John Wiley & Sons : Wiley Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K

THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY • GAAP Results: Revenue of $516 million (+7%), Operating Income of $46 million (+34%), and EPS of $0.63 (+62%) • Adjusted Results(at constant currency): Revenue of $516 million (+7%), Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million (-5%), and Adjusted EPS of $0.95 (-9%)

NINE MONTHS SUMMARY • GAAP Results: Revenue of $1,537 million (+9%), Operating Income of $161 million (+20%), EPS of $1.86 (-2%), Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $158 million (+2%) • Adjusted Results (at constant currency): Revenue of $1,537 million (+8%), Adjusted EBITDA of $322 million (+4%), Adjusted EPS of $3.09 (+4%), Free Cash Flow of $77 million (-3%)

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY "Wiley's strategy to meet the world's acute need for scientific research and career-connected education is allowing us to drive solid year-to-date performance and significant social impact," said Brian Napack, President and CEO. "We continue to benefit from strong competitive advantages, robust cash generation, and favorable long-term growth trends that benefit from the steadily rising demand to publish peer-reviewed research, the continued migration to digital, career-focused learning, and the need for employers to fill critical skill and talent gaps."

THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE

GAAP Measures Unaudited ($millions except for EPS) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change Revenue $ 515.9 $ 482.9 +7 % Operating Income $ 46.0 $ 34.3 +34 % Diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.39 +62 % Non-GAAP Measures Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change Change Constant Currency Revenue $ 515.9 $ 482.9 +7 % +7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 99.8 $ 104.3 (4 %) (5 %) Adjusted EPS* $ 0.95 $ 0.95 0 % (9 %)

Excluding acquisitions and currency impact, revenue rose 4% for the quarter. Wiley recorded an unfavorable FX variance of $2 million in Revenue and favorable FX variances of $0.7 million in Adjusted EBITDA and $0.09 in Adjusted EPS.

*Adjusted EPS: In September 2021, Wiley changed how it reported Adjusted EPS metric to exclude the impact of certain non-cash items directly related to acquisitions, most notably the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The Company does not consider these non-cash items to be indicative of its ongoing operating performance.

Revenue • Research Publishing & Platforms rose 10% as reported and at constant currency or 5% excluding acquisitions, driven by growth in publishing, corporate solutions, and platforms. • Academic & Professional Learning declined 2% as reported and 1% at constant currency due to lower US college enrollment and aneasing of prior-year COVID-related tailwinds for education content and courseware and professional publishing, offsetting continued recovery in corporate training. • Education Services increased 18% as reported and at constant currency, driven by a doubling of revenue for Talent Development (formerly mthree) offsetting a 3% decline in University Services (formerly OPM) mainly from lower US student enrollment.

Adjusted EBITDA • Research Publishing & Platforms rose 4% at constant currency, primarily driven by revenue growth partially offset by investments in growth initiatives. Q3 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%. • Academic & Professional Learning rose 4% at constant currency, with cost savings offsetting lower revenue. Q3 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%. • Education Services declined 14% at constant currency mainly due to investments to further accelerate growth in Talent Development. Q3 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13%. • Adjusted Corporate Expenses were 22% higher mainly due to higher technology and employee costs.

EPS • GAAP EPS was $0.63 as compared to $0.39 in the prior year period. The favorable variance was mainly driven by a prior year restructuring charge of $21 million, or $0.28 per share. • Adjusted EPS was down 9% at constant currency mainly driven by higher operating expenses and employee-related costs.

Cash Flow, Balance Sheet, and Capital Allocation • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (nine months) was $158 million compared to $155 million in the prior year period due to favorable changes in working capital. • Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending (nine months) was $77 million as compared to $80 million in the prior year driven by higher capex. • Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio (trailing twelve months) at quarter-end was 1.9 compared to 2.2 in the prior year period. • Acquisitions:During the quarter, Wiley acquired student acquisition company, XYZ Media, and open research service provider, eJournal Press. • Share Repurchases: During the quarter,the Company utilized approximately $7.5 million to repurchase approximately 135,000 shares at an average cost per share of $55.40.

