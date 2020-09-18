John Laing : to sell stake in InterCity Express Programme Phase 2 for $545.9 million
Infrastructure investor John Laing Group said on Friday it would sell its 30% interest in the InterCity Express Programme Phase 2 to infrastructure investment platform AIP Management P/S for 421 million pounds ($545.9 million).
The company said the deal value represents a strong uplift on John Laing's valuation of 333 million pounds as at June 30.
