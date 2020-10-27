JOHN LAING : JOINS CONSORTIUM SHORTLISTED FOR MELBOURNE WASTE-PROCESSING PROJECT

John Laing Group plc, the responsible investor and active manager of infrastructure projects internationally, is pleased to announce that it has joined a consortium short-listed to bid for the rights to develop a large-scale waste processing project in Melbourne.

Through the next phase of the process, John Laing will work closely with its consortium partners and 16 councils in South East Melbourne to develop an advanced waste processing solution that minimises waste and maximises resource recovery.

The successful solution will play an important role in the Victorian government's wider circular economy strategy which targets diverting 80% of household waste from landfill by 2030.

The new waste processing facilities are expected to attract investment of approximately AU$650 million. It is anticipated that a 20 to 25-year contract will be awarded by 2022, with construction starting in 2023.

John Laing's Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Justin Bailey said, 'We are delighted to have joined a consortium that is working to transform the way that Melbourne deals with household waste. Drawing on our expertise from our investment in the East Rockingham Resource Recovery Facility in Perth last year, we look forward to working with our partners to leverage our collective experience. We believe that we can develop a solution offering the best outcome for the client and long-term benefits for the local communities.'