January 2022

Phase 02 of the captioned Private Placement of Shares would be carried out by the Company in the manner set out under the market announcement made by the company dated 19th January 2022, hosted on the CSE website on 20th January 2022.

Yours faithfully,

Vinduni Dullewe (Mrs.)

Head of Listing