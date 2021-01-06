John Wiley & Sons : Study Finds Rising Rates of Food Insecurity Among Older Adults

Log in
News 
From 2007 to 2016, food insecurity-or limited access to nutritious foods because of a lack of financial resources-increased significantly from 5.5% to 12.4% among older US adults, and the increase was more pronounced among individuals with lower income. The findings come from a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The study, which drew from data from National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys, also found that older adults who had food insecurity tended to have lower quality diets.

'Our results provide further evidence that food insecurity is a serious health concern among older adults. Continued investment in public health programs and policies are needed to simultaneously improve food security and nutritional intake for older Americans, all of which has become more urgent during the current COVID-19 pandemic,' said co-author Cindy Leung, ScD, MPH, of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.16971

About the Journal

Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS)is the go-to journal for clinical aging research. We provide a diverse, interprofessional community of healthcare professionals with the latest insights on geriatrics education, clinical practice, and public policy-all supporting the high-quality, person-centered care essential to our well-being as we age. Since the publication of our first edition in 1953, JAGS has remained one of the oldest and most impactful journals dedicated exclusively to gerontology and geriatrics.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 06:05:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
