John Menzies plc    MNZS   GB0005790059

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
  
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

03/12/2021 | 02:02am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: John Menzies plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: x
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Lakestreet Capital Partners AG
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Baar, Switzerland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Lynchwood Nominees Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11 March 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11 March 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.127 - 1.127 84,306,195
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 (see section 11)

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary, 25p
GB0005790059		 950,000 1.127
SUBTOTAL 8. A 950,000 1.127
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii x
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
On 11 March 2021,  the concert party composed of Lakestreet Capital Partners AG, Eugen Viehof, Michael Viehof, Klaus Viehof, The Estate of Bernd Viehof, Dr. Hans-Rudolf Kurth, Philipp Overdiek, Paul-Oliver Kemper, Israel Rozenthal, Dr. Rüger Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Max Aengevelt, Jürgen Pierburg, Xavier Knauf, Valentin Pierburg, First Names Trust Company (Isle of Man) Limited (as Trustee of The Mank Trust) and Tim T. Müller was dissolved.

   

Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Date of completion 11 March 2021

© PRNewswire 2021
