John Wiley & Sons : How Effective Are Educational Support Programs for Children with Cancer?

As children undergo treatment for cancer, they may miss school and risk falling behind in their education. An analysis published in Pyscho-Oncologyhas examined the educational support programs provided to children with cancer.

The analysis looked at several different peer programs, teacher programs, and school re-entry programs. School re-entry programs appeared to provide a promising structure for future educational support programs.

The authors of the analysis recommend strategies for developing and evaluating educational support that adheres to the Psychosocial Standards of Care in pediatric oncology developed in 2015.

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/pon.5606

