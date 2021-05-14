Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. John Menzies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNZS   GB0005790059

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/14 10:53:01 am
320 GBX   +1.59%
10:46aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Result of AGM
PR
02:16aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Result of AGM

05/14/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Menzies plc

(the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”)

The Company’s AGM was held today at 14:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 12 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 13 to 17 were duly passed as special resolutions.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:

*VOTES
FOR		 %
FOR		 VOTES
AGAINST		 %
AGAINST		 **VOTES
TOTAL		 % of ISC
VOTED		 ***VOTES
WITHHELD
RESOLUTION 1 43,643,518 99.99% 3,258 0.01% 43,646,776 51.77% 326,631
RESOLUTION 2 42,383,658 97.15% 1,243,097 2.85% 43,626,755 51.75% 346,652
RESOLUTION 3 41,821,724 96.69% 1,431,895 3.31% 43,253,619 51.31% 719,788
RESOLUTION 4 39,391,427 95.06% 2,047,874 4.94% 41,439,301 49.15% 2,534,106
RESOLUTION 5 43,173,428 99.85% 63,854 0.15% 43,237,282 51.29% 736,125
RESOLUTION 6 43,191,719 99.86% 61,876 0.14% 43,253,595 51.31% 719,812
RESOLUTION 7 35,252,698 82.44% 7,510,890 17.56% 42,763,588 50.72% 1,209,819
RESOLUTION 8 37,983,733 89.53% 4,443,533 10.47% 42,427,266 50.33% 1,545,991
RESOLUTION 9 41,820,603 96.69% 1,431,398 3.31% 43,252,001 51.30% 721,406
RESOLUTION 10 43,631,597 99.97% 14,205 0.03% 43,645,802 51.77% 327,605
RESOLUTION 11 43,639,339 99.98% 7,601 0.02% 43,646,940 51.77% 326,467
RESOLUTION 12 43,529,344 99.74% 114,776 0.26% 43,644,120 51.77% 329,287
RESOLUTION 13 43,585,487 99.93% 28,829 0.07% 43,614,316 51.73% 359,091
RESOLUTION 14 43,585,563 99.94% 27,253 0.06% 43,612,816 51.73% 360,591
RESOLUTION 15 43,613,224 99.93% 29,683 0.07% 43,642,907 51.77% 330,500
RESOLUTION 18 43,612,167 99.93% 30,682 0.07% 43,642,849 51.77% 330,558
RESOLUTION 17 37,735,350 86.46% 5,910,373 13.54% 43,645,723 51.77% 327,684

*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.
**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 84,306,225.

***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

If you require further information, please contact:

John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary
John Menzies plc 
+44 (0)131 225 8555


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about JOHN MENZIES PLC
10:46aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Result of AGM
PR
02:16aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PR
02:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/08MENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of AGM
PR
03/16MENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/12MENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/09JOHN MENZIES  : Earnings Flash (MNZS.L) JOHN MENZIES Posts FY20 Loss GBX-151.10
MT
03/09JOHN MENZIES  : Earnings Flash (MNZS.L) JOHN MENZIES Posts FY20 Revenue GBP824.2..
MT
03/04MENZIES(JOHN) PLC  : - Major Shareholding Notification
PR
More news