John Keells : NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES
Date: 21st January 2022
JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") - PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES - PHASE 1
Name of the party to whom shares wereNo. of shares allotted & listed allotted
Asian Development Bank
65,042,006
Consideration per share (Rs.)
Rs. 154.50/-
Date listed
21st January 2022
Phase 02 of the captioned Private Placement of Shares would be carried out by the Company in the manner set out under the market announcement made by the company dated 19th January 2022, hosted on the CSE website on 20th January 2022.
Yours faithfully,
Vinduni Dullewe (Mrs.)
Head of Listing
