Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. John Menzies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNZS   GB0005790059

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/27 10:20:08 am EDT
596.50 GBX   +0.08%
10:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09:33aMagnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc
PR
05/26MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

05/27/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005790059

Issuer Name

JOHN MENZIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Merrill Lynch International London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.664936 3.098876 7.763812 7137384
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.650646 1.560524 6.211170

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0005790059 4288543 4.664936
Sub Total 8.A 4288543 4.664936%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to Recall N/A N/A 1080 0.001175
Physical Swap 27/07/2022 800000 0.870214
Sub Total 8.B1 801080 0.871389%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps 29/07/2022 N/A Cash 360000 0.391596
Swaps 08/08/2023 N/A Cash 171 0.000186
Swaps 27/06/2022 N/A Cash 265590 0.288900
Swaps 08/07/2022 N/A Cash 1422000 1.546805
Sub Total 8.B2 2047761 2.227487%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association
Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities
Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 4.664936 6.598111%
Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

27-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about JOHN MENZIES PLC
10:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09:33aMagnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc
PR
05/26MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/26MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/26MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/26Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc
PR
05/25Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc
PR
05/24MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/24MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/24Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHN MENZIES PLC
More recommendations