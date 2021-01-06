John Wiley & Sons : Study Finds Rising Rates of Food Insecurity Among Older Adults

From 2007 to 2016, food insecurity-or limited access to nutritious foods because of a lack of financial resources-increased significantly from 5.5% to 12.4% among older US adults, and the increase was more pronounced among individuals with lower income. The findings come from a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The study, which drew from data from National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys, also found that older adults who had food insecurity tended to have lower quality diets.

'Our results provide further evidence that food insecurity is a serious health concern among older adults. Continued investment in public health programs and policies are needed to simultaneously improve food security and nutritional intake for older Americans, all of which has become more urgent during the current COVID-19 pandemic,' said co-author Cindy Leung, ScD, MPH, of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.16971