FISCAL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK Given its year-to-date performance and leading indicators, the Company is reaffirming its full year outlook.

Metric ($millions, except EPS) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Outlook Revenue $ 1,831 $ 1,942 $ 2,070 to $2,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 356 $ 419 $ 415 to $435 Adjusted EPS $ 3.30 $ 4.00 $ 4.00 to $4.25 Free Cash Flow $ 173 $ 257 $ 200 to $220

ABOUT WILEY Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Wiley provides non-GAAP financial measures and performance results such as "Adjusted EPS," "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted Contribution to Profit," "Adjusted Income before Taxes," "Adjusted Income Tax Provision," "Adjusted Effective Tax Rate," "Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending," "organic revenue," and results on a Constant Currency basis to assess underlying business performance and trends. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of restructuring charges and credits and certain other items, and the impact of acquisitions provide a useful comparable basis to analyze operating results and earnings. See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and explanations of the uses of non-GAAP measures in the supplementary information. We have not provided our 2022 outlook for the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to certain items, including restructuring charges and credits, gains and losses on foreign currency, and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our consolidated results computed in accordance with US GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, performance, and financial condition. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and are subject to change based on many important factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the level of investment by Wiley in new technologies and products; (ii) subscriber renewal rates for the Company's journals; (iii) the financial stability and liquidity of journal subscription agents; (iv) the consolidation of book wholesalers and retail accounts; (v) the market position and financial stability of key retailers; (vi) the seasonal nature of the Company's educational business and the impact of the used book market; (vii) worldwide economic and political conditions; (viii) the Company's ability to protect its copyrights and other intellectual property worldwide (ix) the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquired operations and realize expected opportunities; (x) the Company's ability to realize operating savings over time and in fiscal year 2022 in connection with our multi-year Business Optimization Program; (xi) the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, performance, and financial condition; and (xii) other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)(2) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 515,884 $ 482,912 $ 1,537,275 $ 1,405,249 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 172,916 157,636 513,654 457,298 Operating and administrative expenses 275,475 251,242 800,254 735,778 Restructuring and related charges (credits) 448 20,675 (1,161 ) 24,813 Amortization of intangible assets 21,056 19,032 63,683 53,089 Total costs and expenses 469,895 448,585 1,376,430 1,270,978 Operating income 45,989 34,327 160,845 134,271 As a % of revenue 8.9 % 7.1 % 10.5 % 9.6 % Interest expense (5,103 ) (4,853 ) (14,739 ) (13,928 ) Foreign exchange transaction losses (488 ) (5,694 ) (1,488 ) (6,473 ) Gain on sale of certain assets - - 3,694 - Other income, net 2,821 3,612 9,524 11,769 Income before taxes 43,219 27,392 157,836 125,639 Provision for income taxes 7,853 5,231 52,673 18,712 Effective tax rate 18.2 % 19.1 % 33.4 % 14.9 % Net income $ 35,366 $ 22,161 $ 105,163 $ 106,927 As a % of revenue 6.9 % 4.6 % 6.8 % 7.6 % Earnings per share Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.40 $ 1.89 $ 1.91 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.39 $ 1.86 $ 1.90 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 55,701 55,984 55,789 55,967 Diluted 56,389 56,332 56,481 56,230 Notes: (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the three months ended January 31, 2022, we completed the acquisition of certain assets of XYZ Media Inc.(Education Services segment), the assets of the eJournalPress business (Research Publishing & Platforms segment), and one immaterial business in our Research Publishing & Platforms segment. In the nine months ended January 31, 2022, we also acquired certain assets of J&J Editorial Services, LLC. (Research Publishing & Platforms segment) and the acquisition of one immaterial business included in our Education Services segment. (2) All amounts are approximate due to rounding. JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) (2) RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP MEASURES to NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) Reconciliation of US GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 US GAAP Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.39 $ 1.86 $ 1.90 Adjustments: Restructuring and related charges (credits) 0.01 0.28 (0.02 ) 0.33 Foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany transactions 0.01 0.01 - (0.01 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3) 0.30 0.27 0.93 0.77 Gain on sale of certain assets (4) - - (0.05 ) - Income tax adjustments (5) (6) - - 0.37 (0.13 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.95 $ 3.09 $ 2.86 Reconciliation of US GAAP Income Before Taxes to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income Before Taxes Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (amounts in thousands) January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 US GAAP Income Before Taxes $ 43,219 $ 27,392 $ 157,836 $ 125,639 Pretax Impact of Adjustments: Restructuring and related charges (credits) 448 20,675 (1,161 ) 24,813 Foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany transactions 722 267 494 (1,071 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 22,189 20,163 67,081 56,693 Gain on sale of certain assets (4) - - (3,694 ) - Non-GAAP Adjusted Income Before Taxes $ 66,578 $ 68,497 $ 220,556 $ 206,074 Reconciliation of US GAAP Income Tax Provision to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income Tax Provision, including our US GAAP Effective Tax Rate and our Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Tax Rate US GAAP Income Tax Provision $ 7,853 $ 5,231 $ 52,673 $ 18,712 Income Tax Impact of Adjustments (7) Restructuring and related charges (credits) 114 4,965 (118 ) 6,362 Foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany transactions 239 87 258 (403 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,834 4,691 15,097 13,324 Gain on sale of certain assets (4) - - (922 ) - Income Tax Adjustments: Impact of increase in UK statutory rate on deferred tax balances (5) - - (20,726 ) (6,772 ) Impact of US CARES Act (6) - - - 13,998 Non-GAAP Adjusted Income Tax Provision $ 13,040 $ 14,974 $ 46,262 $ 45,221 US GAAP Effective Tax Rate 18.2 % 19.1 % 33.4 % 14.9 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 19.6 % 21.9 % 21.0 % 21.9 % Notes: (1)

