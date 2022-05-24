John Keells : Errata to the Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

John Keells PLC

186, Vauxhall Street, Colombo 2, Sri Lanka

Tel +94 (0) 11242 1101-9 or 2 306 000 Fax +94 (0) 11244 6210

E-mail: jkl@keells.com Website: www. johnkeellstea.com

(Company Number: PQ 11)

May 24, 2022

Mr. Renuka Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

Level 4-1, West Tower,

World Trade Centre

Colombo 1

Dear Sir,

ERRATA - INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF JOHN KEELLS PLC (PQ 11) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

We refer to the above which was uploaded on 23rd May 2022, which due to printing errors, changes have been made to pages 7 to 13 and pages 15 and 16. We have attached the corrected Financial Statements herewith.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused in this regard.

Yours faithfully,

JOHN KEELLS PLC

Devika Weerasinghe

Chief Financial Officer

A John Keells Group Company