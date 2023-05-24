Advanced search
    JLH   GB0004773148

JOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD PLC

(JLH)
2023-05-24
1.325 GBX   -5.36%
John Lewis of Hungerford completes property sale
AN
05/11FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.1% After BOE Rate Hike
DJ
05/11British Kitchen, Furniture Designer John Lewis of Hungerford to Delist From AIM
MT
John Lewis of Hungerford completes property sale

05/24/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
John Lewis of Hungerford PLC - Wantage, England-based manufacturer and retailer of kitchens, bedrooms and freestanding furniture - Completes the sale and leaseback of its freehold purpose-built factory and administrative headquarters in Oxfordshire to TOF Corporate Trustees Ltd.

Current stock price: 1.21 pence, down 14% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 13%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

