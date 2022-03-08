Log in
    JW.A   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(JW.A)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 11:26:40 am
49.71 USD   +0.27%
JOHN WILEY & SONS : Q3 2022 Earnings Review
John Wiley & Sons Posts Flat Fiscal Q3 Earnings as Revenue Rises; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Outlook
JOHN WILEY & SONS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
John Wiley & Sons : Q3 2022 Earnings Review

03/08/2022 | 11:03am EST
ENABLING DISCOVERY | POWERING EDUCATION | SHAPING WORKFORCES

Third Quarter

Fiscal 2022

Earnings Review

March 8, 2022

Wiley unlocks human potential by powering discovery and learning

Consistent strategies aligned with seismic trends

Cross the divide to

lead the transition to open research

Bridge the gap to

connect education to career outcomes

Research Research

Publishing Solutions

Education Education

Products Services

Consistent strategies driving solid performance

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

$ millions

$ millions

6-7% CAGR

2,070 - 2,100

1,942

8-11% CAGR

415 - 435

1,831

419

356

FY20

FY21

FY22 Outlook

FY20

FY21

FY22 Outlook

Consistent strategies driving global impact

Growth Strategies that Drive Social Good

  • Open research increases speed, accessibility, and impact of knowledge
  • Career-connectededucation closes skill gaps and enables personal advancement

Recent ESG

Progress

  • Certified 2021 Carbon Neutral and 100% Renewable Energy; second consecutive year
  • S&P CSA Score tripled in latest annual assessment, now well above industry average

A

100%

Top 4%

Top 250

ESG Rating

Corporate Equality Score

Low ESG Risk

Best Led Companies

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 098 M - -
Net income 2022 153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 2 766 M 2 766 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float -
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 49,57 $
Average target price 63,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina M. van Tassell Chief Financial Officer
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jay Flynn Managing Director-Research Publishing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.-13.45%2 766
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-13.64%140 026
RELX PLC-7.87%55 960
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-11.01%51 256
MSCI, INC.-23.71%37 985
EQUIFAX INC.-22.24%26 594