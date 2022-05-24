John Keells : Errata to the Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

ERRATA - INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF JOHN KEELLS PLC (PQ 11) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
We refer to the above which was uploaded on 23rd May 2022, which due to printing errors, changes have been made to pages 7 to 13 and pages 15 and 16. We have attached the corrected Financial Statements herewith.
We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused in this regard.
Yours faithfully,
JOHN KEELLS PLC
Devika Weerasinghe
Chief Financial Officer
A John Keells Group Company
John Keells PLC
Interim Financial Statements 31st March 2022
John Keells PLC
CONSOLIDATED
INCOME STATEMENT
Quarter ended 31st March
Year ended 31st March
For the year ended 31st March
2022
2021
Change %
2022
2021
Change %
Continuing operations
Services transferred over time
264,015
292,291
(10)
946,167
828,218
14
Revenue from contracts with customers
264,015
292,291
(10)
946,167
828,218
14
Cost of sales
(89,077)
(96,229)
7
(354,208)
(308,638)
(15)
Gross profit
174,938
196,062
(11)
591,959
519,580
14
Other operating income
1,600
1,435
12
3,198
2,094
53
Distribution expenses
(54,011)
(4,288)
(1,159)
(49,556)
14,512
(441)
Administrative expenses
(58,867)
(52,413)
(12)
(240,425)
(205,711)
(17)
Results from operating activities
63,660
140,796
(55)
305,176
330,475
(8)
Finance costs
(7,735)
(6,188)
(25)
(32,074)
(34,217)
6
Finance income
31,754
25,921
23
63,264
45,897
38
Net finance (costs) / income
24,019
19,733
22
31,190
11,680
(167)
Changes in fair value of investment properties
30,195
15,085
100
30,195
15,085
100
Share of results of equity-accounted investees
10,794
188
5,642
10,896
1,292
743
Profit before tax
128,668
175,802
(27)
377,457
358,532
5
Tax expense
(51,927)
(35,495)
(46)
(111,373)
(74,149)
(50)
Profit for the period
76,741
140,307
(45)
266,084
284,383
(6)
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
64,060
122,174
(48)
229,577
254,185
(10)
Non-controlling interests
12,681
18,133
(30)
36,507
30,198
21
76,741
140,307
(45)
266,084
284,383
(6)
Earnings per share
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Basic
1.05
2.01
3.78
4.18
Dividend per share
-
-
2.29
1.00
Note: All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
1
John Keells PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended 31st March
Year ended 31st March
For the year ended 31st March
2022
2021
2022
2021
Profit for the period
76,741
140,307
266,084
284,383
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to income statement in subsequent periods
Net (Loss)/gain on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
162,679
198,148
65,733
141,742
Revaluation of buildings on leasehold land
41,668
14,132
41,668
14,132
Re-measurement gain /(loss) on defined benefit plans
304
(3,048)
304
(3,048)
Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to income statement in subsequent periods
204,651
209,232
107,705
152,826
Tax on other comprehensive income
(24,604)
(16,685)
(15,682)
(2,862)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
180,047
192,547
92,023
149,964
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
256,788
332,854
358,107
434,347
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
244,107
314,721
321,600
404,149
Non-controlling interests
12,681
18,133
36,507
30,198
256,788
332,854
358,107
434,347
Note: All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
2
John Keells PLC
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
399,415
352,767
Right of use asset
32,579
33,668
Investment property
423,980
393,785
Intangible assets
8,294
4,405
Investments in associates
109,238
100,958
Non-current financial assets
3,240,117
3,256,930
Other non-current assets
5,390
6,973
Deferred tax assets
7,313
12,267
4,226,326
4,161,753
Current assets
Inventories
1,122
1,419
Trade and other receivables
1,135,030
7,122,744
Amounts due from related parties
6,951
1,506
Short term investments
485,375
481,499
Other current assets
33,979
3,052
Cash in hand and at bank
190,657
76,308
1,853,114
7,686,528
Total assets
6,079,440
11,848,281
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Stated capital
152,000
152,000
Revenue reserves
2,887,474
2,797,294
Other components of equity
1,285,531
1,187,410
4,325,005
4,136,704
Non-controlling interests
76,588
57,022
Total equity
4,401,593
4,193,726
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
97,215
82,358
Employee benefit liabilities
77,415
92,281
174,630
174,639
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
1,133,019
7,084,324
Amounts due to related parties
9,035
26,605
Income tax payable
35,353
41,293
Other current liabilities
3,865
3,305
Short term borrowings
3,970
10,000
Bank overdrafts
317,975
314,389
1,503,217
7,479,916
Total equity and liabilities
6,079,440
11,848,281
Rs.
Rs.
Net assets per share
71.13
68.04
Note: All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
The above figures are not audited.
I certify that the financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
K.D.Weerasinghe
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for these financial statements.
K.N.J.Balendra
J.G.A.Cooray
Chairman
Director
23rd May, 2022
