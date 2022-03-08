John Wiley & Sons : Q3 2022 Earnings Review

ENABLING DISCOVERY | POWERING EDUCATION | SHAPING WORKFORCES
Third Quarter
Fiscal 2022
Earnings Review
March 8, 2022
Wiley unlocks human potential by powering discovery and learning
Consistent strategies aligned with seismic trends
Cross the divide to
lead the transition to open research
Bridge the gap to
connect education to career outcomes
Research Research
Publishing Solutions
Education Education
Products Services
Consistent strategies driving solid performance
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
$ millions
6-7% CAGR
2,070 - 2,100
1,942
8-11% CAGR
415 - 435
1,831
419
356
FY20
FY21
FY22 Outlook
Consistent strategies driving global impact
Growth Strategies that Drive Social Good
Recent ESG
Progress
A
100%
Top 4%
Top 250
ESG Rating
Corporate Equality Score
Low ESG Risk
Best Led Companies