See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP Performance Measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2)

All amounts are approximate due to rounding. (3)

Reflects the amortization of intangible assets established on the opening balance sheet for an acquired business. This includes the amortization of intangible assets such as developed technology, customer relationships, tradenames, etc., which is reflected in the "Amortization of intangible assets" line in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. It also includes the amortization of acquired product development assets, which is reflected in "Cost of sales" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. (4)

The gain on sale of certain assets is due to the sale of our world languages product portfolio which was included in our Academic & Professional Learning segment,and resulted in a pretax gain of approximately $3.7 million during the nine months ended January 31, 2022. (5)

In the three months ended July 31, 2021, the UK enacted legislation that increased its statutory rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023. This resulted in a $20.7 million, or $0.37 per share non-cash deferred tax expense from the re-measurement of the Company's applicable UK net deferred tax liabilities during the three months ended July 31, 2021. These adjustments impacted deferred taxes.

In the three months ended July 31, 2020, the UK enacted legislation that increased its statutory rate from 17% to 19%. This resulted in a $6.7 million, or $0.12 per share non-cash deferred tax expense from the re-measurement of the Company's applicable UK net deferred tax liabilities during the three months ended July 31, 2020. These adjustments impacted deferred taxes. (6)

In connection with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and certain regulations, we carried back our April 30, 2020 US net operating loss (NOL) to our year ended April 30, 2015 and claimed a $20.7 million refund. The refund plus interest was received in February 2021. The NOL was carried back to fiscal year 2015 when the US corporate tax rate was 35.0%. The carryback to a year with a higher rate, plus certain additional net permanent deductions included in the carryback resulted in a $14.0 million tax benefit, or $(0.25) per share, $8.4 million from current taxes and $5.6 million from deferred taxes, for the nine months ended January 31, 2021. (7)

