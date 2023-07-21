John Lewis of Hungerford plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, manufactures, and retails kitchens, furniture and wall paneling direct to the public from its own showrooms and Company managed concessions throughout the United Kingdom. The Company also operates a United Kingdom direct mail order business, under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. The Company's core product line is the Artisan range of kitchens and furniture. The Company's offerings are classified under various categories, such as kitchens, which includes Shaker Kitchen, Artisan Kitchen, Pure Kitchen, Urban Kitchen, and Creme De La Creme; bedrooms, including Artisan Bedroom, Shaker Bedroom, Pure Bedroom and Urban Bedroom; furniture, including Dressers, Fridges, Pantries, Tables, Chairs and Utility Rooms, and paint, including Satin Eggshell Colors' and High Gloss Colors'. Its Satin Eggshell and High Gloss colors include Darwin, pea, mango tout, sands end, eucalyptus, and more.

Sector Home Furnishings