John Laing : Director/PDMR Shareholding

2 November 2020

John Laing Group plc (the 'Company')

Notification and public disclosure of transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

The Company was today informed that Ben Loomes, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 30,255 ordinary shares at a price of 279 pence per share on 30 October, and a further 35,739ordinary shares at a price of 278 pence per share today.

Prior to these transactions, Ben held 315,658 shares in the Company. These purchases take his total shareholding to 381,652 ordinary sharesin the Company.

Details of the full notifications received by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Loomes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Announcement 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Laing Group plc b) LEI 213800GLLXRSIIKN6I12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each in John Laing Group plc GB00BVC3CB83 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.79 30,255 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (Single Transaction) e) Date of the transaction 30 October 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each in John Laing Group plc GB00BVC3CB83 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.78 35,739 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (Single Transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2 November 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

