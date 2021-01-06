John Wiley & Sons : Skin-to Skin Contact with Fathers May Help Newborns After Caesarean Delivery

Separating infants and their mothers after a Caesarean section delivery is common. A new study published in Acta Paediatrica has found that providing skin-to-skin contact with the father may provide benefits to a newborn.

In the study, 95 newborns were randomized to cot, father's arms, or skin-to-skin contact with the father after Caesarean section delivery. Heart rates were higher and showed more stability over time in the skin-to-skin than cot or fathers' arms groups. Wakefulness was also initially higher in the skin-to-skin group.

'The skin-to-skin group showed some advantages over the cot and fathers' arms groups when it came to establishing stable physiological parameters and wakefulness. This approach should be supported during mother-infant separation,' the authors wrote.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apa.15685

About the Journal

Acta Paediatrica is a peer-reviewed monthly journal at the forefront of international pediatric research. Published on behalf of the Foundation Acta Paediatrica, it covers both clinical and experimental research in all areas of pediatrics, including:

neonatal medicine

developmental medicine

adolescent medicine

child health and environment

psychosomatic pediatrics

child health in developing countries

