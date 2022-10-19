Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. News Summary JMSB US47805L1017 JOHN MARSHALL BANCORP, INC. (JMSB) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT 27.50 USD +3.27% 09:14a Earnings Flash (JMSB) JOHN MARSHALL Posts Q3 EPS $0.57 MT 09:13a John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Reports 19.0% Increase in Net Income, Strong Core Loan and Deposit Growth and Excellent Asset Quality BU 09/19 John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.(NasdaqCM:JMSB) added to S&P Global BMI Index CI Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Funds Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Reports 19.0% Increase in Net Income, Strong Core Loan and Deposit Growth and Excellent Asset Quality 10/19/2022 | 09:13am EDT Send by mail :

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMSB) (the "Company"), parent company of John Marshall Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.0 million ($0.57 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The current quarter's result compares favorably to net income of $6.8 million ($0.48 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2021. Third Quarter Highlights Fifteenth Consecutive Quarter of Record Earnings – The Company reported record net income of $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, a $1.2 million or 19.0% increase over the $6.8 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Earnings per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.57, an 18.8% increase over the $0.48 reported for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company believes its allowance for loan losses is appropriate for the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the portfolio. Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, on third quarter results, “We are pleased to announce that third quarter results were among the best in the Company’s history. We benefited from another quarter of deposit and loan growth. Growth, operating leverage and exceptional credit quality enabled us to report our 15th consecutive quarter of record earnings. We closed the quarter with strong capital and liquidity levels and well positioned to prudently pursue continued growth.” Balance Sheet and Credit Quality Total assets were $2.31 billion at September 30, 2022, $2.32 billion at June 30, 2022 and $2.10 billion at September 30, 2021. Total assets during the most recent quarter were impacted by the Company’s redemption of its subordinated debt issuance as described further below. Asset growth from September 30, 2021 to September 30, 2022 was $210.0 million or 10.0%. Total loans, net of unearned income, increased by 7.7% to $1.73 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.60 billion at September 30, 2021. Core Loans as of September 30, 2022 grew 12.8% to $1.73 billion as compared to $1.53 billion at September 30, 2021. The year-over-year increase in the loan portfolio was primarily attributable to growth in the investor real estate, residential mortgage, commercial owner-occupied real estate, and multi-family loan portfolios. Total loans, net of unearned income, increased $32.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 or 7.6% annualized from $1.69 billion at June 30, 2022. Core Loans increased $35.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 or 8.3% annualized from June 30, 2022. The increase in loans was primarily attributable to growth in the investor real estate, residential mortgage, and construction and land development loan portfolios. The Company’s portfolio of investments in fixed income securities was $467.1 million at September 30, 2022, $467.4 million at June 30, 2022, and $342.1 million at September 30, 2021. All but $13.7 million of the fixed income portfolio is backed by the explicit or implicit guarantees of the United States Government or one of its agencies. Total deposits were $2.06 billion at September 30, 2022, $2.04 billion at June 30, 2022, and $1.84 billion at September 30, 2021. Deposit growth was 12.3% during the past twelve months, as non-interest bearing demand deposits grew 15.4%, interest-bearing demand deposits grew 11.8%, time deposits grew 11.1%, and saving deposits grew 8.5%. Total borrowings, defined as Federal Home Loan Bank advances and subordinated debt, decreased by 50.4% or $25.0 million to $24.6 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $49.6 million at June 30, 2022. The Company completed a private placement of a $25.0 million fixed-to-floating 5.25% subordinated note on June 15, 2022 (“2022 note”). On July 15, 2022, the earliest available call date, the Company utilized the proceeds from the 2022 note issuance to redeem its $25.0 million fixed-to-floating 5.75% subordinated notes that were issued on July 6, 2017 (“2017 notes”), which was the driver of the quarter-over-quarter decrease. Shareholders’ equity remained flat at $202.2 million at September 30, 2022 when compared to September 30, 2021, as the increases in retained earnings and additional paid-in capital were offset by the increase in the unrealized loss on our available-for-sale investment portfolio. Book value per share was $14.37 as of September 30, 2022 compared to $14.82 as of September 30, 2021. The year-over-year change in book value per share was primarily due to increased unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment portfolio, increased share count from shareholder option exercises and restricted share award issuances, and cash dividends paid, partially offset by the Company’s earnings over the previous twelve months. The increase in unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment portfolio was due to market value changes as a result of rising interest rates. The Bank’s capital ratios remain well above regulatory thresholds for well-capitalized banks. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank’s total risk-based capital ratio was 15.4%, compared to 15.2% at September 30, 2021. The Company recorded no net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022, and the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had no non-accrual loans, no loans more than 15 days past due and no other real estate owned assets. At September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $20.0 million or 1.16% of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, compared to $20.0 million or 1.18% of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, was primarily due to changes in the loan portfolio’s composition as well as net changes in qualitative adjustments. Income Statement Review Quarterly Results Net income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.2 million or 19.0% to $8.0 million compared to $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net income increased $163 thousand or 2.1% compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.5 million or 9.4% compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by growth in the Company’s loan and investment portfolios. The yield on interest earning assets was 3.71% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.52% for the same period in 2021. The increase in yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to higher yields on the Company’s loan and investment portfolios as a result of increases in interest rates during the first nine months of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.90% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.54% for the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to a 0.36% increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as a result of the repricing of the Company’s time deposits coupled with an increase in rates offered on NOW and money market deposit accounts during the first nine months of 2022. The annualized net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.10% as compared to 3.15% for the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the increase in cost of interest-bearing deposits, which was partially offset by increases in yields on the Company’s loan and investment portfolios. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a $325 thousand provision for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in the provision for loan losses as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily reflects changes in the Company’s evaluation of environmental factors impacting the Company’s loan portfolio during 2022. During 2021, the environmental or qualitative factor allocations within the allowance for loan losses were adjusted to account for the risks to certain industry subgroups and portfolio segments within our portfolio as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in the provision for loan losses primarily reflects an estimated decrease in uncertainty as it relates to the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s loan portfolio and the broader economy. Non-interest income increased $125 thousand or 38.5% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to a $153 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income as a result of a benefit claim realized. In addition, we realized increases in insurance commissions, service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and interchange and other fee income. The increase was partially offset by mark-to-market adjustments of $(93) thousand resulting from a reduction in value of investments related to the Company’s nonqualified deferred compensation plan. Non-interest expense increased $335 thousand or 4.