John Wiley & Sons : Society of Hospital Medicine Chooses Wiley to Publish Marquee Titles, Manage Career Center

August 16, 2021 - Hoboken NJ- The Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM), a medical society comprised of more than 15,000 hospitalists, and global research and education leader Wiley today announced that, starting in January 2022, Wiley will both publish SHM's industry-leading publications and support SHM in developing and managing its career center.

With the pandemic straining hospital resources the world over, the role of hospitalists has never been more important. The Society of Hospital Medicine provides its members, which include physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and practice managers, with cutting-edge industry news and support through its publications, including its newsmagazine, The Hospitalist, and the peer-reviewed Journal of Hospital Medicine.

Additionally, Wiley will support SHM in developing a best-in-class career center to support its members and to fill the pipeline of hospitalist talent, driving the profession forward.

'Connecting our members with the most relevant, up-to-date news and research in hospital medicine is critical to our mission, especially in times like these,' explains Eric E. Howell, MD, MHM, chief executive officer of the Society of Hospital Medicine. 'We look forward to partnering with Wiley to elevate our publications and career center to reflect the growth and significance of hospital medicine and of SHM.'

'The essential role that hospitalists play has never been more apparent than the current moment - and we are proud to support SHM in driving the profession forward by delivering cutting-edge content and facilitating careers in this vital field,' said Jay Flynn, Wiley SVP & Chief Product Officer, Research.

The Hospitalist newsmagazine reports on issues and trends in hospital medicine, reaching more than 33,000 professionals. The Journal of Hospital Medicine, which is the first and only peer-reviewed journal dedicated to hospital medicine, will join Wiley's extensive portfolio of nearly 2,000 academic journals.

About the Society of Hospital Medicine:

Representing the fastest growing specialty in modern healthcare, the Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM) is the leading medical society for hospitalists and their patients. SHM is dedicated to promoting the highest quality care for all hospitalized patients and overall excellence in the practice of hospital medicine through quality improvement, education, advocacy, and research. Over the past decade, studies have shown that hospitalists can contribute to decreased patient lengths of stay, reductions in hospital costs and readmission rates, and increased patient satisfaction.

About Wiley

