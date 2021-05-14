|
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Result of AGM
John Menzies plc
(the “Company”)
Results of Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”)
The Company’s AGM was held today at 14:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 12 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 13 to 17 were duly passed as special resolutions.
Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:
|
|*VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
AGAINST
|**VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC
VOTED
|***VOTES
WITHHELD
|RESOLUTION 1
|43,643,518
|99.99%
|3,258
|0.01%
|43,646,776
|51.77%
|326,631
|RESOLUTION 2
|42,383,658
|97.15%
|1,243,097
|2.85%
|43,626,755
|51.75%
|346,652
|RESOLUTION 3
|41,821,724
|96.69%
|1,431,895
|3.31%
|43,253,619
|51.31%
|719,788
|RESOLUTION 4
|39,391,427
|95.06%
|2,047,874
|4.94%
|41,439,301
|49.15%
|2,534,106
|RESOLUTION 5
|43,173,428
|99.85%
|63,854
|0.15%
|43,237,282
|51.29%
|736,125
|RESOLUTION 6
|43,191,719
|99.86%
|61,876
|0.14%
|43,253,595
|51.31%
|719,812
|RESOLUTION 7
|35,252,698
|82.44%
|7,510,890
|17.56%
|42,763,588
|50.72%
|1,209,819
|RESOLUTION 8
|37,983,733
|89.53%
|4,443,533
|10.47%
|42,427,266
|50.33%
|1,545,991
|RESOLUTION 9
|41,820,603
|96.69%
|1,431,398
|3.31%
|43,252,001
|51.30%
|721,406
|RESOLUTION 10
|43,631,597
|99.97%
|14,205
|0.03%
|43,645,802
|51.77%
|327,605
|RESOLUTION 11
|43,639,339
|99.98%
|7,601
|0.02%
|43,646,940
|51.77%
|326,467
|RESOLUTION 12
|43,529,344
|99.74%
|114,776
|0.26%
|43,644,120
|51.77%
|329,287
|RESOLUTION 13
|43,585,487
|99.93%
|28,829
|0.07%
|43,614,316
|51.73%
|359,091
|RESOLUTION 14
|43,585,563
|99.94%
|27,253
|0.06%
|43,612,816
|51.73%
|360,591
|RESOLUTION 15
|43,613,224
|99.93%
|29,683
|0.07%
|43,642,907
|51.77%
|330,500
|RESOLUTION 18
|43,612,167
|99.93%
|30,682
|0.07%
|43,642,849
|51.77%
|330,558
|RESOLUTION 17
|37,735,350
|86.46%
|5,910,373
|13.54%
|43,645,723
|51.77%
|327,684
*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.
**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 84,306,225.
***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
If you require further information, please contact:
John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary
John Menzies plc
+44 (0)131 225 8555