For the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, substantially all of the tax impact was from deferred taxes. JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 35,366 $ 22,161 $ 105,163 $ 106,927 Interest expense 5,103 4,853 14,739 13,928 Provision for income taxes 7,853 5,231 52,673 18,712 Depreciation and amortization 53,363 49,316 162,484 147,253 Non-GAAP EBITDA 101,685 81,561 335,059 286,820 Restructuring and related charges (credits) 448 20,675 (1,161 ) 24,813 Foreign exchange transaction losses 488 5,694 1,488 6,473 Gain on sale of certain assets - - (3,694 ) - Other income, net (2,821 ) (3,612 ) (9,524 ) (11,769 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,800 $ 104,318 $ 322,168 $ 306,337 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.3 % 21.6 % 21.0 % 21.8 % Notes: (1) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP Performance Measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) SEGMENT RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) % Change Three Months Ended January 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2022 2021 Reported Constant Currency Research Publishing & Platforms: Revenue, net Research Publishing $ 248,884 $ 229,327 9 % 9 % Research Platforms 14,457 10,523 37 % 37 % Total Revenue, net $ 263,341 $ 239,850 10 % 10 % Contribution to Profit $ 62,165 $ 60,782 2 % 1 % Adjustments: Restructuring charges - 83 100 % 100 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 62,165 $ 60,865 2 % 1 % Depreciation and amortization 23,914 20,997 -14 % -14 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,079 $ 81,862 5 % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.7 % 34.1 % Academic & Professional Learning: Revenue, net Education Publishing (2) $ 95,498 $ 97,671 -2 % -2 % Professional Learning 75,135 75,955 -1 % 0 % Total Revenue, net $ 170,633 $ 173,626 -2 % -1 % Contribution to Profit $ 34,774 $ 32,823 6 % 7 % Adjustments: Restructuring charges 215 328 34 % 34 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 34,989 $ 33,151 6 % 6 % Depreciation and amortization 17,038 17,233 1 % 0 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,027 $ 50,384 3 % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.5 % 29.0 % Education Services: Revenue, net University Services (3) $ 55,090 $ 56,725 -3 % -3 % Talent Development Services (2) (4) 26,820 12,711 # # Total Revenue, net $ 81,910 $ 69,436 18 % 18 % Contribution to Profit $ 2,654 $ 5,210 -49 % -49 % Adjustments: Restructuring charges 5 71 93 % 93 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 2,659 $ 5,281 -50 % -49 % Depreciation and amortization 8,260 7,493 -10 % -10 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,919 $ 12,774 -15 % -14 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.3 % 18.4 % Corporate Expenses: $ (53,604 ) $ (64,488 ) 17 % 16 % Adjustments: Restructuring charges 228 20,193 99 % 99 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ (53,376 ) $ (44,295 ) -21 % -21 % Depreciation and amortization 4,151 3,593 -16 % -16 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (49,225 ) $ (40,702 ) -21 % -22 % Consolidated Results: Revenue, net $ 515,884 $ 482,912 7 % 7 % Operating Income $ 45,989 $ 34,327 34 % 31 % Adjustments: Restructuring charges 448 20,675 98 % 98 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 46,437 $ 55,002 -16 % -17 % Depreciation and amortization 53,363 49,316 -8 % -9 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,800 $ 104,318 -4 % -5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3 % 21.6 % Notes: (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In May 2021, we moved the WileyNXT product offering from Academic & Professional Learning - Education Publishing to Education Services - Talent Development Services. As a result, the prior period results related to the WileyNXT product offering have been included in Education Services - Talent Development Services. The Revenue, Adjusted Contribution to Profit and Adjusted EBITDA for WileyNXT was $0.5 million, $(0.2) million, and $(0.2) million, respectively, for the three months ended January 31, 2021. The Revenue, Adjusted Contribution to Profit and Adjusted EBITDA for WileyNXT was $1.6 million, $(0.4) million, and $(0.4) million, respectively, for the nine months ended January 31, 2021. There were no changes to our total consolidated financial results. (3) University Services was previously referred to as Education Services OPM. (4) Talent Development Services was previously referred to as mthree. # Variance greater than 100%

