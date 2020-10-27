Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Laing Group plc    JLG   GB00BVC3CB83

JOHN LAING GROUP PLC

(JLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JOHN LAING : JOINS CONSORTIUM SHORTLISTED FOR MELBOURNE WASTE-PROCESSING PROJECT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:10am EDT

John Laing Group plc, the responsible investor and active manager of infrastructure projects internationally, is pleased to announce that it has joined a consortium short-listed to bid for the rights to develop a large-scale waste processing project in Melbourne.

Through the next phase of the process, John Laing will work closely with its consortium partners and 16 councils in South East Melbourne to develop an advanced waste processing solution that minimises waste and maximises resource recovery.

The successful solution will play an important role in the Victorian government's wider circular economy strategy which targets diverting 80% of household waste from landfill by 2030.

The new waste processing facilities are expected to attract investment of approximately AU$650 million. It is anticipated that a 20 to 25-year contract will be awarded by 2022, with construction starting in 2023.

John Laing's Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Justin Bailey said, 'We are delighted to have joined a consortium that is working to transform the way that Melbourne deals with household waste. Drawing on our expertise from our investment in the East Rockingham Resource Recovery Facility in Perth last year, we look forward to working with our partners to leverage our collective experience. We believe that we can develop a solution offering the best outcome for the client and long-term benefits for the local communities.'

Disclaimer

John Laing Group plc published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 09:09:12 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
05:10aJOHN LAING : Joins consortium shortlisted for melbourne waste-processing project
PU
09/18HITACHI : John Laing to sell stake in InterCity Express Programme Phase 2 for $5..
RE
09/18HITACHI : John Laing to sell stake in InterCity Express Programme Phase 2 for $5..
RE
08/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hit by economic worries, ex-dividend trades
RE
08/20JOHN LAING : posts loss as COVID-19 fallout hits asset values
RE
08/17JOHN LAING : appoints Tashi Lassalle as Communications Director
PU
07/20JOHN LAING : Short-listed for flagship congestion relief project in north americ..
PU
07/10JOHN LAING : short-listed for major availability-based US project
PU
06/25JOHN LAING : Largest correctional centre in australia opens
PU
05/21JOHN LAING : I-4 interchange opens three months early
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,55 M 7,23 M 7,23 M
Net income 2020 -83,2 M -108 M -108 M
Net Debt 2020 94,0 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2020 -37,7x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 1 444 M 1 880 M 1 881 M
EV / Sales 2020 277x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,07x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
John Laing Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 345,00 GBX
Last Close Price 292,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ben Robert Loomes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Meredith Samuel Non-Executive Chairman
David Rough Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy J. Beeton Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne K. Wade Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC-22.95%1 880
VINCI SA-28.63%48 462
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.12%32 069
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.92%18 421
FERROVIAL, S.A.-24.55%17 963
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.74%17 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group