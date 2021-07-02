Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. John Laing Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLG   GB00BVC3CB83

JOHN LAING GROUP PLC

(JLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

John Laing : Sydney Light Rail Long Term Green Loan Refinancing

07/02/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Laing Group plc ('John Laing'), the responsible investor and active manager of infrastructure projects internationally, is pleased to announce its second sustainable loan in Australia, having successfully refinanced the CBD and South East Light Rail ('Sydney Light Rail') project in Sydney, New South Wales.

The existing debt facilities were refinanced with a 12-year, close to A$700 million Green Loan with Climate Bond Initiative certification. The Sydney Light Rail project meets the Climate Bonds Standard low carbon transportation criteria and will help to avoid greenhouse gas emissions from alternative modes of transport. It is estimated that Sydney Light Rail will improve the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 663,000 tonnes over a 30-year period.

The extended tenor of the sustainable refinancing facility successfully de-risks the project by removing future refinancing risk for the remaining term of the project concession.

The Sydney Light Rail project comprised the design, construction and financing of the light rail network, and its operation and maintenance until 2036. This includes the new 12-kilometre dual-track CBD and South East Light Rail line and connects with the Inner West Light Rail, an existing 13-kilometre line. Now fully operational, it is a vital component of Sydney's public transport system, helping to ease traffic congestion, improve sustainability outcomes by reducing vehicle emissions, creating jobs and supporting economic activity.

The project is being delivered by the ALTRAC Light Rail Partnership ('ALTRAC') together with Transport for New South Wales and partners Acciona, Alstom and Transdev. John Laing is a 32.5% shareholder in ALTRAC, along with co-investors Aware Super, and Acciona. In line with its approach as an active and engaged manager of projects in which it invests, representatives of John Laing hold roles on the ALTRAC Partnership Committee.

John Laing is a leading international investor across a range of infrastructure sectors. We seek to deliver attractive and sustainable returns over the medium-term. We are a responsible investor, committed to delivering critical and enduring infrastructure which responds to public needs and improves the lives of the communities we serve.

John Laing has operations in seven countries around the world, and invests in the UK & Europe, North America, Latin America and Australia. We invest in greenfield projects and in businesses which develop and own infrastructure assets. We have invested in over 150 projects and businesses to date, across a range of sectors, including transport, social infrastructure, energy transition, accommodation and digital infrastructure.

Download this press release

Disclaimer

John Laing Group plc published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:22:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
04:23aJOHN LAING  : Sydney Light Rail Long Term Green Loan Refinancing
PU
07/01JOHN LAING  : Consortium Enters into Pre-development Agreement for Los Angeles M..
PU
06/30FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : John Laing Group plc
DJ
06/29JOHN LAING  : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - John Laing Group Plc
PR
06/29JOHN LAING  : increases equity stake in Denver commuter rail project
PU
06/29JOHN LAING  : To Raise Denver Commuter Rail Project Stake To 50%
MT
06/28FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : John Laing Group plc
DJ
06/25FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : John Laing Group plc
DJ
06/25DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD.  : Form 8.3 - JOHN LAING GROUP PLC - Ordinary Sha..
AQ
06/24JOHN LAING  : Spark Preferred Bidder for North East Link
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 125 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2021 49,0 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
Net cash 2021 98,4 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 102x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 1 973 M 2 717 M 2 714 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
John Laing Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 399,40 GBX
Average target price 389,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Robert Loomes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Memmott Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Meredith Samuel Non-Executive Chairman
Clare Underwood Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Sean Latus Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC20.30%2 744
VINCI12.27%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.90%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.17%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 939