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) SEGMENT RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) % Change Nine Months Ended January 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2022 2021 Reported Constant Currency Research Publishing & Platforms: Revenue, net Research Publishing $ 775,115 $ 700,482 11 % 9 % Research Platforms 38,136 31,512 21 % 21 % Total Revenue, net $ 813,251 $ 731,994 11 % 10 % Contribution to Profit $ 218,004 $ 204,688 7 % 6 % Adjustments: Restructuring charges (credits) 238 (352 ) # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 218,242 $ 204,336 7 % 7 % Depreciation and amortization 71,140 60,463 -18 % -16 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 289,382 $ 264,799 9 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.6 % 36.2 % Academic & Professional Learning: Revenue, net Education Publishing (2) $ 260,459 $ 263,702 -1 % -2 % Professional Learning 225,967 206,269 10 % 9 % Total Revenue, net $ 486,426 $ 469,971 4 % 3 % Contribution to Profit $ 83,997 $ 62,552 34 % 33 % Adjustments: Restructuring (credits) charges (79 ) 1,902 # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 83,918 $ 64,454 30 % 29 % Depreciation and amortization 53,550 53,757 0 % 1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,468 $ 118,211 16 % 15 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.3 % 25.2 % Education Services: Revenue, net University Services (3) $ 167,565 $ 163,248 3 % 2 % Talent Development Services (2)(4) 70,033 40,036 75 % 70 % Total Revenue, net $ 237,598 $ 203,284 17 % 16 % Contribution to Profit $ 1,548 $ 12,962 -88 % -89 % Adjustments: Restructuring (credits) charges (23 ) 294 # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 1,525 $ 13,256 -88 % -90 % Depreciation and amortization 25,376 21,982 -15 % -15 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,901 $ 35,238 -24 % -24 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.3 % 17.3 % Corporate Expenses: $ (142,704 ) $ (145,931 ) 2 % 2 % Adjustments: Restructuring (credits) charges (1,297 ) 22,969 # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ (144,001 ) $ (122,962 ) -17 % -17 % Depreciation and amortization 12,418 11,051 -12 % -12 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (131,583 ) $ (111,911 ) -18 % -17 % Consolidated Results: Revenue, net $ 1,537,275 $ 1,405,249 9 % 8 % Operating Income $ 160,845 $ 134,271 20 % 19 % Adjustments: Restructuring (credits) charges (1,161 ) 24,813 # # Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 159,684 $ 159,084 0 % 0 % Depreciation and amortization 162,484 147,253 -10 % -10 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 322,168 $ 306,337 5 % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.0 % 21.8 % # Variance greater than 100% JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, April 30, 2022 2021 Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,444 $ 93,795 Accounts receivable, net 267,988 311,571 Inventories, net 39,726 42,538 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,412 78,393 Total current assets 491,570 526,297 Product development assets, net 44,350 49,517 Royalty advances, net 36,523 39,582 Technology, property and equipment, net 271,984 282,270 Intangible assets, net 970,893 1,015,302 Goodwill 1,325,964 1,304,340 Operating lease right-of-use assets 118,155 121,430 Other non-current assets 118,545 107,701 Total assets $ 3,377,984 $ 3,446,439 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 76,743 $ 95,791 Accrued royalties 141,304 78,582 Short-term portion of long-term debt 15,625 12,500 Contract liabilities 355,846 545,425 Accrued employment costs 105,286 144,744 Accrued income taxes 16,804 8,590 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 21,598 22,440 Other accrued liabilities 88,275 80,900 Total current liabilities 821,481 988,972 Long-term debt 902,045 809,088 Accrued pension liability 115,860 146,247 Deferred income tax liabilities 182,899 172,903 Operating lease liabilities 139,587 145,832 Other long-term liabilities 96,594 92,106 Total liabilities 2,258,466 2,355,148 Shareholders' equity 1,119,518 1,091,291 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,377,984 $ 3,446,439 Notes: (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for January 31, 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 105,163 $ 106,927 Amortization of intangible assets 63,683 53,089 Amortization of product development assets 26,662 25,323 Depreciation and amortization of technology, property, and equipment 72,139 68,841 Other noncash charges 69,347 84,366 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (178,510 ) (183,720 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 158,484 154,826 Investing activities: Additions to technology, property, and equipment (60,668 ) (58,176 ) Product development spending (20,388 ) (17,103 ) Businesses acquired in purchase transactions, net of cash acquired (70,620 ) (298,590 ) Proceeds related to the sale of certain assets 3,375 - Acquisitions of publication rights and other (3,750 ) (18,524 ) Net cash used in investing activities (152,051 ) (392,393 ) Financing activities: Net debt borrowings 105,334 174,170 Cash dividends (57,900 ) (57,802 ) Purchases of treasury shares (24,867 ) (7,063 ) Other (9,468 ) 6,538 Net cash provided by financing activities 13,099 115,843 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,875 ) 10,631 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for period 15,657 (111,093 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning 94,359 203,047 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - ending $ 110,016 $ 91,954 CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW LESS PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT SPENDING (2) Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 158,484 $ 154,826 Less: Additions to technology, property, and equipment

