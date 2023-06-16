Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLY   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(WLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
32.45 USD   -11.39%
08:33aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against John Wiley & Sons, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
06/15Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against John Wiley & Sons, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
06/15Wly, Wlyb Investor News : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – WLY, WLYB
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against John Wiley & Sons, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

06/16/2023 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (“Wiley” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WLY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Wiley announced its Q3 2023 financial results on March 9, 2023, as part of which it disclosed problems at its subsidiary, Hindawi. According to the Company, “Our third quarter results and revised full year outlook are clearly below our expectations” and “While our core business and markets are strong, we’ve been challenged this year by unpredictable market headwinds and an unplanned publishing pause at Hindawi.” The Company added, “Research was down 4% as reported, or down 2% at constant currency and excluding acquisitions, primarily due to a pause in the Hindawi special issues publishing program. The program was suspended temporarily due to the presence in certain special issues of compromised articles. As a result, Hindawi revenue declined $9 million vs. prior year, offsetting growth in other open access publishing programs.” Based on this news, shares of Wiley fell by 17.35% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
08:33aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ..
BU
06/15Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Joh..
BU
06/15Wly, Wlyb Investor News : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages John Wiley & Sons, I..
BU
06/15Tranche Update on John Wiley & Sons, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 20, ..
CI
06/15John Wiley & Sons Reports Higher Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Lower Revenue; Issues Fis..
MT
06/15Transcript : John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 15, 2023
CI
06/15(WLYB) JOHN WILEY AND SONS Expects Fiscal Year 2024 EPS Range $2.05 - $2.40
MT
06/15Earnings Flash (WLYB) JOHN WILEY AND SONS Reports Q4 EPS $1.45, vs. Street Est of $0.99
MT
06/15Wiley Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results
BU
06/15John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended April 30,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 015 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -155x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 796 M 1 796 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,45 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina M. van Tassell Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jay Flynn Managing Director-Research Publishing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.-8.59%1 796
S&P GLOBAL, INC.17.36%128 310
RELX PLC14.47%63 191
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.85%60 383
MSCI, INC.4.81%39 035
WOLTERS KLUWER17.69%30 854
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer