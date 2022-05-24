Log in
    JKL.N0000   LK0093N00001

JOHN KEELLS PLC

(JKL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-22
69.00 LKR   +5.34%
John Keells : Errata to the Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

05/24/2022 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Keells PLC

186, Vauxhall Street, Colombo 2, Sri Lanka

Tel +94 (0) 11242 1101-9 or 2 306 000 Fax +94 (0) 11244 6210

E-mail: jkl@keells.com Website: www. johnkeellstea.com

(Company Number: PQ 11)

May 24, 2022

Mr. Renuka Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

Level 4-1, West Tower,

World Trade Centre

Colombo 1

Dear Sir,

ERRATA - INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF JOHN KEELLS PLC (PQ 11) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

We refer to the above which was uploaded on 23rd May 2022, which due to printing errors, changes have been made to pages 7 to 13 and pages 15 and 16. We have attached the corrected Financial Statements herewith.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused in this regard.

Yours faithfully,

JOHN KEELLS PLC

Devika Weerasinghe

Chief Financial Officer

A John Keells Group Company

John Keells Group - Confidential

John Keells PLC

Interim Financial Statements 31st March 2022

John Keells Group - Confidential

John Keells PLC

CONSOLIDATED

INCOME STATEMENT

Quarter ended 31st March

Year ended 31st March

For the year ended 31st March

2022

2021

Change %

2022

2021

Change %

Continuing operations

Services transferred over time

264,015

292,291

(10)

946,167

828,218

14

Revenue from contracts with customers

264,015

292,291

(10)

946,167

828,218

14

Cost of sales

(89,077)

(96,229)

7

(354,208)

(308,638)

(15)

Gross profit

174,938

196,062

(11)

591,959

519,580

14

Other operating income

1,600

1,435

12

3,198

2,094

53

Distribution expenses

(54,011)

(4,288)

(1,159)

(49,556)

14,512

(441)

Administrative expenses

(58,867)

(52,413)

(12)

(240,425)

(205,711)

(17)

Results from operating activities

63,660

140,796

(55)

305,176

330,475

(8)

Finance costs

(7,735)

(6,188)

(25)

(32,074)

(34,217)

6

Finance income

31,754

25,921

23

63,264

45,897

38

Net finance (costs) / income

24,019

19,733

22

31,190

11,680

(167)

Changes in fair value of investment properties

30,195

15,085

100

30,195

15,085

100

Share of results of equity-accounted investees

10,794

188

5,642

10,896

1,292

743

Profit before tax

128,668

175,802

(27)

377,457

358,532

5

Tax expense

(51,927)

(35,495)

(46)

(111,373)

(74,149)

(50)

Profit for the period

76,741

140,307

(45)

266,084

284,383

(6)

Attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

64,060

122,174

(48)

229,577

254,185

(10)

Non-controlling interests

12,681

18,133

(30)

36,507

30,198

21

76,741

140,307

(45)

266,084

284,383

(6)

Earnings per share

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Basic

1.05

2.01

3.78

4.18

Dividend per share

-

-

2.29

1.00

Note: All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

1

John Keells Group - Confidential

John Keells PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended 31st March

Year ended 31st March

For the year ended 31st March

2022

2021

2022

2021

Profit for the period

76,741

140,307

266,084

284,383

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to income statement in subsequent periods

Net (Loss)/gain on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

162,679

198,148

65,733

141,742

Revaluation of buildings on leasehold land

41,668

14,132

41,668

14,132

Re-measurement gain /(loss) on defined benefit plans

304

(3,048)

304

(3,048)

Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to income statement in subsequent periods

204,651

209,232

107,705

152,826

Tax on other comprehensive income

(24,604)

(16,685)

(15,682)

(2,862)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

180,047

192,547

92,023

149,964

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

256,788

332,854

358,107

434,347

Attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

244,107

314,721

321,600

404,149

Non-controlling interests

12,681

18,133

36,507

30,198

256,788

332,854

358,107

434,347

Note: All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

2

John Keells Group - Confidential

John Keells PLC

CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

399,415

352,767

Right of use asset

32,579

33,668

Investment property

423,980

393,785

Intangible assets

8,294

4,405

Investments in associates

109,238

100,958

Non-current financial assets

3,240,117

3,256,930

Other non-current assets

5,390

6,973

Deferred tax assets

7,313

12,267

4,226,326

4,161,753

Current assets

Inventories

1,122

1,419

Trade and other receivables

1,135,030

7,122,744

Amounts due from related parties

6,951

1,506

Short term investments

485,375

481,499

Other current assets

33,979

3,052

Cash in hand and at bank

190,657

76,308

1,853,114

7,686,528

Total assets

6,079,440

11,848,281

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Stated capital

152,000

152,000

Revenue reserves

2,887,474

2,797,294

Other components of equity

1,285,531

1,187,410

4,325,005

4,136,704

Non-controlling interests

76,588

57,022

Total equity

4,401,593

4,193,726

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

97,215

82,358

Employee benefit liabilities

77,415

92,281

174,630

174,639

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,133,019

7,084,324

Amounts due to related parties

9,035

26,605

Income tax payable

35,353

41,293

Other current liabilities

3,865

3,305

Short term borrowings

3,970

10,000

Bank overdrafts

317,975

314,389

1,503,217

7,479,916

Total equity and liabilities

6,079,440

11,848,281

Rs.

Rs.

Net assets per share

71.13

68.04

Note: All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

The above figures are not audited.

I certify that the financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

K.D.Weerasinghe

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for these financial statements.

K.N.J.Balendra

J.G.A.Cooray

Chairman

Director

23rd May, 2022

John Keells Group - Confidential



Disclaimer

John Keells plc published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 04:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
