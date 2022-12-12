John Wiley & Sons : Wiley Launches New Facilitated Learning Programs to Help Business Leaders Tackle the Challenges of Today's Workplace

The newest offering in Wiley's CrossKnowledge professional learning portfolio offers a unique blend of premium content and expert facilitation to help unlock the full human potential of employees

HOBOKEN, NJ-Wiley(NYSE: WLY), one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and education,today announced the launch of new facilitated learning programs as part of CrossKnowledge, a leading professional learning brand.

These new programs were built to help transformational business leaders tackle the many new challenges they face in today's rapidly evolving workplace.

The first programs will help organizations empower frontline leaders and managers with essential skills such as leading from the middle, unlocking team creativity, building team connectivity and decision making to answer increased pressure for middle managers to execute on strategy. They offer a premium learning experience in an engaging cohort setting that is designed to deliver outcomes.

"A new world of work requires new ways to empower key talents, support initiatives, and develop employees," said Guillaume Gérard, group vice president of business development at Wiley. "Our new programs will help leaders navigate this new landscape, equipping key talent in their organization with the capabilities and confidence to handle these chaotic times."

The programs feature premium content from renowned thought leaders and subject matter experts along with expert facilitators who guide learning through stimulating social interaction. The programs are designed to build organizational purpose and culture in a post-pandemic, hybrid work environment through a human-centered, blended experience.

"With a profound understanding of how adults effectively acquire new skills gained from more than 22 years of experience, CrossKnowledge is the ideal partner to guide our client organizations through their challenges and deliver the impact they are seeking," stated Gérard.

To learn more about the new CrossKnowledge facilitated learning programs, visit www.crossknowledge.com.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com.Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram.

###

Contact:

Ed Colby / edcolby@wiley.com