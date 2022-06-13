Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. John Menzies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNZS   GB0005790059

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:33 2022-06-13 am EDT
599.00 GBX   +0.17%
09:16aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/10MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

06/13/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005790059

Issuer Name

JOHN MENZIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Merrill Lynch International London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

09-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.552380 4.855506 9.407886 8649839
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.664936 3.098876 7.763812

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0005790059 4185569 4.552380
Sub Total 8.A 4185569 4.552380%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to Recall N/A N/A 3629 0.003947
Physical Swap 27/07/2022 800000 0.870110
Sub Total 8.B1 803629 0.874057%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps 27/06/2022 N/A Cash 265590 0.288866
Swaps 08/07/2022 N/A Cash 3000000 3.262911
Swaps 29/07/2022 N/A Cash 360000 0.391549
Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 18667 0.020303
Swaps 30/11/2022 N/A Cash 462 0.000502
Swaps 15/02/2023 N/A Cash 14124 0.015362
Swaps 08/08/2023 N/A Cash 171 0.000186
Swaps 15/12/2023 N/A Cash 1627 0.001770
Sub Total 8.B2 3660641 3.981449%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association
Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc.
Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 4.552352 7.384614%
Bank of America Corporation Bank Of America Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about JOHN MENZIES PLC
09:16aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/10MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/07Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc
PR
06/07MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/02John Menzies Shareholders Green-light Agility Public Warehousing Unit's $713 Million Ta..
MT
06/01Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc
PR
06/01INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - John Menzies Plc
AQ
05/31Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc
PR
05/31Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHN MENZIES PLC
More recommendations