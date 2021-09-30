Craft Beer Pioneer & Leader in Extreme Brewing, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Proudly Presents The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures

An off-centered journey through the years and beers (and a slew of other goodness) that have made Dogfish Head, well … Dogfish Head, written by Sam Calagione, Mariah Calagione and Andrew C. Greeley.

Hoboken, NJ (September 29, 2021) - Dogfish Head Craft Brewery proudly announces the publication of The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures, a celebratory chronology of the offbeat escapades that propelled Dogfish Head to become the beloved craft brewery, distillery, hotel and culinary hub it is today. Written by Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione; Dogfish Head Co-Founder & Communitarian, Mariah Calagione; and longtime co-worker and Dogfish INNkeeper, Andrew C. Greeley, this heavily-illustrated, lovingly-told page-turner provides a detailed account of the brand's history told through heartfelt stories from the authors, a timetable of Dogfish Head's off-centered beverage releases AND a plethora of co-worker-told tales. The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures hits shelves and web stores nationwide on Tuesday, October 19.

"As our friends the Grateful Dead, whom we have had the pleasure of collaborating with throughout the years, once sang: 'what a long, strange trip it's been.' There's no better way to describe the awesome voyage Mariah, Andrew and I embarked on to write and publish this book," said Sam. "As the Official Beer of Record Store Day, Dogfish Head has always been inspired by music and in fact, when writing and designing The Dogfish Head Book, we were largely inspired by The Beastie Boys Book, adopting its fun, design-rich structure to bring our brand to life through both words and images. Most of the words are from Mariah, Andrew and I, but we were also excited to include stories from fellow co-workers who have contributed to the brand's communal journey."

The recipe for The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures is as unique and refreshing as the recipes for the brewery's off-centered ales. Much like barley is to beer, the foundation of the book is the chronological exposition of Dogfish Head's iconic beverages, locations and events - from Sam's first homebrew experience in 1993 to the opening of the brand's newest taproom, Dogfish Head Miami, in 2021 and everything in between. Other key ingredients that complete this art-first, business-second book include hundreds of full-color images, renderings of product artwork, quotes from the authors' favorite musicians, artists and writers, and so much more. From the metaphorical beer that is The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures, readers will drink in an understanding of the "How & Why" behind Dogfish Head's growth and success while enjoying insightfully humorous and inspirational stories intended to encourage them to pursue their own creative journeys, regardless of how off-centered or out-of-reach they may seem.

"It's always been a dream of mine to be an author and having the chance to co-write this particular book was so much fun," said Andrew. "Together, Sam, Mariah and I thoughtfully planned each chapter, designing the pages to be an informal interaction with the reader, almost like we were sharing our stories with them over a couple of beers while sitting around the fire pit at the Dogfish INN. And something I'm really looking forward to is including the book in our INN-house library, sitting it alongside the other books curated by our friends at City Lights Bookstore. I already can't wait to 'dust-it-off' for discussions with guests as we collectively write its next 'chapters' in real time."

Dogfish Head's unique, off-centered ethos, against-the-grain approach to traditional brewing practices and expansion into spirits, restaurants and lodging, are what has allowed it to remain buoyant in a crowed sea of beverage brands. In 1995, Dogfish Head opened its doors in Rehoboth, Delaware, as the first brewpub in the First State and one of the smallest commercial breweries in America. Over the following 26 years, Dogfish Head experienced exponential growth, blossoming into one of the country's largest and most well-known independent craft breweries. Dogfish Head's transformation from a small, homespun brewery into an east coast haven for beer lovers and adventure-seekers alike - with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Dogfish Head Distilling Co. and the Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton, Delaware; an off-centered brewpub, Brewings & Eats, and seafood restaurant and cocktail bar, Chesapeake & Maine, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; the Dogfish INN in Lewes, Delaware; and the new, Florida-based taproom and brewery, Dogfish Head Miami - is truly one for the history books … so, that is exactly what Sam, Mariah and Andrew created with The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures.

"Thinking back to the day we opened Dogfish Head, I would never have imagined we would end up where we are today. As all journeys, ours has had its fair share of ups and downs, and a whole lot of learning and laughter along the way. It truly has been, as the book's title says, '26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures,' and I wouldn't trade it for anything," said Mariah. "Throughout the process of writing The Dogfish Head Book, one question I've been asked countless times - and I've asked myself this too - is, 'what will the next 26 years bring?' Honestly, I don't know … I'm not sure any of us do, but I'm sure excited to find out!"

While The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures hits shelves on Tuesday, October 19, it is available for pre-order NOW at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Porchlight and Wiley. For more about Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, please visit www.dogfish.com.