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases in data processing fees, salaries and employee benefits, and franchise tax expense. The increase in data processing fees was primarily due to investments in technology solutions supporting our operations. The increase in salaries and employee benefits were driven by an increase in accrued incentive compensation tied to the Company’s performance that was offset in part by lower employee insurance costs as well as lower accruals related to deferred compensation. The increase in state franchise taxes was due to an increase in the Bank’s equity as that is the basis the Commonwealth of Virginia uses to assess taxes on banking institutions. The increase in non-interest expense was partially offset by decreases in furniture and equipment expense and occupancy expense of premises. The decrease in furniture and fixture expense was due to lower depreciation expense on fixed assets. The decrease in occupancy expense of premises was due to a decrease in office rent as a result of the renegotiation of certain leases. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, annualized non-interest expense to average assets was 1.36% compared to 1.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower occupancy expense and furniture and equipment expense, coupled with continued cost consciousness. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the annualized efficiency ratio was 43.9% compared to 46.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to increases in net interest income and non-interest income outpacing the modest increase in non-interest expense. Year-to-Date Results Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $5.7 million or 31.7% to $23.6 million compared to $17.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflect a combination of the impact of an increase in net interest income, a decrease in provision for loan loss expense, and a decrease in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $4.0 million or 8.1% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and was driven primarily by growth in the Company’s loan and investment portfolios. The yield on interest earning assets was 3.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.74% for the same period in 2021. The decrease in yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to a lower yield on the Company’s commercial real estate loan portfolio. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 0.63% for the same period of the prior year. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to higher interest expense on subordinated debt as a result of carrying the 2017 notes and the 2022 note from June 15, 2022 until July 15, 2022, and increases in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as a result of an increase in rates offered on NOW and money market deposit accounts during the first nine months of 2022. The annualized net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.19% as compared to 3.30% for the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to increases in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and subordinated debt coupled with a decrease in yield on the Company’s loan portfolio. The decrease in yield on the Company’s loan portfolio was primarily due to a modest decrease in the weighted average yield of commercial real estate loans originated subsequent to September 30, 2021. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a $2.8 million provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in the provision for loan losses as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily reflects changes in the Company’s evaluation of environmental factors impacting the Company’s loan portfolio during 2022. During 2021, the environmental or qualitative factor allocations within the allowance for loan losses were adjusted to account for the risks to certain industry subgroups and portfolio segments within our portfolio as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in the provision for loan losses primarily reflects an estimated decrease in uncertainty as it relates to the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s loan portfolio and the broader economy. Non-interest income decreased $233 thousand or 19.3% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments of $(583) thousand resulting from a reduction in value of investments related to the Company’s nonqualified deferred compensation plan. The decrease in non-interest income was partially offset by a non-recurring BOLI related benefit claim realized and increases in insurance commissions and interchange and other fee income due to higher production and increased customer activity, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company