(60,668 ) (58,176 ) Less: Product development spending

(20,388 ) (17,103 ) Free cash flow less product development spending $ 77,428 $ 79,547 Notes: (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP Performance Measures included in this supplemental information. JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. EXPLANATION OF USAGE OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES In this earnings release and supplemental information, management may present the following non-GAAP performance measures: • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS); • Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending; • Adjusted Contribution to Profit and margin; • Adjusted Income Before Taxes; • Adjusted Income Tax Provision; • Adjusted Effective Tax Rate; • EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and margin; • Organic revenue; and • Results on a constant currency basis. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures as supplemental indicators of our operating performance and financial position as well as for internal reporting and forecasting purposes, when publicly providing our outlook, to evaluate our performance and calculate incentive compensation. We present these non-GAAP performance measures in addition to US GAAP financial results because we believe that these non-GAAP performance measures provide useful information to certain investors and financial analysts for operational trends and comparisons over time. The use of these non-GAAP performance measures may also provide a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that we do not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. The performance metric used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate performance of our reportable segments is Adjusted Contribution to Profit. We present both Adjusted Contribution to Profit and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our reportable segments since we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to certain investors and financial analysts for operational trends and comparisons over time as it removes the impact of depreciation and amortization expense, as well as a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and comparing our financial performance to that of our peer companies and competitors. For example: •Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Contribution to Profit, Adjusted Income Before Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Provision, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted EBITDA and organic revenue (excluding acquisitions) provide a more comparable basis to analyze operating results and earnings and are measures commonly used by shareholders to measure our performance. •Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending helps assess our ability, over the long term, to create value for our shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common stock dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions. •Results on a constant currency basis removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements to provide better comparability of our business trends from period to period. We measure our performance excluding the impact of foreign currency (or at constant currency), which means that we apply the same foreign currency exchange rates for the current and equivalent prior period. In addition, we have historically provided these or similar non-GAAP performance measures and understand that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our operating margins and net income, and in comparing our financial performance to that of our peer companies and competitors. Based on interactions with investors, we also believe that our non-GAAP performance measures are regarded as useful to our investors as supplemental to our US GAAP financial results, and that there is no confusion regarding the adjustments or our operating performance to our investors due to the comprehensive nature of our disclosures. We have not provided our 2022 outlook for the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to certain items, including restructuring charges and credits, gains and losses on foreign currency, and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our consolidated results computed in accordance with US GAAP. Non-GAAP performance measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by US GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial results under US GAAP. The adjusted metrics have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, US GAAP information. 