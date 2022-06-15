Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLY   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(WLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:13 2022-06-15 pm EDT
49.26 USD   +2.39%
01:03pJOHN WILEY & SONS : Wiley Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
01:03pJOHN WILEY & SONS : Quarterly Earnings Documents
PU
12:55pJOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wiley & Sons : Quarterly Earnings Documents

06/15/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENABLING DISCOVERY | POWERING EDUCATION | SHAPING WORKFORCES

Fourth Quarter

and Fiscal 2022

Earnings Review

Brian Napack, President and CEO

Christina Van Tassell, EVP and CFO

June 15, 2022

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, performance, and financial condition. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon many assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and are subject to change based on many important factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the level of investment in new technologies and products; (ii) subscriber renewal rates for the Company's journals; (iii) the financial stability and liquidity of journal subscription agents; (iv) the consolidation of book wholesalers and retail accounts; (v) the market position and financial stability of key retailers; (vi) the seasonal nature of the Company's educational business and the impact of the used book market; (vii) worldwide economic and political conditions; (viii) the Company's ability to protect its copyrights and other intellectual property worldwide (ix) the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquired operations and realize expected opportunities; (x) the Company's ability to realize operating savings over time and in fiscal year 2023 in connection with our multi-year Business Optimization Program; (xi) the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, performance, and financial condition; and (xii) other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

2

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In this presentation, management provides the following non-GAAP performance measures:

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS");
  • Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending;
  • Adjusted Contribution to Profit ("Adjusted CTP") and margin;
  • Adjusted EBITDA and margin;
  • Organic revenue; and
  • Results on a constant currency ("CC") basis.

Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of restructuring charges and credits and other items, provide supplementary information to support analyzing operating results and earnings and are commonly used by shareholders to measure our performance. Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending helps assess our ability over the long term to create value for our shareholders. Results on a constant currency basis removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements to provide better comparability of our business trends from period to period applying the same foreign currency exchange rates for the current and equivalent prior period. We have not provided our 2023 outlook for the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to certain items, including restructuring charges and credits, gains and losses on foreign currency, and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our consolidated results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

$2.08B

83%

Revenue

Digital & Services

$433M

58%

Adjusted EBITDA

Recurring Revenue*

$223M

28 Years

Free Cash Flow

Dividend Increases

*Recurring revenue is revenue that is contractually obligated or set to recur with a high degree of certainty

3

Leader in Scientific Research & Career-Connected Education

Cross the divide to

lead the transition to open research

Bridge the gap to

connect education to career outcomes

Research Research

Publishing Solutions

Education Education

Products Services

4

Fiscal 2022 Review

Metric

FY22 Outlook

FY22 Reported

FY22 Growth*

FY20-FY22

(Millions, ex-EPS)

CAGR*

Revenue

$2,070 to $2,100

$2,083

+7%

+7%

Adj. EBITDA

$415 to $435

$433

+3%

+10%

Adj. EPS**

$4.00 to $4.25

$4.16

+4%

+12%

Free Cash Flow**

$200 to $220

$223

-13%#

+14%

  • Delivered on outlook even with post-COVID,market-related challenges in higher education (US enrollment declines)
  • Materially improved our organic revenue growth profile, driven by Research and Talent Development
  • Earnings growth muted by planned strategic and operational investments and challenges in higher education
  • Drove solid Fiscal 2020-2022 performance across all metrics

• Surpassed $2B in revenue for the first time ever

^

*As reported (including currency impact and acquisitions)

**GAAP EPS of $2.62 vs. $2.63 in Fiscal 2021 and Cash From Operations of $339M vs. $360M in Fiscal 2021

#FY22 Free Cash Flow change due to prior year one-time favorable items, including cash tax refund and timing of higher incentive comp

5

Q422 Earnings Presentation.pptx

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 17:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