also realized a $10 thousand gain on a called security. Excluding the impacts of the mark-to-market adjustments, gain on the called security, and BOLI related benefit claim, non-interest income increased $203 thousand or 18.3%. Non-interest expense decreased $158 thousand or 0.6% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to non-recurring legal and professional fees incurred in 2021, as well as decreases in marketing expense and FDIC insurance fees. The decrease in marketing expense was primarily due to lower marketing vendor related expenses. The decrease in FDIC insurance fees was primarily due to lower insurance premiums. These decreases were partially offset by increases in state franchise taxes as a result of an increase in the Bank’s equity year-over-year and data processing fees due to new investments in technology solutions to support our operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, annualized non-interest expense to average assets was 1.45% compared to 1.63% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to non-recurring legal and professional fees incurred in 2021 as well as decreases in marketing expense and FDIC insurance premiums. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the annualized efficiency ratio was 45.3% compared to 49.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in net interest income coupled with a decrease in other expenses. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income. About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is a $2.31 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com. In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiary include, but are not limited to the following: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID-19), levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines, and other conditions which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast, and are subject to significant uncertainty. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,756 $ 121,074 $ 74,756 $ 121,074 Total investment securities 473,478 348,742 473,478 348,742 Loans, net of unearned income 1,725,114 1,602,377 1,725,114 1,602,377 Allowance for loan losses (20,032) (19,706) (20,032) (19,706) Total assets 2,305,540 2,095,504 2,305,540 2,095,504 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 535,186 463,868 535,186 463,868 Interest bearing deposits 1,528,155 1,373,680 1,528,155 1,373,680 Total deposits 2,063,341 1,837,548 2,063,341 1,837,548 Shareholders' equity 202,212 202,222 202,212 202,222 Summary Results of Operations Interest income $ 21,208 $ 18,042 $ 60,509 $ 55,416 Interest expense 3,516 1,876 7,593 6,477 Net interest income 17,692 16,166 52,916 48,939 Provision for loan losses - - 325 - - 2,780 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,692 15,841 52,916 46,159 Non-interest income 450 325 973 1,206 Non-interest expense 7,958 7,623 24,425 24,583 Income before income taxes 10,184 8,543 29,464 22,782 Net income 8,045 6,761 23,601 17,914 Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per share - basic $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 1.69 $ 1.31 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.48 $ 1.67 $ 1.29 Book value per share $ 14.37 $ 14.82 $ 14.37 $ 14.82 Weighted average common shares (basic) 13,989,414 13,580,538 13,902,324 13,570,449 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 14,108,286 13,883,104 14,065,887 13,865,226 Common shares outstanding at end of period 14,070,080 13,644,985 14,070,080 13,644,985 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.38 % 1.30 % 1.40 % 1.19 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.07 % 13.35 % 15.03 % 12.32 % Net interest margin 3.10 % 3.15 % 3.19 % 3.30 % Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.36 % 1.46 % 1.45 % 1.63 % Efficiency ratio 43.9 % 46.2 % 45.3 % 49.0 % Asset Quality Non-performing assets to total assets - - % - - % - - % - - % Non-performing loans to total loans - - % - - % - - % - - % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans N/M N/M N/M N/M Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1) 1.16 % 1.23 % 1.16 % 1.23 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) - - % - - % - - % 0.01 % Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Non-accrual loans - - - - - - - - Other real estate owned - - - - - - - - Non-performing assets (2) - - - - - - - - Troubled debt restructurings (total) 530 554 530 554 Performing in accordance with modified terms 530 554 530 554 Not performing in accordance with modified terms - - - - - - - - Capital Ratios (Bank Level) Equity / assets 9.7 % 10.8 % 9.7 % 10.8 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.4 % 15.2 % 15.4 % 15.2 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.3 % 14.0 % 14.3 % 14.0 % Leverage ratio 11.0 % 10.8 % 11.0 % 10.8 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.3 % 14.0 % 14.3 % 14.0 % Other Information Number of full time equivalent employees 136 142 136 142 # Full service branch offices 8 8 8 8 # Loan production or limited service branch offices 1 1 1 1 (1) The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, net of unearned income, of $133 thousand, was 1.16% at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, net of unearned income, of $73.4 million, was 1.29% at September 30, 2021. PPP loans received no allocations in the allowance estimate due to the underlying guarantees. (2) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned. Does not include troubled debt restructurings which were accruing interest at the date indicated. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) % Change September 30, December 31, September 30, Last Nine Year Over 2022 2021 2021 Months Year Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 14,957 $ 2,920 $ 10,624 412.2 % 40.8 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 59,799 102,879 110,450 (41.9) % (45.9) % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 366,546 239,300 238,628 53.2 % 53.6 % Securities held-to-maturity, fair value of $81,765 and $103,258 at 9/30/2022 and 12/31/2021, respectively. 100,598 105,509 103,486 (4.7) % (2.8) % Restricted securities, at cost 4,421 4,951 4,948 (10.7) % (10.7) % Equity securities, at fair value 1,913 1,869 1,680 2.4 % 13.9 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,725,114 1,666,469 1,602,377 3.5 % 7.7 % Allowance for loan losses (20,032) (20,032) (19,706) - % 1.7 % Net loans 1,705,082 1,646,437 1,582,671 3.6 % 7.7 % Bank premises and equipment, net 1,331 1,620 1,754 (17.8) % (24.1) % Accrued interest receivable 4,744 4,943 4,661 (4.0) % 1.8 % Bank owned life insurance 21,071 20,998 20,896 0.3 % 0.8 % Right of use assets 3,936 4,913 5,261 (19.9) % (25.2) % Other assets 21,142 12,970 10,445 63.0 % 102.4 % Total assets $ 2,305,540 $ 2,149,309 $ 2,095,504 7.3 % 10.0 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 535,186 $ 488,838 $ 463,868 9.5 % 15.4 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 705,593 633,901 630,912 11.3 % 11.8 % Savings deposits 102,909 101,376 94,840 1.5 % 8.5 % Time deposits 719,653 657,438 647,928 9.5 % 11.1 % Total deposits 2,063,341 1,881,553 1,837,548 9.7 % 12.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 18,000 18,000 N/M N/M Subordinated debt 24,603 24,728 24,716 (0.5) % (0.5) % Accrued interest payable 643 843 611 (23.7) % 5.2 % Lease liabilities 4,186 5,182 5,534 (19.2) % (24.4) % Other liabilities 10,555 10,533 6,873 0.2 % 53.6 % Total liabilities 2,103,328 1,940,839 1,893,282 8.4 % 11.1 % Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - N/M N/M Common stock, nonvoting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - N/M N/M Common stock, voting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 14,070,080 at 9/30/2022 including 58,046 unvested shares, 13,745,598 shares at 12/31/2021 including 75,826 unvested shares and 13,644,985 at 9/30/2021, including 60,575 unvested shares 140 137 136 2.2 % 2.9 % Additional paid-in capital 94,560 91,107 90,607 3.8 % 4.4 % Retained earnings 138,428 117,626 110,079 17.7 % 25.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (30,916) (400) 1,400 N/M N/M Total shareholders' equity 202,212 208,470 202,222 (3.0) % (0.0) % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,305,540 $ 2,149,309 $ 2,095,504 7.3 % 10.0 % John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 18,222 $ 16,737 8.9 % $ 53,740 $ 52,075 3.2 % Interest on investment securities, taxable 2,323 1,159 100.4 % 5,597 2,921 91.6 % Interest on investment securities, tax-exempt 30 30 0.0 % 90 90 0.0 % Dividends 62 65 (4.6) % 185 196 (5.6) % Interest on deposits in banks 571 51 N/M 897 134 N/M Total interest and dividend income 21,208 18,042 17.5 % 60,509 55,416 9.2 % Interest Expense Deposits 3,068 1,473 108.3 % 6,090 5,268 15.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 31 (100.0) % 42 94 (55.3) % Subordinated debt 448 372 20.4 % 1,461 1,115 31.0 % Total interest expense 3,516 1,876 87.4 % 7,593 6,477 17.2 % Net interest income 17,692 16,166 9.4 % 52,916 48,939 8.1 % Provision for Loan Losses - - 325 N/M - - 2,780 N/M Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,692 15,841 11.7 % 52,916 46,159 14.6 % Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 79 70 12.9 % 240 188 27.7 % Bank owned life insurance 255 102 150.0 % 445 309 44.0 % Other service charges and fees 175 120 45.8 % 469 339 38.3 % Gains on securities - - - - N/M - - 10 N/M Insurance commissions 47 28 67.9 % 312 205 52.2 % Other income (loss) (106) 5 N/M (493 ) 155 N/M Total non-interest