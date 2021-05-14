MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Result of AGM

John Menzies plc

(the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”)

The Company’s AGM was held today at 14:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 12 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 13 to 17 were duly passed as special resolutions.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:

*VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

AGAINST %

AGAINST **VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC

VOTED ***VOTES

WITHHELD RESOLUTION 1 43,643,518 99.99% 3,258 0.01% 43,646,776 51.77% 326,631 RESOLUTION 2 42,383,658 97.15% 1,243,097 2.85% 43,626,755 51.75% 346,652 RESOLUTION 3 41,821,724 96.69% 1,431,895 3.31% 43,253,619 51.31% 719,788 RESOLUTION 4 39,391,427 95.06% 2,047,874 4.94% 41,439,301 49.15% 2,534,106 RESOLUTION 5 43,173,428 99.85% 63,854 0.15% 43,237,282 51.29% 736,125 RESOLUTION 6 43,191,719 99.86% 61,876 0.14% 43,253,595 51.31% 719,812 RESOLUTION 7 35,252,698 82.44% 7,510,890 17.56% 42,763,588 50.72% 1,209,819 RESOLUTION 8 37,983,733 89.53% 4,443,533 10.47% 42,427,266 50.33% 1,545,991 RESOLUTION 9 41,820,603 96.69% 1,431,398 3.31% 43,252,001 51.30% 721,406 RESOLUTION 10 43,631,597 99.97% 14,205 0.03% 43,645,802 51.77% 327,605 RESOLUTION 11 43,639,339 99.98% 7,601 0.02% 43,646,940 51.77% 326,467 RESOLUTION 12 43,529,344 99.74% 114,776 0.26% 43,644,120 51.77% 329,287 RESOLUTION 13 43,585,487 99.93% 28,829 0.07% 43,614,316 51.73% 359,091 RESOLUTION 14 43,585,563 99.94% 27,253 0.06% 43,612,816 51.73% 360,591 RESOLUTION 15 43,613,224 99.93% 29,683 0.07% 43,642,907 51.77% 330,500 RESOLUTION 18 43,612,167 99.93% 30,682 0.07% 43,642,849 51.77% 330,558 RESOLUTION 17 37,735,350 86.46% 5,910,373 13.54% 43,645,723 51.77% 327,684

*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.

**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 84,306,225.

***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

