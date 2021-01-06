Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  John Wiley & Sons, Inc.    JW.A

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(JW.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wiley & Sons : How Effective Are Educational Support Programs for Children with Cancer?

01/06/2021 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As children undergo treatment for cancer, they may miss school and risk falling behind in their education. An analysis published in Pyscho-Oncologyhas examined the educational support programs provided to children with cancer.

The analysis looked at several different peer programs, teacher programs, and school re-entry programs. School re-entry programs appeared to provide a promising structure for future educational support programs.

The authors of the analysis recommend strategies for developing and evaluating educational support that adheres to the Psychosocial Standards of Care in pediatric oncology developed in 2015.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/pon.5606

About the Journal

Psycho-Oncology is concerned with the psychological, social, behavioral, and ethical aspects of cancer. This subspeciality addresses the two major psychological dimensions of cancer: the psychological responses of patients to cancer at all stages of the disease, and that of their families and caretakers; and the psychological, behavioral and social factors that may influence the disease process. Psycho-oncology is an area of multi-disciplinary interest and has boundaries with the major specialities in oncology: the clinical disciplines (surgery, medicine, pediatrics, radiotherapy), epidemiology, immunology, endocrinology, biology, pathology, bioethics, palliative care, rehabilitation medicine, clinical trials research and decision making, as well as psychiatry and psychology.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 06:05:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
01:06aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Does a Mother's Pre-Pregnancy Weight Affect Her Children's F..
PU
01:06aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Skin-to Skin Contact with Fathers May Help Newborns After Ca..
PU
01:06aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Reports Patient-Reported Loss of Smell in 86 Percent o..
PU
01:06aJOHN WILEY & SONS : How Effective Are Educational Support Programs for Children ..
PU
01:06aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Finds Rising Rates of Food Insecurity Among Older Adul..
PU
01:06aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Hydroxychloroquine Blood Levels Predict Clotting Risk in Pat..
PU
01:06aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Living Alone May Increase Risk of Dying after Hip Fracture
PU
01:06aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Affects Self-Criticism a..
PU
01/05John Wiley & Sons Buys Open Access Publisher Hindawi for $298 Million to Stre..
MT
01/05John Wiley Acquires Scientific Research Publisher Hindawi for $298 Million
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 915 M - -
Net income 2021 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 2 652 M 2 652 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 49,33 $
Last Close Price 47,47 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
John Anthony Kritzmacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Operations
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Raymond W. McDaniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.3.96%2 652
S&P GLOBAL INC.-0.09%80 180
RELX PLC1.37%48 095
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-0.75%40 313
EQUIFAX INC.-1.54%22 864
WOLTERS KLUWER2.61%22 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