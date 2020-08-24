Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  John Wiley & Sons, Inc.    JW.A

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(JW.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wiley & Sons : Cancer and Its Treatment May Accelerate the Aging Process in Young Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 02:14am EDT

A new study examines the effects of cancer and its treatment on the aging process. Investigators found that expression of a gene associated with aging is higher in young patients with cancer after treatment with chemotherapy and in young cancer survivors who are frail. The findings are published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Previous research has shown that a protein called p16INK4a, which slows cell division, is produced at higher levels by cells as a person ages. Using expression of the gene that codes for p16INK4a as a marker of age, Andrew Smitherman, MD, MSc, of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, and his colleagues examined immune cells circulating in the blood of young adult survivors of childhood cancers and of children and adolescents newly diagnosed with cancer.

The team first analyzed cells from 60 survivors and compared them with cells from 29 age-matched individuals without a history of cancer. Expression of the gene that codes for p16INK4a was higher in survivors than in controls, representing a 25-year age acceleration. Nine survivors were frail, and they had a higher level of expression compared with survivors who were not frail, representing a 35-year age acceleration.

The researchers also found that in the nine children and adolescents in the study who had a new diagnosis of cancer, expression was higher after treatment with chemotherapy than before treatment.

'Higher expression of p16INK4a in peripheral blood lymphocytes has been described in older adults following chemotherapy, but prior to this study, not in young adult survivors,' said Dr. Smitherman. 'This study is important as we try to understand the biological mechanisms underlying the manifestations of early aging in this population.'

Dr. Smitherman noted that elevated p16INK4a expression as a marker of aging may help identify cancer survivors at risk for developing frailty and functional disability. 'Additionally, expression of p16INK4a may prove useful as a measure to study treatments aimed at mitigating the early aging effects of cancer treatment,' he said.

Additional Information

NOTE: The information contained in this release is protected by copyright. Please include journal attribution in all coverage. A free abstract of this article will be available via the Cancer News Room upon online publication. For more information or to obtain a PDF of any study, please contact:

Dawn Peters +1 781-388-8408 (US)
newsroom@wiley.com
Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews

Full Citation:

'Accelerated aging among childhood, adolescent, and young adult cancer survivors is evidenced by increased expression of p16INK4aand frailty.' Andrew B. Smitherman, William A. Wood, Natalia Mitin, Vanessa L. Ayer Miller, Allison M. Deal, Ian J. Davis, Julie Blatt, Stuart H. Gold, and Hyman B. Muss. CANCER; Published Online: August 24, 2020 (DOI: 10.1002/cncr.33112).

URL Upon Publication: http://doi.wiley.com/10.1002/cncr.33112

Author Contact: Bill Schaller, of the UNC Lineberger Communications office, at bill_schaller@med.unc.edu.

About the Journal
CANCER is a peer-reviewed publication of the American Cancer Society integrating scientific information from worldwide sources for all oncologic specialties. The objective of CANCER is to provide an interdisciplinary forum for the exchange of information among oncologic disciplines concerned with the etiology, course, and treatment of human cancer. CANCER is published on behalf of the American Cancer Society by Wiley and can be accessed online.

Follow us on Twitter @JournalCancer

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:13:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
02:14aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Cancer and Its Treatment May Accelerate the Aging Process in..
PU
08/10JOHN WILEY & SONS : Standardized Care May Help Equalize Health Outcomes Among Pa..
PU
07/28JOHN WILEY & SONS : Wiley Takes Spectral Identification to the Next Level with L..
PU
07/23JOHN WILEY & SONS : Wiley and CPI Group Bring Print & Distribution Operations To..
PU
07/08MIRROR IMAGE TUMOR TREATMENT : Checkpoint blockade by a D-peptide for cancer imm..
PU
07/08JOHN WILEY & SONS : Early Clinical Trial Tests Treatment Strategy for Pancreatic..
PU
07/06JOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Indicates that Medicaid Expansion Has Led to Earlier C..
PU
07/06JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24COVID-19 UPDATE : June 24, 2020
PU
06/23SWEET OR SOUR NATURAL GAS : Polyimide membranes for the purification of natural ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 792 M - -
Net income 2021 111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 1 793 M 1 793 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,83 $
Last Close Price 32,02 $
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
John Anthony Kritzmacher CFO, EVP-Operations & Chief Accounting Officer
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Raymond W. McDaniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.-34.01%1 793
S&P GLOBAL INC.32.58%87 220
RELX PLC-9.32%43 697
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.48%38 275
WOLTERS KLUWER9.01%22 102
EQUIFAX INC.13.71%19 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group