income 450 325 38.5 % 973 1,206 (19.3) % Non-interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,072 4,977 1.9 % 15,754 15,646 0.7 % Occupancy expense of premises 461 484 (4.8) % 1,435 1,505 (4.7) % Furniture and equipment expenses 323 373 (13.4) % 989 1,073 (7.8) % Other expenses 2,102 1,789 17.5 % 6,247 6,359 (1.8) % Total non-interest expense 7,958 7,623 4.4 % 24,425 24,583 (0.6) % Income before income taxes 10,184 8,543 19.2 % 29,464 22,782 29.3 % Income tax Expense 2,139 1,782 20.0 % 5,863 4,868 20.4 % Net income $ 8,045 $ 6,761 19.0 % $ 23,601 $ 17,914 31.7 % Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.50 14.0 % $ 1.69 $ 1.31 29.0 % Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.48 18.8 % $ 1.67 $ 1.29 29.5 % John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Historical Trends - Quarterly Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Profitability for the Quarter: Interest income $ 21,208 $ 19,555 $ 19,745 $ 18,703 $ 18,042 $ 18,627 $ 18,747 Interest expense 3,516 2,247 1,829 1,734 1,876 2,136 2,465 Net interest income 17,692 17,308 17,916 16,969 16,166 16,491 16,282 Provision for loan losses - - - - - - 325 325 90 2,365 Non-interest income 450 109 414 513 325 417 464 Non-interest expense 7,958 7,681 8,786 7,679 7,623 9,067 7,893 Income before income taxes 10,184 9,736 9,544 9,478 8,543 7,751 6,488 Income tax expense 2,139 1,854 1,870 1,931 1,782 1,672 1,414 Net income $ 8,045 $ 7,882 $ 7,674 $ 7,547 $ 6,761 $ 6,079 $ 5,074 Financial Performance: Return on average assets (annualized) 1.38 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.20 % 1.05 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.07 % 15.28 % 14.76 % 14.52 % 13.35 % 12.64 % 10.89 % Net interest margin 3.10 % 3.16 % 3.34 % 3.23 % 3.15 % 3.32 % 3.44 % Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.08 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.36 % 1.38 % 1.61 % 1.44 % 1.46 % 1.79 % 1.64 % Efficiency ratio 43.9 % 44.1 % 47.9 % 43.9 % 46.2 % 53.6 % 47.1 % Per Share Data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.37 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 Book value per share $ 14.37 $ 14.80 $ 14.68 $ 15.17 $ 14.82 $ 14.32 $ 13.85 Dividends declared per share $ - - $ - - $ 0.20 $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Weighted average common shares (basic) 13,989,414 13,932,256 13,783,034 13,581,586 13,580,538 13,572,779 13,557,779 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 14,108,286 14,085,160 13,991,692 13,879,595 13,883,104 13,868,147 13,809,751 Common shares outstanding at end of period 14,070,080 14,026,589 13,950,570 13,745,598 13,644,985 13,639,173 13,634,754 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 79 $ 84 $ 77 $ 74 $ 70 $ 60 $ 58 Bank owned life insurance 255 95 95 102 102 100 107 Other service charges and fees 175 157 137 138 120 115 104 Gains on securities - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 Insurance commissions 47 44 221 79 28 22 155 Other income (loss) (106) (271) (116) 120 5 120 30 Total non-interest income $ 450 $ 109 $ 414 $ 513 $ 325 $ 417 $ 464 Non-interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,072 $ 4,655 $ 6,027 $ 4,765 $ 4,977 $ 5,680 $ 4,989 Occupancy expense of premises 461 482 493 480 484 514 507 Furniture and equipment expenses 323 341 325 363 373 378 322 Other expenses 2,102 2,203 1,941 2,071 1,789 2,495 2,075 Total non-interest expenses $ 7,958 $ 7,681 $ 8,786 $ 7,679 $ 7,623 $ 9,067 $ 7,893 Balance Sheets at Quarter End: Total loans $ 1,725,114 $ 1,692,652 $ 1,631,260 $ 1,666,469 $ 1,602,377 $ 1,567,112 $ 1,605,783 Allowance for loan losses (20,032) (20,031) (20,031) (20,032) (19,706) (19,381) (19,381) Investment securities 473,478 473,914 409,692 351,629 348,742 306,030 219,106 Interest-earning assets 2,258,822 2,274,968 2,217,553 2,121,407 2,062,000 2,032,235 1,979,848 Total assets 2,305,540 2,316,374 2,249,609 2,149,309 2,095,504 2,065,895 2,009,988 Total deposits 2,063,341 2,043,741 1,983,099 1,881,553 1,837,548 1,815,032 1,761,390 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,552,758 1,581,017 1,530,133 1,435,443 1,416,396 1,379,031 1,388,286 Total shareholders' equity 202,212 207,530 204,855 208,470 202,222 195,246 188,904 Quarterly Average Balance Sheets: Total gross loans $ 1,684,796 $ 1,641,914 $ 1,620,533 $ 1,629,124 $ 1,580,695 $ 1,602,125 $ 1,575,847 Allowance for loan losses (20,032) (20,031) (20,032) (19,889) (19,525) (19,530) (17,816) Investment securities 488,860 447,688 376,608 356,007 325,027 256,671 180,180 Interest-earning assets 2,277,325 2,204,709 2,183,897 2,090,052 2,038,384 1,996,555 1,922,835 Total assets 2,314,825 2,240,119 2,216,131 2,121,980 2,069,143 2,027,364 1,954,088 Total deposits 2,057,640 1,980,231 1,946,882 1,857,782 1,812,635 1,820,939 