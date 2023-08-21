John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMSB) (the “Company”), parent company of John Marshall Bank (the “Bank”), is proud to announce that the Company was ranked as the number 1 performing bank in the $1 billion to $5 billion asset size category and number 2 performing bank across all asset size categories in Bank Director’s 2023 RankingBanking study.

Bank Director is a recognized resource for the banking industry that reaches more than 24,000 U.S. bank executives and board members. They evaluated banks using metrics that measured profitability, capital adequacy, asset quality and investor returns based on calendar year 2022 results. This achievement and recognition is a testament to the Banks ongoing performance and focus on delivering long-term shareholder value in a safe and sound manner.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top performing banks in the United States,” stated President and CEO, Christopher Bergstrom. “This recognition is a product of the Bank’s long history of financial strength, conservative operating philosophy and focus on relationship banking in serving our customers.”

John Marshall Bank will continue to operate with the approach and philosophy anchored in safety and soundness that lead to its top placement on the RankingBanking Report through its ongoing commitment to maintaining high caliber financial relationships, pristine credit quality and a strong balance sheet.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.36 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

