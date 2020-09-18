Log in
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC

(JLG)
John Laing : to sell stake in InterCity Express Programme Phase 2 for $545.9 million

09/18/2020 | 02:32am EDT

Infrastructure investor John Laing Group said on Friday it would sell its 30% interest in the InterCity Express Programme Phase 2 to infrastructure investment platform AIP Management P/S for 421 million pounds ($545.9 million).

The company said the deal value represents a strong uplift on John Laing's valuation of 333 million pounds as at June 30.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials
Sales 2020 32,1 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net income 2020 -72,7 M -94,3 M -94,3 M
Net Debt 2020 210 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,4x
Yield 2020 3,36%
Capitalization 1 405 M 1 820 M 1 822 M
EV / Sales 2020 50,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 343,75 GBX
Last Close Price 284,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ben Robert Loomes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Meredith Samuel Non-Executive Chairman
David Rough Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy J. Beeton Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne K. Wade Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC-25.05%1 820
VINCI SA-22.22%51 397
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%31 559
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.91%19 610
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.04%19 221
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.23%17 619