1,709,678 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,547,766 1,504,574 1,505,854 1,419,679 1,384,867 1,381,583 1,350,742 Total shareholders' equity 212,147 206,967 210,900 206,237 200,990 192,918 188,995 Financial Measures: Average equity to average assets 9.2 % 9.2 % 9.5 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 9.5 % 9.7 % Investment securities to earning assets 21.0 % 20.8 % 18.5 % 16.6 % 16.9 % 15.1 % 11.1 % Loans to earning assets 76.4 % 74.4 % 73.6 % 78.6 % 77.7 % 77.1 % 81.1 % Loans to assets 74.8 % 73.1 % 72.5 % 77.5 % 76.5 % 75.9 % 79.9 % Loans to deposits 83.6 % 82.8 % 82.3 % 88.6 % 87.2 % 86.3 % 91.2 % Capital Ratios (Bank Level): Equity / assets 9.7 % 9.9 % 10.2 % 10.8 % 10.8 % 10.6 % 10.5 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.4 % 15.1 % 15.4 % 15.3 % 15.2 % 15.0 % 14.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.3 % 14.0 % 14.2 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 13.9 % 13.4 % Leverage ratio 11.0 % 11.0 % 10.8 % 11.0 % 10.8 % 10.7 % 10.8 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.3 % 14.0 % 14.2 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 12.3 % 13.4 % John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Loan, Deposit and Borrowing Detail (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Loans $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Commercial business loans $ 44,967 2.6 % $ 47,654 2.8 % $ 52,569 3.2 % $ 53,378 3.2 % $ 53,166 3.3 % $ 55,375 3.5 % $ 60,637 3.8 % Commercial PPP loans 138 0.0 % 224 0.0 % 7,781 0.5 % 69,567 4.2 % 75,496 4.7 % 82,190 5.2 % 117,796 7.3 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 362,346 21.1 % 378,457 22.4 % 339,933 20.9 % 345,272 20.7 % 326,585 20.4 % 320,519 20.4 % 307,918 19.2 % Total business loans 407,451 23.7 % 426,335 25.2 % 400,283 24.6 % 468,217 28.1 % 455,247 28.4 % 458,084 29.2 % 486,351 30.3 % Investor real estate loans 622,415 36.1 % 598,501 35.5 % 553,093 34.0 % 523,038 31.4 % 519,384 32.4 % 505,605 32.3 % 502,940 31.3 % Construction & development loans 199,324 11.6 % 189,644 11.2 % 219,160 13.4 % 231,090 13.9 % 228,993 14.3 % 219,175 14.0 % 250,208 15.6 % Multi-family loans 106,460 6.2 % 106,236 6.3 % 99,100 6.1 % 100,132 6.0 % 81,226 5.1 % 92,203 5.9 % 84,689 5.3 % Total commercial real estate loans 928,199 53.9 % 894,381 53.0 % 871,353 53.5 % 854,260 51.3 % 829,603 51.8 % 816,983 52.1 % 837,837 52.2 % Residential mortgage loans 385,696 22.4 % 368,370 21.8 % 356,331 21.9 % 342,491 20.6 % 316,549 19.8 % 291,615 18.6 % 281,964 17.5 % Consumer loans 585 0.0 % 651 0.0 % 513 0.0 % 586 0.0 % 631 0.0 % 916 0.1 % 793 0.0 % Total loans $ 1,721,931 100.0 % $ 1,689,737 100.0 % $ 1,628,480 100.0 % $ 1,665,554 100.0 % $ 1,602,030 100.0 % $ 1,567,598 100.0 % $ 1,606,945 100.0 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (20,032 ) (20,031 ) (20,031 ) (20,032 ) (19,706 ) (19,381 ) (19,381 ) Net deferred loan costs (fees) 3,183 2,915 2,780 915 347 (486 ) (1,162 ) Net loans $ 1,705,082 $ 1,672,621 $ 1,611,229 $ 1,646,437 $ 1,582,671 $ 1,547,731 $ 1,586,402 2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Deposits $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 535,186 25.9 % $ 512,284 25.1 % $ 495,811 25.0 % $ 488,838 26.0 % $ 463,868 25.2 % $ 478,705 26.4 % $ 419,796 23.8 % Interest-bearing demand deposits: NOW accounts(1) 293,558 14.2 % 338,789 16.6 % 345,087 17.4 % 267,594 14.2 % 294,261 16.0 % 254,060 14.0 % 245,274 13.9 % Money market accounts(1) 412,035 20.0 % 399,877 19.6 % 414,987 20.9 % 366,306 19.4 % 336,651 18.3 % 333,818 18.4 % 344,807 19.6 % Savings accounts 102,909 5.0 % 112,276 5.4 % 114,427 5.8 % 101,376 5.4 % 94,840 5.2 % 79,119 4.4 % 72,102 4.1 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more 280,027 13.6 % 255,411 12.5 % 241,230 12.1 % 250,204 13.3 % 232,722 12.7 % 243,662 13.4 % 265,772 15.1 % Less than $250,000 88,421 4.3 % 87,505 4.3 % 91,050 4.6 % 103,084 5.5 % 104,463 5.7 % 112,991 6.2 % 119,828 6.8 % QwickRate® certificates of deposit 20,154 1.0 % 20,154 1.0 % 23,136 1.2 % 25,122 1.3 % 28,998 1.6 % 31,481 1.7 % 38,565 2.2 % IntraFi® certificates of deposit 46,305 2.2 % 32,686 1.6 % 39,628 2.0 % 61,281 3.3 % 66,926 3.6 % 60,761 3.3 % 38,284 2.2 % Brokered deposits 284,746 13.8 % 284,759 13.9 % 217,743 11.0 % 217,748 11.6 % 214,819 11.7 % 220,435 12.1 % 216,962 12.3 % Total deposits $ 2,063,341 100.0 % $ 2,043,741 100.0 % $ 1,983,099 100.0 % $ 1,881,553 100.0 % $ 1,837,548 100.0 % $ 1,815,032 100.0 % $ 1,761,390 100.0 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ - - 0.0 % $ - - 0.0 % $ 18,000 42.0 % $ 18,000 42.1 % $ 18,000 42.1 % $ 18,000 42.2 % $ 22,000 47.1 % Subordinated debt 24,603 100.0 % 49,560 100.0 % 24,845 58.0 % 24,728 57.9 % 24,716 57.9 % 24,704 57.8 % 24,692 52.9 % Total borrowings $ 24,603 100.0 % $ 