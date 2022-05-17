John Marshall Bank Hires Tina Townsend, Business Development Officer, Maryland, and Washington, DC

Continuing in its commitment to bringing on recognized market leaders, John Marshall Bank is proud to announce the hiring of Tina Townsend as a Business Development Officer in the Washington, DC, and Maryland region. A veteran banker, Tina has over 26 years of community banking experience. She most recently served as a Market Leader and Vice President at BB&T (now Truist) in Alexandria, Virginia, spending 11 years in the role. Prior to that, she served 3 years as a Regional Sales and Marketing Officer, and 4 years as a Financial Center Leader, all at BB&T.

Tina is a graduate of Mount Saint Mary’s University and received a BS in Business Administration. Prior to her education and subsequent, decorated, banking career, Tina served in the United States Army.

“Bringing Tina’s community-driven style of banking to the John Marshall Bank team will help support the vibrant DC market. Her experience serving in various leadership roles at local organizations, along with her expertise serving small businesses and nonprofits, will expand John Marshall Bank’s exposure to new business opportunities. The addition of Tina to the team, along with the recent hires of known market leaders such as Peter Nadanyi, Graziella Brenneman, and Alice Williams, underscores the Bank’s focus on attracting talent that supports its growth,” stated Andrew Peden, EVP, Chief Lending Officer.

Active in her region, Tina is involved with various organizations and nonprofits in the Washington, DC area including the Washington DC Chamber of Commerce. She has also served as an Ambassador for the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce and a Board member for New Hope Housing. Tina has also coordinated numerous volunteer projects and assisted the efforts of a variety of nonprofits in the Greater DC Region.

