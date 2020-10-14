Log in
JOHN MENZIES PLC

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/13 11:35:19 am
118 GBX   -6.50%
02:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - PDMR Share Purchase
09/14MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
09/10JOHN MENZIES : forecasts loss but says flights slowly restarting
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - PDMR Share Purchase

10/14/2020 | 02:01am EDT

John Menzies plc

(the “Company”)


Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 October 2020

Notification of Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Lakestreet Capital Partners AG
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person closely associated with Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff, a Non-executive Director of the Company
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name John Menzies plc
b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

   


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
124.00 pence 100,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated
volume
- Price
   

100,000

124.00 pence
e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-13
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 131 459 8018

