John Lewis of Hungerford completes property sale

John Lewis of Hungerford PLC - Wantage, England-based manufacturer and retailer of kitchens, bedrooms and freestanding furniture - Completes the sale and leaseback of its freehold purpose-built factory and administrative headquarters in Oxfordshire to TOF Corporate Trustees Ltd.
Current stock price: 1.21 pence, down 14% on Wednesday afternoon in London
12-month change: down 13%
By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.