John Lewis of Hungerford completes property sale

John Lewis of Hungerford PLC - Wantage, England-based manufacturer and retailer of kitchens, bedrooms and freestanding furniture - Completes the sale and leaseback of its freehold purpose-built factory and administrative headquarters in Oxfordshire to TOF Corporate Trustees Ltd.

Current stock price: 1.21 pence, down 14% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 13%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

