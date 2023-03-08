Advanced search
    JLH   GB0004773148

JOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD PLC

(JLH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-03-08 am EST
1.490 GBX    0.00%
John Lewis Of Hungerford : Articles of Association
PU
01/17UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/16UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
John Lewis of Hungerford : Articles of Association

03/08/2023 | 04:37am EST
Company Number: 01317377

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

JOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD PLC

(Adopted by Special Resolution passed on 18 January 2023)

CONTENTS

____________________________________________________________

CLAUSE

1.

Exclusion of model articles (and any other prescribed regulations)

......................................... 6

2.

Interpretation

6

3.

Form of resolution

9

4.

Limited liability

9

5.

Change of name

9

6.

Power to attach rights to shares

9

7.

Allotment of shares and pre-emption

9

8.

Redeemable shares

10

9.

Pari passu issues

10

10.

Variation of rights

11

11.

Payment of commission

11

12.

Trusts not recognised

11

13.

Uncertificated shares

11

14.

Share certificates

13

15.

Replacement certificates

14

16.

Lien on shares not fully paid

14

17.

Enforcement of lien by sale

14

18.

Application of proceeds of sale

15

19.

Calls

15

20.

Liability of joint holders

15

21.

Interest on calls

15

22.

Power to differentiate

16

23.

Payment of calls in advance

16

24.

Notice if call or instalment not paid

16

25.

Forfeiture for non-compliance

16

26.

Notice after forfeiture

16

27.

Forfeiture may be annulled

17

28.

Surrender

17

29.

Sale of forfeited shares

17

30.

Effect of forfeiture

17

31.

Evidence of forfeiture

17

32.

Form of transfer

18

33.

Right to refuse registration of transfer

18

2

34.

Notice of refusal to register a transfer

19

35.

No fees on registration

19

36.

Other powers in relation to transfers

19

37.

Transmission of shares on death

19

38.

Election of person entitled by transmission

19

39.

Rights on transmission

20

40.

Destruction of documents

20

41.

Sub-division

21

42.

Fractions

21

43.

Annual general meetings

22

44.

Convening of general meetings

22

45.

Simultaneous attendance and participation by electronic facilities

23

46.

Notice of general meetings

23

47.

Contents of notice of general meetings

24

48.

Omission to give notice and non-receiptof notice

25

49.

Postponement of general meeting

25

50.

Quorum at general meeting

26

51.

Procedure if quorum not present

26

52.

Chair of general meeting

26

53.

Entitlement to attend, speak and participate

26

54.

Adjournments

27

55.

Notice of adjournment

28

56.

Business of adjourned meeting

28

57. Accommodation of members, security arrangements and orderly conduct at general

meetings

28

58.

Overflow meeting rooms

29

59.

Amendment to resolutions

29

60.

Members' resolutions

30

61.

Method of voting and Demand for a Poll

30

62.

Objection to error in voting

31

63.

Procedure on a poll

31

64.

Votes of members

32

65.

No right to vote where sums overdue on shares

33

66.

Voting by Proxy

33

67.

Receipt of proxy

34

68.

No obligation to verify proxy voting in accordance with instructions

35

69.

Revocation of proxy

36

3

70.

Corporate representatives

36

71.

Failure to disclose interests in shares

36

72.

Power of sale of shares of untraced members

38

73.

Application of proceeds of sale of shares of untraced members

39

74.

Number of directors

40

75.

Power of company to appoint directors

40

76.

Power of board to appoint directors

40

77.

Eligibility of new directors

40

78.

Retirement of directors

40

79.

Deemed re-appointment

41

80.

Procedure if insufficient directors appointed

41

81.

Removal of directors

42

82.

Vacation of office by director

42

83.

Resolution as to vacancy conclusive

43

84.

Appointment of alternate directors

43

85.

Alternate directors' participation in board meetings

43

86.

Alternate director responsible for own acts

44

87.

Interests of alternate director

44

88.

Revocation of alternate director

44

89.

Directors' fees

44

90.

Expenses

44

91.

Additional remuneration

45

92.

Remuneration of executive directors

45

93.

Pensions and other benefits

45

94.

Powers of the board

46

95.

Powers of directors if less than minimum number

46

96.

Powers of executive directors

46

97.

Delegation to committees

46

98.

Local management

47

99.

Power of attorney

47

100.

Exercise of voting power

47

101.

Provision for employees on cessation of business

48

102.

Overseas registers

48

103.

Borrowing powers

48

104.

Board meetings

51

105.

Notice of board meetings

51

4

106.

Quorum

51

107.

Chair

51

108.

Voting

52

109.

Participation by telephone or other form of communication

52

110.

Resolution in writing

52

111.

Proceedings of committees

52

112.

Minutes of proceedings

53

113.

Validity of proceedings

53

114.

Transactions or other arrangements with the company

53

115.

Authorisation of Directors' conflicts of interest

54

116.

Restrictions on quorum and voting for directors' permitted interests

55

117.

General

56

118.

Power to authenticate documents

57

119.

Use of seals

57

120.

Declaration of dividends

58

121.

Interim dividends

58

122.

Calculation and currency of dividends

58

123.

Amounts due on shares can be deducted from dividends

58

124.

Dividends not in cash

58

125.

No interest on dividends

59

126.

Method of payment

59

127.

Uncashed dividends

60

128.

Unclaimed dividends

60

129.

Scrip dividends

60

130.

Capitalisation of reserves

62

131.

Record dates

63

132.

Inspection of records

64

133.

Account to be sent to members

64

134.

Service of Notices

65

135.

Notice on person entitled by transmission

66

136.

Record date for service

66

137.

Evidence of service

66

138.

Notice when post not available

67

139.

Indemnity and insurance

67

140.

Winding up

68

5

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

John Lewis of Hungerford plc published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10,3 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2022 0,01 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net Debt 2022 1,44 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 201x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,89 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 30,9%
