John Lewis of Hungerford : Articles of Association
Company Number: 01317377
THE COMPANIES ACT 2006
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
OF
JOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD PLC
(Adopted by Special Resolution passed on 18 January 2023)
CONTENTS
____________________________________________________________
CLAUSE
1.
Exclusion of model articles (and any other prescribed regulations)
......................................... 6
2.
Interpretation
6
3.
Form of resolution
9
4.
Limited liability
9
5.
Change of name
9
6.
Power to attach rights to shares
9
7.
Allotment of shares and pre-emption
9
8.
Redeemable shares
10
9.
Pari passu issues
10
10.
Variation of rights
11
11.
Payment of commission
11
12.
Trusts not recognised
11
13.
Uncertificated shares
11
14.
Share certificates
13
15.
Replacement certificates
14
16.
Lien on shares not fully paid
14
17.
Enforcement of lien by sale
14
18.
Application of proceeds of sale
15
19.
Calls
15
20.
Liability of joint holders
15
21.
Interest on calls
15
22.
Power to differentiate
16
23.
Payment of calls in advance
16
24.
Notice if call or instalment not paid
16
25.
Forfeiture for non-compliance
16
26.
Notice after forfeiture
16
27.
Forfeiture may be annulled
17
28.
Surrender
17
29.
Sale of forfeited shares
17
30.
Effect of forfeiture
17
31.
Evidence of forfeiture
17
32.
Form of transfer
18
33.
Right to refuse registration of transfer
18
2
34.
Notice of refusal to register a transfer
19
35.
No fees on registration
19
36.
Other powers in relation to transfers
19
37.
Transmission of shares on death
19
38.
Election of person entitled by transmission
19
39.
Rights on transmission
20
40.
Destruction of documents
20
41.
Sub-division
21
42.
Fractions
21
43.
Annual general meetings
22
44.
Convening of general meetings
22
45.
Simultaneous attendance and participation by electronic facilities
23
46.
Notice of general meetings
23
47.
Contents of notice of general meetings
24
48.
Omission to give notice and non-receipt of notice
25
49.
Postponement of general meeting
25
50.
Quorum at general meeting
26
51.
Procedure if quorum not present
26
52.
Chair of general meeting
26
53.
Entitlement to attend, speak and participate
26
54.
Adjournments
27
55.
Notice of adjournment
28
56.
Business of adjourned meeting
28
57. Accommodation of members, security arrangements and orderly conduct at general
meetings
28
58.
Overflow meeting rooms
29
59.
Amendment to resolutions
29
60.
Members' resolutions
30
61.
Method of voting and Demand for a Poll
30
62.
Objection to error in voting
31
63.
Procedure on a poll
31
64.
Votes of members
32
65.
No right to vote where sums overdue on shares
33
66.
Voting by Proxy
33
67.
Receipt of proxy
34
68.
No obligation to verify proxy voting in accordance with instructions
35
69.
Revocation of proxy
36
3
70.
Corporate representatives
36
71.
Failure to disclose interests in shares
36
72.
Power of sale of shares of untraced members
38
73.
Application of proceeds of sale of shares of untraced members
39
74.
Number of directors
40
75.
Power of company to appoint directors
40
76.
Power of board to appoint directors
40
77.
Eligibility of new directors
40
78.
Retirement of directors
40
79.
Deemed re-appointment
41
80.
Procedure if insufficient directors appointed
41
81.
Removal of directors
42
82.
Vacation of office by director
42
83.
Resolution as to vacancy conclusive
43
84.
Appointment of alternate directors
43
85.
Alternate directors' participation in board meetings
43
86.
Alternate director responsible for own acts
44
87.
Interests of alternate director
44
88.
Revocation of alternate director
44
89.
Directors' fees
44
90.
Expenses
44
91.
Additional remuneration
45
92.
Remuneration of executive directors
45
93.
Pensions and other benefits
45
94.
Powers of the board
46
95.
Powers of directors if less than minimum number
46
96.
Powers of executive directors
46
97.
Delegation to committees
46
98.
Local management
47
99.
Power of attorney
47
100.
Exercise of voting power
47
101.
Provision for employees on cessation of business
48
102.
Overseas registers
48
103.
Borrowing powers
48
104.
Board meetings
51
105.
Notice of board meetings
51
106.
Quorum
51
107.
Chair
51
108.
Voting
52
109.
Participation by telephone or other form of communication
52
110.
Resolution in writing
52
111.
Proceedings of committees
52
112.
Minutes of proceedings
53
113.
Validity of proceedings
53
114.
Transactions or other arrangements with the company
53
115.
Authorisation of Directors' conflicts of interest
54
116.
Restrictions on quorum and voting for directors' permitted interests
55
117.
General
56
118.
Power to authenticate documents
57
119.
Use of seals
57
120.
Declaration of dividends
58
121.
Interim dividends
58
122.
Calculation and currency of dividends
58
123.
Amounts due on shares can be deducted from dividends
58
124.
Dividends not in cash
58
125.
No interest on dividends
59
126.
Method of payment
59
127.
Uncashed dividends
60
128.
Unclaimed dividends
60
129.
Scrip dividends
60
130.
Capitalisation of reserves
62
131.
Record dates
63
132.
Inspection of records
64
133.
Account to be sent to members
64
134.
Service of Notices
65
135.
Notice on person entitled by transmission
66
136.
Record date for service
66
137.
Evidence of service
66
138.
Notice when post not available
67
139.
Indemnity and insurance
67
140.
Winding up
68