49,560 100.0 % $ 42,845 100.0 % $ 42,728 100.0 % $ 42,716 100.0 % $ 42,704 100.0 % $ 46,692 100.0 % Total deposits and borrowings $ 2,087,944 $ 2,093,301 $ 2,025,944 $ 1,924,281 $ 1,880,264 $ 1,857,736 $ 1,808,082 Core customer funding sources (2) $ 1,758,441 85.2 % $ 1,738,828 85.1 % $ 1,742,220 87.1 % $ 1,638,683 86.3 % $ 1,593,731 85.9 % $ 1,563,116 85.3 % $ 1,505,863 84.4 % Wholesale funding sources (3) 304,900 14.8 % 304,913 14.9 % 258,879 12.9 % 260,870 13.7 % 261,817 14.1 % 269,916 14.7 % 277,527 15.6 % Total funding sources $ 2,063,341 100.0 % $ 2,043,741 100.0 % $ 2,001,099 100.0 % $ 1,899,553 100.0 % $ 1,855,548 100.0 % $ 1,833,032 100.0 % $ 1,783,390 100.0 % (1) Includes IntraFi® accounts. (2) Includes reciprocal IntraFi Demand®, IntraFi Money Market® and IntraFi CD® deposits, which are maintained by customers. (3) Consists of QwickRate® certificates of deposit, brokered deposits, federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank advances. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Interest Income / Average Interest Income / Average Average Balance Expense Rate Average Balance Expense Rate Assets: Securities: Taxable $ 433,128 $ 5,782 1.78 % $ 249,451 $ 3,117 1.67 % Tax-exempt(1) 5,002 114 3.05 % 5,039 114 3.02 % Total securities $ 438,130 $ 5,896 1.80 % $ 254,490 $ 3,231 1.70 % Loans, net of unearned income(2): Taxable 1,626,661 53,192 4.37 % 1,565,883 51,533 4.40 % Tax-exempt(1) 22,656 694 4.10 % 20,357 686 4.51 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 1,649,317 $ 53,886 4.37 % $ 1,586,240 $ 52,219 4.40 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 134,874 $ 897 0.89 % $ 145,618 $ 134 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,222,321 $ 60,679 3.65 % $ 1,986,348 $ 55,584 3.74 % Total non-interest earning assets 35,066 30,863 Total assets $ 2,257,387 $ 2,017,211 Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing deposits NOW accounts $ 325,647 $ 829 0.34 % $ 255,791 $ 594 0.31 % Money market accounts 389,535 1,516 0.52 % 333,366 927 0.37 % Savings accounts 109,740 284 0.35 % 76,910 210 0.37 % Time deposits 658,897 3,461 0.70 % 663,257 3,537 0.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,483,819 $ 6,090 0.55 % $ 1,329,324 $ 5,268 0.53 % Subordinated debt 27,476 1,461 7.11 % 24,696 1,115 6.04 % Other borrowed funds 8,257 42 0.68 % 18,502 94 0.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,519,552 $ 7,593 0.67 % $ 1,372,522 $ 6,477 0.63 % Demand deposits 511,504 437,905 Other liabilities 16,321 12,439 Total liabilities $ 2,047,377 $ 1,822,866 Shareholders’ equity $ 210,010 $ 194,345 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,257,387 $ 2,017,211 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 53,086 2.98 % $ 49,107 3.11 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 170 168 Net interest income $ 52,916 $ 48,939 Tax-equivalent interest income/earnings assets 3.65 % 3.74 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.46 % 0.44 % Net interest margin(3) 3.19 % 3.30 % (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $170 thousand and $168 thousand in 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) The Company did not have any loans on non-accrual as of September 30, 2022 or September 30, 2021. (3) The net interest margin has been calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2022 Three months ended September 30, 2021 Interest Income / Average Interest Income / Average Average Balance Expense Rate Average Balance Expense Rate Assets: Securities: Taxable $ 483,861 $ 2,385 1.96 % $ 320,014 $ 1,224 1.52 % Tax-exempt(1) 4,999 38 3.02 % 5,013 38 3.01 % Total securities $ 488,860 $ 2,423 1.97 % $ 325,027 $ 1,262 1.54 % Loans, net of unearned income(2): Taxable 1,655,670 17,983 4.31 % 1,555,877 16,533 4.22 % Tax-exempt(1) 29,126 302 4.11 % 24,818 259 4.14 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 1,684,796 $ 18,285 4.31 % $ 1,580,695 $ 16,792 4.21 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 103,669 $ 571 2.19 % $ 132,662 $ 51 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,277,325 $ 21,279 3.71 % $ 2,038,384 $ 18,105 3.52 % Total non-interest earning assets 37,500 30,759 Total assets $ 2,314,825 $ 2,069,143 Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing deposits NOW accounts $ 329,780 $ 404 0.49 % $ 277,117 $ 203 0.29 % Money market accounts 377,736 727 0.76 % 327,144 296 0.36 % Savings accounts 106,647 107 0.40 % 87,935 75 0.34 % Time deposits 705,206 1,830 1.03 % 649,963 899 0.55 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,519,369 $ 3,068 0.80 % $ 1,342,159 $ 1,473 0.44 % Subordinated debt 28,397 448 6.26 % 24,708 372 5.97 % Other borrowed funds — — 0.00 % 18,000 31 0.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,547,766 $ 3,516 0.90 % $ 1,384,867